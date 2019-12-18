{{featured_button_text}}
Central Missouri Skaggs

Central Missouri guard/forward Megan Skaggs (20) dribbles during an NCAA women's college basketball game against Lincoln on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Jefferson City, Mo. Skaggs scored 50 points against Evangel on Tuesday to break the MIAA conference and UCM program single-game records.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Megan Skaggs returned to the Central Missouri locker room, and was sprayed and doused with water by her jubilant teammates.

With a high school state championship and NCAA Division II national title already highlighting her résumé, the senior guard/forward earned another career milestone Tuesday night.

Skaggs rallied her club from an otherwise quiet start with 13 first-quarter points. It was only the beginning of a magnificent performance that drew a standing ovation at its conclusion.

The Central High School graduate seared the nets for 50 points to establish new program and MIAA single-game standards as the Jennies defeated non-conference foe Evangel 85-64.

Skaggs doubled her previous collegiate career high of 25 points after dropping 32 in the second half alone with a remarkable stretch of accuracy that few others have matched.

She made 18-of-20 shots from the field – good for 90 percent – and 6-of-6 at the line while also notching nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

An explosive outburst from the perimeter – where Skaggs finished 8-of-9 overall – would ultimately propel her into the UCM and conference record books with room to spare.

She rained down five 3-pointers without missing once in the fourth quarter, including three within a two-minute span, and played the first 37 minutes before being pulled with the outcome assured.

The Jennies (7-3) outscored Evangel 25-12 during the third period, which began with four quick points from Skaggs after the contest was tied 34-34.

Skaggs gained two spots on the Central Missouri all-time scoring list to 15th place with 1,366 points. A chance to bolster her case for a national weekly award arrives Thursday at home against Avila.

Three players in MIAA women’s basketball history had netted 46 to share a longstanding high mark that was last attained two decades ago in 1999.

Skaggs, who was named to the all-MIAA Third Team last season, currently leads the Jennies in scoring average through 10 games at 17.8 points on a 58.3 shooting percentage.

