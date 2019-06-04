POTOSI – Second baseman Grant Staffen bolstered three separate scoring rallies with his bat, and helped diminish two others with his glove on Monday.
Chad Donze followed his strong varsity season by pitching a five-hit shutout, and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 began the district portion of its Senior Legion baseball schedule with a rout.
Tyler Blum provided three hits with three runs scored, and Post 150 attacked early for a 15-0 victory in five innings to spoil the home opener of Potosi Post 265.
The contest featured numerous recent graduates in their final summer season before embarking on the collegiate ranks. Ste. Genevieve dominated from the outset.
Keaton Boyer ripped an RBI single to right-center, and Logan Gegg sliced an RBI triple toward the right-field line as four hits created a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
A chopper with tricky backspin enabled Staffen to reach safely, and Blum battled opposing hurler Zach Francis for nine pitches before deflecting a another hit off his body.
Francis retired the first two batters of the second frame, but Ste. Genevieve strung four consecutive hits once the lineup turned over for an eventual 6-0 edge.
Brady Boyer drove in Staffen with a high-bouncing single over the third baseman, and scored along with Blum when Keaton Boyer produced his second and third RBI on a double to center.
Donze plunked Landon Bone in the foot with his first offering of the game, but induced a key double play moments later. Hayden Roney lined out sharply to center with two men aboard.
Staffen fielded back-to-back ground balls in the home half of the second, including another double play on a sliding stop up the middle to erase Keith Jessen’s leadoff single.
Post 150 extended the difference with six runs in the third. Staffen delivered the biggest swing with a three-run homer off Troy Gildehaus that passed just inside the left-field pole.
Jessen helped Gildehaus with an excellent catch while drifting deep into right field, but a walk to Brian Selby and RBI infield hit by Kellen Blum brought Staffen to the dish.
A two-out error and subsequent wild throw continued the inning ahead of Kyle Roth’s RBI single. Tyler Blum earlier singled and stole two bases.
Bone singled for Potosi in the bottom of the third, but Donze escaped runners at the corners when a pitch along the outer half caught Ty Simily looking.
Peyton Nipper retired four of his five batters faced for Post 265, but Ste. Genevieve added three more runs as Simily worked the fifth, becoming the fourth pitcher used by his team.
After Roth notched his second hit of the game, Gegg capped a perfect 2-for-2 performance with his second triple on a long two-run drive that burned the left fielder.
Noah Jacobsen paced the Potosi offense by going 2-for-3, and also reached on an error. Pinch-hitter Cory Emily singled ahead of him in the fifth.
Donze bookended those hits with a pair of strikeouts, and ended with six overall. Ste. Genevieve (3-0, 1-0) will host Rock Memorial on Wednesday.
Brady Boyer finished with a single and two RBI, and five separate Post 150 players had multiple hits. Kyle Gielow tracked down a long fly ball from Francis along the warning track in left.
Post 265 moved its scheduled game with Festus forward to Tuesday in an attempt to avoid potential rain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.