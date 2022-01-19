St. Paul, Valle girls earn road victories

IRONTON – St. Paul earned its first girls varsity basketball win over Arcadia Valley in convincing 65-42 fashion on Tuesday night.

Senior forward Riley Petty netted 23 points for the Giants, whose current head coach Andy Sherrill guided AV to a district championship in 2008.

Brylee Durbin finished with 19 points, and Grace McMillen had 15 for St. Paul (12-7).

Valle Catholic 54, Chaffee 28

CHAFFEE, Mo. – Freshman reserve guard Madelyn Griffard provided a boost with a game-high 12 points as Valle Catholic earned its 10th victory of the season.

The Lady Warriors converted steals into transition offense to build a 27-14 halftime lead, and kept the margin in double figures throughout the second half.

Senior guard Mia Weiler rolled an ankle in the third quarter after scoring 10 points, and Sam Loida had nine for Valle Catholic (10-4).

Ade Weiler chipped in eight points and Emma Christine ended with seven.

North County 63, Mehlville 47

BONNE TERRE – Paris Larkin compiled 15 points, eight steals and seven rebounds, and North County followed up its massive victory over Notre Dame by topping Mehlville 63-47 on Tuesday night.

Kamryn Winch notched another double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Lady Raiders, who opened the contest on a quick 12-0 run.

The teams combined for 16 fouls and 16 turnovers during a disjointed first quarter that concluded with North County (10-3) holding a 17-7 advantage.

Larkin hit a 3-pointer between two shorter jumpers in a two-minute span, and Lauren Politte tallied six of her eight points in the second quarter to help the margin swell to 37-22 at halftime.

Kate Jones scored with a quick catch and turn before sinking a 3-pointer in the third quarter, and Winch made it 44-30 with another of her several putback shots.

Mehville (8-7) opened the fourth with a triple from Jenna O’Shea and two baskets by Allison Mohrhard on an end-to-end drive and tougher finish in the paint.

North County trumped that success, however, by answering each time from long range. Paige Lewis hit a 3-pointer from the left side before Larkin sank two in a row.

Winch struggled from the line as the Lady Raiders went 15-of-33 overall, but increased the lead to 59-41 after securing her final rebound along the offensive glass.

Emma Gaugel followed with a basket off an inbounds pass from fellow senior Addy Layton.

Gabby Moen scored 14 points, Mohrhand dropped in 10 and O’Shea contributed eight points plus four steals for the Panthers.

Bismarck 52, Bourbon 31

BISMARCK – Madison Dunn scored 27 points to lead Bismarck past Bourbon 52-31 for its second victory in three games on Tuesday night.

Janson King and Morgan Randazzo each provided seven points for Bismarck (3-12).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Confluence Prep 81, Central 77

ST. LOUIS – Trasean White poured in 30 points, and Confluence Prep took a showdown with Central 81-77 in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Jamod Robinson supplied 19 points and Bryant Moore had 15 to bolster Confluence (9-4).

Central (11-3) was paced by its sophomore guards. Jobe Bryant finished with a game-high 31 points, and Caden Casey scored 25 more.

Ste. Genevieve 72, De Soto 29

DE SOTO, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve built a 33-point halftime advantage, and hammered De Soto 72-29 in a battle of Dragons on Tuesday night.

Rudy Flieg finished with 24 points and eight rebounds to lead Ste. Genevieve (11-5).

Aiden Boyer provided a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

WRESTLING

Ste. Genevieve 71, Cape Central 6

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve surrendered its only points to Cape Central on a forfeit at 132 pounds, and dominated a make-up wrestling dual 71-6 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Schmelzle (285), Ethan Ogden (170), Zachary Flieg (160) and Karter Worley (106) each registered falls for the Dragons. Justin Schwent (145) picked up a technical fall.

Only five matches were contested with Cape Central open at eight weight classes.

