Soccer star Gant chooses MAC

North County High School senior Ella Gant signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play soccer and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Gant is a two-time Class 3 all-state performer after scoring 29 and 42 goals during her first two varsity seasons. She was also a four-year basketball starter while helping the Lady Raiders capture two district championships. Standing, from left, are her stepmother Wendy Gant, father Brent Gant, mother Laura Elam and stepfather Steve Elam. Also seated, from left, are Mineral Area assistant soccer coach Jamie Pickel, North County head soccer coach Robert O’Keefe and Mineral Area head soccer coach Dan Martin.