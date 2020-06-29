Squirrels overpower Orioles in two games

CHARLESTON, Mo. – Brayden Eftink crushed a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Charleston Fighting Squirrels had their powerful offense clicking right away on Sunday.
Leadoff man Justin Moses went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, and Charleston downed the Mineral Area Orioles 15-6 in game one of the Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader.
Payton Howard notched four RBI, and ripped the first of matching two-run doubles as the Squirrels tallied six times in the second inning for an 8-0 lead.
The Orioles pushed back with three runs in the top of the third, sparked by consecutive singles from Drew Brakefield and Reilly Resinger, who were each 2-for-2 plus a walk in game one.
Charleston countered with four in the home half, and built an eventual 15-3 lead behind Dawson Crawford, who allowed four runs on five hits and struck out three over 4 1/3 innings.
Mineral Area stranded the bases loaded in the fourth, but catcher Max McKinney extended the action with a three-run double to left off reliever Tanner Ray in the fifth.
Ryan Dempsey yielded eight earned runs on 15 hits over five innings, and fanned two in the loss. Dillon Wolberd worked around a one-out triple by Ben Bledsoe in the sixth.
Anthony Klein, Gabe Hurley and Bledsoe each singled twice for the Squirrels. Ajay Sager retired six of seven batters in his first pitching appearance of the summer.
Brey Turner finished 2-for-3 with a double, and reached base three times overall for the Orioles. Ayden Morgan provided an RBI ground out.
Charleston secured the sweep and maintained its perfect season with a 13-2 blowout that required just five innings in game two.
Marshall Brown carried a shutout through four innings, and went the distance on a three-hitter while striking out three and walking five for the win.
Each team turned a double play during the scoreless opening frame, but Charleston grabbed a 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Michael White behind an error and walk in the second.
Four of the six runs charged to Wolberd were unearned as the Orioles totaled five defensive miscues. Charleston (21-0) stretched the margin to 6-0 after three innings.
A two-run triple from Hunter Hiett and an RBI double by Luke Nichols highlighted a seven-run fourth by the Squirrels against Resinger in relief.
The Orioles (19-12-1) got a two-out single from Wolberd that caused no damage in the third, and tallied both of their runs in the fifth.
Coltin Wilkerson walked and Cody Ziegelmeyer singled ahead of an RBI double by Tyler Thebeau off the bench. Ziegelmeyer then crossed the plate on a fielding error at shortstop.
