Sparr, Hunt pace Farmington at KU meet
Sparr, Hunt pace Farmington at KU meet

  • Updated
Cross Country

Farmington junior Chloe Wood competes during the girls varsity race at the Arcadia Valley Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ironton.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Farmington senior Alayna Sparr completed the 5K cross country course on the campus of Kansas University at a final mark of 19:51 on Saturday.

She finished 30th out of 151 individuals, and the Knights placed 15th among 21 girls teams in the elite Gold Division of the Rim Rock Classic.

Breanna Mathes (20:09) and Chloe Wood (20:27) also landed within the top half of the field.

Kristina Ramos (21:06) and Brooke-Lyn Forman (21:19) completed the Farmington team total, followed by Lilly Earley (22:15) and Aiden Moriarty (22:40).

The Knights took fifth place among 30 schools assigned to the middle Crimson Division, paced by Gavin Hunt (16:55) in 14th position out of 203 individuals.

Other Farmington finishers were Mason Currington (17:45), Caden Mungle (17:50), Ethan Anderson (18:05), Evan Fuller (18:23), Presley Johnson (18:26) and Logan Fuchs (19:39).

Gans Creek Invitational

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Individual runners from West County and Fredericktown competed in the White Division of the massive Gans Creek Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.

Lady Bulldogs senior Sydney Cash posted a time of 21:01 to finish 21st out of 226 entrants.

Fredericktown junior Caleb Jenkerson (19:21) topped his previous 5K personal best by 47 seconds.

