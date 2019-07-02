FARMINGTON – Mineral Area Orioles starting pitcher Dillon Wolberg worked around his own errant pickoff throw to strand three runners on base in the second inning on Tuesday.
But another infield miscue in the third bolstered a scoring chance for the visiting Charleston Fighting Squirrels, and they capitalized for four runs against their newest league rival.
Tanner King finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Ajay Sager reached base four straight times to pace the reigning Senior Babe Ruth World Series champions in an 8-3 victory.
The Orioles produced their entire scoring output in the bottom of the fourth, cutting into an original 5-0 deficit against reliever Chase Crosnoe.
But the rally stopped right there as Crosnoe responded with three scoreless frames, and was handed some insurance as Charleston added three tallies in the sixth.
Wolberd had his reflexes tested immediately by spearing a vicious line drive from Joe Panagos on the first pitch of the game. He got through the second inning unscathed via a strikeout looking.
Mineral Area had men at the corners with two outs in the home half, but trailing runner Spencer Brown was tagged out before Blane Worley could scamper home on an attempted double steal.
Carson Aycock put the Squirrels ahead with a sacrifice fly after Wolberd hit Panagos and Sager’s ground ball got past third baseman Brey Turner.
King made it 2-0 with a two-out single through the middle, and Luke Nichols punctuated the frame by parking a two-run double into the right-center alley.
Panagos added an RBI double in the fourth, and Charleston lefty Dawson Crawford was lifted with a 5-0 cushion after retiring nine of his 11 batters faced.
Ayden Morgan ripped a two-run single for the Orioles after singles by Cody Ziegelmeyer and Wolberd helped to load the bases in the home half of the fourth.
Brown bunted for a single, and Drew Breakfield trimmed the margin to 5-3 with a sacrifice fly. Crosnoe bore down to allow no hits the rest of the way.
Sager sprinted from his second base position to make a tremendous diving catch about 20 feet into foul territory during the fifth. Charleston turned a smash by Turner into a double play in the sixth.
The Orioles argued that a batted ball landed on the foul side of the left-field line in the top of the sixth, but the initial call instead stood for a crucial two-run double by Aycock, who totaled three RBI.
Charleston was on the negative side of a blown call in the fifth after loading the bases with two outs, as first baseman Breakfield made a nice stop to his right.
Dawson Treat won the footrace against Breakfield as the pitcher failed to cover, but was still called out, taking away one run and the potential for more.
Brown was likewise retired on another disputed call that cost the Orioles in the seventh when a wide throw appeared to pull the first baseman away from contact with the bag.
Tyler Thebeau doubled for Mineral Area in the third. Ryan Dempsey allowed three runs in three innings of relief after Wolberg worked the first four.
The Orioles played the Greenville Perfectos later on Tuesday to complete their regular season.
