Spectators limited for NC home events

The North County R-1 school district has issued the following press release:
Due to the Covid pandemic, the North County administration team has decided to limit spectators in the following sports at North County home events: HS (Varsity Football, HS Volleyball and MS Volleyball. Each participant for North County and the opposition will receive four tickets to the contest. This includes: North County and opposition athletes and cheerleaders, as well as North County Band and Raiderettes.
Rules for all spectators
Attendance and Visitors: (For Varsity Football and HS & MS Volleyball)
- Four tickets for all participants
- You must have a ticket in order to be allowed to pay to enter the stadium or gym. Children 4 and under may enter without a ticket.
- Masks are highly recommended to be worn by all spectators.
- Families should sit together and strive to socially distance 6 feet from other families and visitors.
- The game (at this time) will be live streamed for those unable to attend.
