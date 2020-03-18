State tourney experience unique for local referee

The sounds resonating across JQH Arena were noticeably more pronounced than usual as Jason Smith roamed the basketball court.
The festive scenes and enthusiastic roars from large crowds that typically accompany the MSHSAA state basketball championships were drastically muted in comparison.
Smith was part of the three-person officiating crew for the Class 1 boys championship contest as Dora downed challenger St. Elizabeth 59-49 amid roughly 300 witnesses.
It was a crowning achievement for the top-ranked Falcons, who had handed a tremendous South Iron squad its first and only loss during the state sectional round along their path.
Smith compared the professional experience to a “North County-Central Friday Night game” in regard to noise level and fan interaction.
“Reffing that state championship was just odd,” he said. “The kids were pumped up, don’t get me wrong. But you could also tell that they knew something was missing.
“They didn’t get the full experience of having all of those people who would usually be there to watch them, and that was a disappointing part of it.”
Smith, a Farmington resident often referred to as “Smitty” by local fans, was selected to work three games over three days at the annual showcase event.
He arrived Wednesday night at a Springfield hotel just as the NBA announced the sudden decision to suspend its season in light of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for the new coronavirus.
Other professional sports leagues followed the trend, and college basketball conference tournaments ended abruptly on Thursday. By Friday, the lucrative NCAA men’s and women’s tourneys were likewise axed.
As high school governing bodies in other states were rapidly canceling their postseason events, MSHSAA adopted a far more methodical approach while proceeding forward with Classes 1-3.
Advance ticket sales were voided, and 150 admission wristbands were given to each participating school to limit the number of spectators in cooperation with guidelines from the Greene County Director of Public Health. Essential school personnel and working media were also granted arena access.
“We headed down Wednesday, and had a 12 p.m. officials meeting on Thursday. MSHSAA was not informed by Greene County until 10 a.m. that this is the way it was going to be,” Smith said. “It wasn’t any fault of their own. I know that South Iron’s pep bus and fans were told to just turn around. It was just an odd situation with really nothing they could do about it.”
MSHSAA had only a few hours to formulate the contingency plan before the first game Thursday tipped off between the South Iron and South Nodaway girls at 3:30 p.m.
Smith first presided over the second of two Class 1 girls semifinals, which began at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. Walnut Grove defeated Community 52-47.
Although the high-stakes action was intense and crowd support spirited between two evenly-matched teams, the atmosphere was unique inside a venue designed to seat 11,000.
“Sometimes the fans were a little rowdy. At other times, you could hear a pin drop, like [possessions] where the ball was being worked around,” he said.
Smith even altered the way he communicated with the participants when a given situation deemed necessary.
“During the Dora game, I was working the ‘C’ position as we call it. Kind of like the free-throw line extended if you will, over by the sideline. I could stand there and hear the Dora play-by-play word for word without missing anything. Then I move down 10 feet, and can hear St. Elizabeth’s play-by-play. At the time, I could have repeated it back to you. If I had something to say to a coach or player, I might need to stand a little closer to them. That was honestly on my mind.”
Third-place games were removed from the schedule – including the Class 2 and 3 boys and girls on Saturday – leaving Smith and other referees with a revised weekend doubleheader.
“That happened to about six of us, having a game get canceled. They tried to set it up so everybody could work a championship game,” he said. “And since I did one on Friday, that left me with a third-place game that was canceled. It all happened really quickly.”
Smith worked his fourth high school final four in 24 years since first donning the stripes as a teenager. The honor is based on numerous criteria, including recommendations from colleagues, schools and official observers.
“It’s absolutely a privilege. First of all, you’re in this for the kids and because you like it,” he said. “You work your career and you work through the season to try and get good games and be recognized.”
“I don’t want to take away from the season at all. I love the Thanksgiving tournament, the conference tournament, or going up to St. Louis once in a while,” Smith added. ”But if it’s not your turn to go to state, then you hope to get a quarterfinal or reasonably good playoff game… That should be something every official strives for.”
MSHSAA hoped to continue its state series for Classes 4 and 5 this weekend, but the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the nation forced that idea to be scrapped, along with the first three weeks of spring athletics.
But new championship banners will soon be hanging to recognize the ultimate victory for six Missouri teams.
“They really tried to keep it on for the kids. They aren’t making any money by selling 150 bracelets, certainly nothing compared to what they expected for the weekend,” Smith said. “I respected them for that. It was a fluid situation. Things were constantly changing.”