Squirrels overpower Orioles in two games

Anthony Klein, Gabe Hurley and Bledsoe each singled twice for the Squirrels. Ajay Sager retired six of seven batters in his first pitching appearance of the summer.

Brey Turner finished 2-for-3 with a double, and reached base three times overall for the Orioles. Ayden Morgan provided an RBI ground out.

Charleston secured the sweep and maintained its perfect season with a 13-2 blowout that required just five innings in game two.

Marshall Brown carried a shutout through four innings, and went the distance on a three-hitter while striking out three and walking five for the win.

Each team turned a double play during the scoreless opening frame, but Charleston grabbed a 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Michael White behind an error and walk in the second.

Four of the six runs charged to Wolberd were unearned as the Orioles totaled five defensive miscues. Charleston (21-0) stretched the margin to 6-0 after three innings.

A two-run triple from Hunter Hiett and an RBI double by Luke Nichols highlighted a seven-run fourth by the Squirrels against Resinger in relief.