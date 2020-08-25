 Skip to main content
Spectators limited for NC home events
The North County R-1 school district has issued the following press release:

Due to the Covid pandemic, the North County administration team has decided to limit spectators in the following sports at North County home events:  HS (Varsity Football, HS Volleyball and MS Volleyball. Each participant for North County and the opposition will receive four tickets to the contest. This includes: North County and opposition athletes and cheerleaders, as well as North County Band and Raiderettes.

Rules for all spectators

Attendance and Visitors: (For Varsity Football and HS & MS Volleyball)

  • Four tickets for all participants
  • You must have a ticket in order to be allowed to pay to enter the stadium or gym.  Children 4 and under may enter without a ticket.
  • Masks are highly recommended to be worn by all spectators.
  • Families should sit together and strive to socially distance 6 feet from other families and visitors.
  • The game (at this time) will be live streamed for those unable to attend.
