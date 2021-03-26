Smith, Horton, McRaven repeat all-state accolades

As club teammates and high school rivals, the childhood basketball journeys of Gracee Smith, Sophia Horton and Dori McRaven have naturally intertwined.

Within the past two months, all three girls have become the career scoring leaders at their respective schools. Earlier this week, they each earned all-state recognition for the second time.

The MAAA conference produced seven district champions this season, and the MBCA chose six individuals for its highest competitive honor.

Valle Catholic senior Carter Hoog, North County senior Karter Kekec and Central freshman Jobe Bryant were selected after helping their boys squads capture district titles.

Horton expanded her all-around game as a senior to average 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Central, which claimed its third consecutive district crown.

She finished with 1,785 varsity points, including a single-game high of 44 during an epic comeback win over New Madrid County Central in the Class 4 sectional round. Horton has signed with Division II Lindenwood.