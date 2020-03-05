Skaggs selected Player of the Year by MIAA

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – An already decorated basketball career for Megan Skaggs has been stamped with another individual honor in her senior season at Central Missouri.
The former Central High School star was named the 2019-20 women’s Player of the Year earlier this week by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
The accolade made Skaggs a four-time all-conference selection – the first for Central Missouri since 1991 – and is her initial inclusion on the First Team.
The Jennies captured the MIAA regular-season championship with an 18-1 record, and stood at 22-4 overall entering their conference tournament opener against Washburn on Thursday.
Currently ranked first in the Central Region of Division II, UCM would almost assuredly be chosen to host the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament by winning its league bracket.
Skaggs is averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals this season while shooting 53 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent at the free-throw line.
She has earned two MIAA Player of the Week honors as a senior, the first of which followed a historic performance during an 85-64 home victory against Evangel on Dec. 17.
Skaggs scored 50 points to break a 20-year conference record for a single game, achieving that total with remarkable efficiency while also collecting nine rebounds and three assists.
Her 18-of-20 showing from the field included 8-of-9 from beyond the arc. She erupted for 32 points in the second half to ultimately double her previous career-high of 25.
Skaggs became the 11th MIAA Player of the Year for the UCM program, and celebrated a magical run to the national title two years ago alongside older sister Sydney.
She was named the Class 3 Player of the Year in 2016 after helping Central High School secure its lone state championship one year earlier, and remains its varsity career scoring leader.