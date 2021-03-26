Smith, Horton, McRaven repeat all-state accolades

As club teammates and high school rivals, the childhood basketball journeys of Gracee Smith, Sophia Horton and Dori McRaven have naturally intertwined.
Within the past two months, all three girls have become the career scoring leaders at their respective schools. Earlier this week, they each earned all-state recognition for the second time.
The MAAA conference produced seven district champions this season, and the MBCA chose six individuals for its highest competitive honor.
Valle Catholic senior Carter Hoog, North County senior Karter Kekec and Central freshman Jobe Bryant were selected after helping their boys squads capture district titles.
Horton expanded her all-around game as a senior to average 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Central, which claimed its third consecutive district crown.
She finished with 1,785 varsity points, including a single-game high of 44 during an epic comeback win over New Madrid County Central in the Class 4 sectional round. Horton has signed with Division II Lindenwood.
McRaven prevailed in the last showdown against Smith when West County topped Arcadia Valley in the Class 3, District 3 final. But the two will soon reunite as teammates at Mineral Area College.
Smith leaves Arcadia Valley with 2,153 career points, ranking her third all-time among girls basketball players in the MAAA. She became the fourth to surpass the 2,000 mark.
Smith averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and nearly 3 assists and 3 steals per contest for the Lady Tigers, often posting those statistics while facing multiple defenders.
McRaven starred for a West County squad that reached the state playoffs for the first time in eight years and captured a third straight conference title.
With a steady post presence and improved perimeter threat, she averaged 24 points and eight rebounds while totaling 1,884 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Hoog had a memorable 49-point outburst during the regular season against eventual sectional foe Crystal City, and soon set a new career scoring mark at Valle Catholic with 1,745.
While netting 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, Hoog helped the Warriors secure their second district title in three years by defeating three higher-seeded opponents on the road.
Kekec was instrumental in leading the North County boys to a historic 24-2 season that included their initial Class 5 state playoff triumph as a program in thrilling fashion at Sikeston.
The dynamic guard fully returned from a leg injury in January, and averaged 18 points six rebounds and five assists as North County brought home its first district crown since 1995.
Kekec shot 40 percent from 3-point range and about 80 from the line. He was also an all-state football pick last fall.
Central had another successful postseason in Class 4 with a revamped starting lineup that included two sophomores and two freshmen.
Bryant immediately joined the discussion among the best players in a tough league during his first varsity season, and dropped 36 points in a Christmas Tournament victory over North County.
He compiled 21 points, five assists and three steals on average as a slasher, shooter, defender and distributor for the Rebels, who avenged a home loss to Ste. Genevieve in the district final.
Four more MAAA players picked up Academic All-State distinction, headlined by Ste. Genevieve four-year starter and versatile 1,000-point scorer Sydney Bumgardaner.
Lane Falch became the first player from the St. Paul boys program to gain such recognition. Braden Swift of North County and Rain Hongermeier-Baxter of Potosi also qualified.