State tourney experience unique for local referee

Third-place games were removed from the schedule – including the Class 2 and 3 boys and girls on Saturday – leaving Smith and other referees with a revised weekend doubleheader.

“That happened to about six of us, having a game get canceled. They tried to set it up so everybody could work a championship game,” he said. “And since I did one on Friday, that left me with a third-place game that was canceled. It all happened really quickly.”

Smith worked his fourth high school final four in 24 years since first donning the stripes as a teenager. The honor is based on numerous criteria, including recommendations from colleagues, schools and official observers.

“It’s absolutely a privilege. First of all, you’re in this for the kids and because you like it,” he said. “You work your career and you work through the season to try and get good games and be recognized.”

“I don’t want to take away from the season at all. I love the Thanksgiving tournament, the conference tournament, or going up to St. Louis once in a while,” Smith added. ”But if it’s not your turn to go to state, then you hope to get a quarterfinal or reasonably good playoff game… That should be something every official strives for.”