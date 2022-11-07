State Cross Country: Knights earn first trophy; 7 locals among medalists

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Farmington junior Evan Fuller has answered every challenge to his status as the fastest cross country runner in the MAAA this fall.

After advancing from the toughest Class 4 district in the state last weekend, Fuller and his teammates managed to raise their performance level on the grandest stage.

One year after the Knights celebrated a second-place state finish by their girls, the boys captured their first top-four trophy in program history on Friday at Gans Creek.

Farmington totaled 177 points in unseasonably warm and windy conditions before heavy rain arrived overnight and cool temperatures greeted runners from smaller school classes on Saturday.

The most dominant dynasty in state cross country history ended during the same race, as Hillsboro unseated eight-time defending champion Festus for its first title in any sport.

Josh Allison (15:38) was individual champion, and third-place twin brother Jonah Allison (15:50) led five Hawks within the top 15 overall for a low score of 35 points.

Fuller (16:46) became gradually stronger as the 5k contest unfolded, and picked up seven positions over the final kilometer to land inside the top-25 all-state cut line in 22nd.

He was the first of seven MAAA athletes to achieve all-state honors over the two-day event, and had familiar company on the podium as team prizes were awarded.

Farmington senior Caden Mungle (16:59) also broke the 17-minute barrier in 33rd. Mason Currington (17:28) placed 56th and Kaden Kimbrough (17:31) was 58th.

Sam Knight (17:54) completed the Knights’ team score, and was followed by Nickolai Cain (18:48) and Trent Galczynski (19:21). West Plains edged Farmington for third place.

Jackson Leeds, the first North County runner to quality for state since 2009, capped his high school career by placing 74th with a time of 17:49.

The Farmington girls stacked up ninth in Class 4 while the top three teams – champion Tolton Catholic, runner-up Rockwood Summit and Clayton – were just three points apart.

Senior Chloe Wood pursued her first cross country state medal after missing out by one place last year, but finished 36th with a team-leading mark of 20:33.

Aiden Moriarty (21:01) crossed the line 50th, and junior Brooke-lyn Forman (21:10) ended up 55th as the other returning qualifiers from last year’s historic run.

Freshman Cayman McIntyre (21:24) and senior Grace Bone (22:09) contributed to the Farmington point total with Katherine Reid (23:09) and Natalie Gammon (23:17) farther back.

The fastest run of the weekend among MAAA girls belonged to Potosi senior Celeste Sansegraw (20:04), who established her best state result of 14th as a three-time Class 3 all-state performer.

Sansegraw was 12th after one kilometer, and regained that spot for a while after briefly slipping to 17th past the midway mark. Her previous top finish was 21st as a sophomore.

In a somewhat fitting end to the season, Sansegraw found herself locked in a sprint to the wire with Ste. Genevieve sophomore and local rival Hollyn Zangaro (20:05).

Zangaro emerged as a breakout star for the Dragons as reigning MAAA and Class 3, District 1 champion, and beat Sansegraw by 13 seconds last weekend at Arcadia Valley.

But Sansegraw was one second ahead at the conclusion this time as Zangaro placed 15th. Potosi finished 11th in the Class 3 girls standings while Ste. Genevieve settled into 14th.

Alyson Skiles (21:53) ran second fastest among the Lady Trojans, followed by Allison Land (22:17), Carlee Moss (22:59), Kaydence Gibson (23:23), Allie Heeter (23:48) and Ava Wright (24:00).

Dakotah Medows (21:02) enjoyed a resurgent season for Ste. Genevieve, and clocked in 36th overall. A strong start put her within the top 20 throughout the first mile.

Other competitors for the Dragons were Kayden Huck (23:27), Sadie Greminger (24:23), Olivia Klump (24:24), Sophia Fritsch (25:24) and Brianna Mitchell (28:03).

Arcadia Valley increased in enrollment size to join the Class 3 fray, and saw junior Emma Dettmer earn her second all-state honor in three chances.

Dettmer (20:30) claimed the last available medal in 25th place by building a four-second cushion over her nearest challenger. She finished seventh in Class 2 as a sophomore, and helped AV capture its lone state championship the previous year.

Avery Jones (23:56) and Elle Serano (24:17) also qualified as individuals for the Lady Tigers.

Although Central ultimately occupied the bottom of the Class 3 girls standings, the team made school history just by making an initial trip to Columbia as a second-year program.

With a bright future still ahead, the Lady Rebels fielded a squad comprised of underclassmen with five sophomores and one freshman among their starting seven.

Allie England (22:08) highlighted that crew in 76th place Saturday, ahead of Katie Voepel (22:58), Haley Stephens (23:30), Faith Willis (24:54), Taylor Sharp (25:28), Jaysa Hites (25:43) and Chloe Yount (26:15).

Potosi was the lone MAAA boys team competing at state in Class 3, and improved to eighth overall through a collective year of experience after landing 13th last fall.

Ezekiel Sisk (17:14) finished just outside of all-state distinction for a second straight year, claiming 29th after reaching the line 27th as a sophomore.

Garrett Hale (17:46) and Alex Smith (17:46) placed 54th and 56th for the Trojans amid a cluster of four runners. Colton Politte (18:03) and Tanner Gibson (18:15) rounded out their team score.

Arcadia Valley celebrated an all-state effort in each division, as Stone Gill matched fellow classmate Dettmer as a second-time honoree by holding on down the stretch.

Gill (17:01) dropped six positions over the last kilometer on Saturday morning, but secured 20th after running 11th last year in the Class 2 race.

Tolton Catholic earned the Class 3 boys crown by topping Herculaneum, John Burroughs and St. Michael. The top four clubs were separated by 14 points.

Cole Crocker (18:44) was the first male state qualifier from Central, and finished between Connor Gibson (18:43) and Jaden Kanan (18:55) of Potosi.

Valle Catholic likewise left Columbia touting a couple of multi-time all-state medalists in sophomore Madelyn Griffard and senior Peter Roth.

Griffard (20:22) improved by 35 seconds and 12 spots from her freshman endeavor to nail down 10th among Class 2 girls, marking the highest individual place of the weekend by an MAAA runner.

That race also featured Natalie Kist (23:55) of Valle Catholic and Jazmine Morris (24:00) of West County.

Roth (17:50) wrapped his varsity cross country career in 19th place for the Warriors, who took seventh spot among Class 1 boys programs.

Garrett Shortt (19:09), Austin Ringwald (19:12), Josef Flieg (19:28), Thomas Varga (19:45), Jayce Bales (19:54) and Joseph Flieg (20:12) trailed Roth to the finish line.

The Bismarck boys capped their strongest season to date with three multi-time qualifiers in Class 1 – 58th-place Levi Sheckles (19:05), Tanner Martinez (19:22) and Daven Miller (19:33).

Valley sophomore Carlie Loughary (23:58) and Bismarck senior Janson King (24:11) returned to the Class 1 girls meet for their respective schools.

Mason Nelson (18:18) crossed 53rd for Kingston in Class 2 while joining teammate Logan Berger (19:58) on the course.