Sparr, Hunt pace Farmington at KU meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Farmington senior Alayna Sparr completed the 5K cross country course on the campus of Kansas University at a final mark of 19:51 on Saturday.

She finished 30th out of 151 individuals, and the Knights placed 15th among 21 girls teams in the elite Gold Division of the Rim Rock Classic.

Breanna Mathes (20:09) and Chloe Wood (20:27) also landed within the top half of the field.

Kristina Ramos (21:06) and Brooke-Lyn Forman (21:19) completed the Farmington team total, followed by Lilly Earley (22:15) and Aiden Moriarty (22:40).

The Knights took fifth place among 30 schools assigned to the middle Crimson Division, paced by Gavin Hunt (16:55) in 14th position out of 203 individuals.

Other Farmington finishers were Mason Currington (17:45), Caden Mungle (17:50), Ethan Anderson (18:05), Evan Fuller (18:23), Presley Johnson (18:26) and Logan Fuchs (19:39).

Gans Creek Invitational