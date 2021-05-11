St. Vincent controls field to beat Farmington

The Knights found the equalizer on its first shot 30 minutes into the action. Credence Roberts guided an excellent through ball from midfield to Collins, who had a step on her defender and ripped a 25-yard strike with her right foot past keeper Addi Schnurbusch.

Kell was ruled offside as the Indians looked to counter moments later, but Barber returned from a brief pause to regain the lead before halftime.

Barber won the ball after pressuring Branch into a turnover just a few feet from the end line, and placed a perfect rising shot between Tucker and the crossbar from a sharp angle to make it 2-1.

St. Vincent rattled the post for a second time after intermission, and missed high on a few more chances while seeking an insurance goal.

But the Knights struggled to sustain any deep possession as key threats Mercy Berkemeyer and Collins were closely marked without Boyer available to balance the attack.

Berkemeyer accounted for their lone shot on goal in the second half after receiving a quick turning feed from Roberts in close proximity. Schnurbusch made the catching save.