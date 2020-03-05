Skaggs selected Player of the Year by MIAA

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – An already decorated basketball career for Megan Skaggs has been stamped with another individual honor in her senior season at Central Missouri.

The former Central High School star was named the 2019-20 women’s Player of the Year earlier this week by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

The accolade made Skaggs a four-time all-conference selection – the first for Central Missouri since 1991 – and is her initial inclusion on the First Team.

The Jennies captured the MIAA regular-season championship with an 18-1 record, and stood at 22-4 overall entering their conference tournament opener against Washburn on Thursday.

Currently ranked first in the Central Region of Division II, UCM would almost assuredly be chosen to host the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament by winning its league bracket.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Skaggs is averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals this season while shooting 53 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent at the free-throw line.