Solid pitching leads Orioles past Stix

FARMINGTON – Brandon Morris pitched six efficient innings, and the Mineral Area 19U Orioles downed the Southern Illinois Stix 4-2 in game one of a Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader on Saturday.

Max McKinney finished 2-for-2 plus a walk, and Spencer Brown doubled to pace a victorious offense that posted an 8-7 edge in hits.

Brey Turner provided an RBI hit while Ayden Morgan, Reilly Resinger, Blane Worley and Tyler Thebeau also singled for the Orioles. Resinger notched two stolen bases.

Morris collected two strikeouts while scattering seven hits for the win. Cody Ziegelmeyer threw a perfect seventh for the save.

The Orioles snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the home half of the fourth inning. Each team posted a solo tally in the sixth.

Morgan finished 2-for-3 and scored a run in game two, and Jaysen Mattingly pitched six shutout innings as the Orioles prevailed 3-0 for the sweep.

McKinney, Worley and Turner each produced RBI singles. Ziegelmeyer and Morgan opened the first inning with back-to-back hits, and Coltin Wilkerson began the sixth with a single.