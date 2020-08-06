Softball stars traverse state to remain sharp

Future Southeast Missouri State softball teammates Kimmy Wallen and Alyson Tucker found themselves facing a summer of uncertainty like many athletes across the nation.
Once the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the spring sports season, including softball, players and programs had no recourse but to start thinking ahead.
With restrictions on public gatherings eliminating any semblance of typical team activities, personal initiative was crucial to sharpening skills and maintain conditioning.
Some states, including Missouri and Kansas, began easing those constraints in May – based on local health guidelines – enabling summer leagues to move forward with regular competition.
Wallen, a 2019 Central graduate, and Tucker, a 2018 Farmington graduate, seized an opportunity for an awaited return to the diamond – albeit several hours from home.
The longtime friends participated in the Top Gun College Summer Series, a five-team league based in Shawnee, Kan. that welcomes softball players from the NCAA, NAIA and junior college levels.
The schedule was conducive to travel demands, as players convened from across the Midwest every other weekend for a total of 12 round-robin games plus a final championship bracket.
The former multi-time all-state performers during their high school careers were placed on opposing squads, and each ended the summer among the league’s statistical leaders.
Tucker, a transfer to SEMO after starting for two seasons at shortstop for Jefferson College, collected two Player of the Week accolades as a member of the River Market Roadrunners.
She finished second on her team and fourth in the league with a .417 batting average while posting a fifth-best .500 on-base percentage.
Wallen played 14 games as a SEMO outfielder after recovering from knee surgery. Her senior season at Central was dashed after previously helping the Lady Rebels place second at the state tourney.
She recorded a .415 average this summer with the KC Pitmasters, good for fifth in the league, and tied for second in runs scored with 12. Wallen was their Player of the Week for July 12 games.
NCAA spring athletes were permitted to keep their most recent year of eligibility after the shutdown halted action about a month into the season.
