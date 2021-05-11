St. Vincent controls field to beat Farmington

FARMINGTON – St. Vincent had just one glaring defensive mistake while otherwise stifling a Farmington girls soccer team missing its leading scorer on Monday evening.
Junior forward Reese Barber netted two goals during the first half, and the visiting Indians prevailed 3-1 while handing the Knights a fifth consecutive defeat.
Faith Kell also scored in the 66th minute, and St. Vincent (9-8) finished with a 21-4 edge in shots after generating the first eight chances of the match.
Sophomore Emma Collins tallied her ninth goal of the season for Farmington (7-9), which was minus injured attacker Sydney Boyer.
Freshman keeper Jayden Tucker collected nine saves, including three challenging stops in the opening minutes of a polite contest that featured only three fouls.
She knocked away a right-side drive from Anna Schwartz, and smothered the ensuing shot in front when Genevieve Lipe had a significant opening.
St. Vincent eventually converted in the 10th minute. Kamille Graham intercepted a clearing attempt and hit the near post before Barber punched home the rebound.
Farmington center back Taylor Branch calmly possessed the ball and worked out of danger in numerous situations as the last defender, and blocked a 2-on-1 pass to keep the deficit at 1-0.
The Knights found the equalizer on its first shot 30 minutes into the action. Credence Roberts guided an excellent through ball from midfield to Collins, who had a step on her defender and ripped a 25-yard strike with her right foot past keeper Addi Schnurbusch.
Kell was ruled offside as the Indians looked to counter moments later, but Barber returned from a brief pause to regain the lead before halftime.
Barber won the ball after pressuring Branch into a turnover just a few feet from the end line, and placed a perfect rising shot between Tucker and the crossbar from a sharp angle to make it 2-1.
St. Vincent rattled the post for a second time after intermission, and missed high on a few more chances while seeking an insurance goal.
But the Knights struggled to sustain any deep possession as key threats Mercy Berkemeyer and Collins were closely marked without Boyer available to balance the attack.
Berkemeyer accounted for their lone shot on goal in the second half after receiving a quick turning feed from Roberts in close proximity. Schnurbusch made the catching save.
Farmington defender Rielle LaCava headed a dangerous ball away from the goal line during a rare free kick, but St. Vincent later capitalized on a fortunate bounce.