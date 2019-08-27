Arcadia Valley capped the most greatest volleyball season in school history last November by securing 32 wins and placing second in the MSHSAA Class 2 state championships.
Valle Catholic likewise reached the state playoffs after rolling through the Class 1, District 4 tournament, but will not have the same opportunity to repeat there.
A slight increase in student enrollment moved the Lady Warriors into Class 2, District 3 last Friday when MSHSAA released its new district assignments for the current fall sports season.
Arcadia Valley, which returns five players to its regular lineup, now faces another legitimate threat to its district reign in the form of a longtime conference rival.
The production of three four-year starters, including four-time all-state setter Macey Browers, must be replaced by the Lady Tigers as even greater focus goes to junior all-state middle Maddie DeMent.
Valle Catholic lost all-state outside hitter Lainey Bauman to graduation, but brings back a wealth of varsity experience led by senior setter Rachel Loida and junior hitter Riley Siebert.
As for Class 1, District 4, the new champion will be one of six programs that posted losing records last year. Oak Ridge, now guided by former Farmington coach Julie Ward, could emerge as an eventual favorite.
Ste. Genevieve returns to Class 3, District 2 after its one-year migration to District 1 resulted in a thrilling district championship triumph over Notre Dame in straight sets.
Festus topped Central last season in the District 2 final before eliminating Ste. Genevieve at the sectional playoff level. The departure of Windsor to District 3 created a geographic vacancy for the Dragons to fill.
The Farmington softball program has a new head coach, a new conference and larger schools to contend with once the regular season concludes.
Bryan Wallen, whose Central squad finished as state runner-up in the spring of 2018, inherits abundant returning starters as the Knights shift back to Class 4 status.
Farmington is now grouped within an expansive area that stretches from Hillsboro at the northernmost extreme to Sikeston and Poplar Bluff in the south.
Local rival and fellow SEMO Conference newcomer North County stays in Class 3, District 1, along with Fredericktown, Notre Dame, Sikeston and Fredericktown.
Football programs throughout Class 4, District 1 were given a reprieve as West Plains was shipped toward the western half of the state following its dominant 2018 season.
Farmington, Festus and Hillsboro appear to be early contenders within an eight-team structure that exchanged the 12-1 Zizzers for 2-8 Windsor.
Central, Potosi, Fredericktown and Ste. Genevieve keep their designation within Class 3, District 1, where Kennett is the defending champion.
Class 3, District 1 for boys soccer saw no changes in a quartet consisting of Farmington, North County, Sikeston and Cape Central.
In girls tennis action, the Class 1, District 2 alignment bids farewell to reigning champ St. Pius while still expanding from five schools to six.
Fredericktown reached that district final last fall, and remains in competition with North County, Potosi and Arcadia Valley, while both Notre Dame and new program Saxony Lutheran come aboard.
Cross country assignments have yet to be released. The lone placement uncertainty for an MAAA school involves Valle Catholic, which hovers along the border between Classes 1 and 2.
MSHSAA Fall Sports – District Assignments
Football:
C4D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Sikeston, Windsor
C3D1 – Central, Ste. Genevieve, Potosi, Fredericktown, Dexter, Kennett, Perryville, Doniphan
C1D1 – Valle Catholic, St. Vincent, Portageville, Malden, Hayti, Crystal City, Charleston, Chaffee
Volleyball:
C4D1 – Farmington, Cape Central, Poplar Bluff, Hillsboro, Jackson, Sikeston
C3D1 – Fredericktown, Kennett, Notre Dame, Dexter, Perryville, Doniphan
C3D2 – Central, North County, Ste. Genevieve, Potosi, Herculaneum, Festus, De Soto
C2D3 – Arcadia Valley, Valle Catholic, West County, Kingston, St. Vincent, Jefferson
C1D4 – Bismarck, Valley, St. Paul, Crystal City, Oak Ridge, Transportation and Law
Softball:
C4D1 – Farmington, Cape Central, Jackson, Northwest, Poplar Bluff, Seckman
C3D1 – North County, Fredericktown, Notre Dame, Perryville, Sikeston
Boys Soccer:
C3D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, Sikeston
C2D1 – Fredericktown, Notre Dame, Perryville, Hancock
C1D1 – St. Pius, Saxony Lutheran, St. Paul Lutheran, Carnahan, McKinley
Girls Tennis:
C2D1 – Farmington, Jackson, Mehlville, Oakville, Poplar Bluff, Cape Central
C1D2 – Fredericktown, North County, Potosi, Arcadia Valley, Saxony Lutheran, Notre Dame
Girls Golf:
C2D1 – Farmington, Cor Jesu Academy, Fox, Jackson, Lindbergh, Mehlville, Nerinx Hall, Northwest, Oakville, Rockwood Summit, Seckman, Ursuline Academy, Webster Groves
C1D1 – Ste. Genevieve, Affton, Duchesne, John Burroughs, Lutheran South, Lutheran (St. Charles), Notre Dame (Cape), Notre Dame (St. Louis), St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia, Villa Duchesne, Visitation Academy, Winfield
