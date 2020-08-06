Softball stars traverse state to remain sharp

The former multi-time all-state performers during their high school careers were placed on opposing squads, and each ended the summer among the league’s statistical leaders.

Tucker, a transfer to SEMO after starting for two seasons at shortstop for Jefferson College, collected two Player of the Week accolades as a member of the River Market Roadrunners.

She finished second on her team and fourth in the league with a .417 batting average while posting a fifth-best .500 on-base percentage.

Wallen played 14 games as a SEMO outfielder after recovering from knee surgery. Her senior season at Central was dashed after previously helping the Lady Rebels place second at the state tourney.

She recorded a .415 average this summer with the KC Pitmasters, good for fifth in the league, and tied for second in runs scored with 12. Wallen was their Player of the Week for July 12 games.

NCAA spring athletes were permitted to keep their most recent year of eligibility after the shutdown halted action about a month into the season.

