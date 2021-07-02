Ste. Gen. Legion outlasts Potosi

STE. GENEVIEVE – Quentin Wittkopf scattered nine hits and pitched a complete game on Thursday as Ste. Genevieve Post 150 notched a 10-3 Senior Legion victory over Potosi Post 265.
Josh Bieser capped the scoring with a two-RBI double, and finished 3-for-5 to pace Ste. Genevieve as both teams finished with nine hits overall.
The game remained scoreless until the fourth inning when Zach Boyer walked, stole second base and alertly raced home on an error.
Ste. Genevieve added three more runs in the fifth against opposing hurler Landon Bone, propelled by singles from Bieser, Austin Burnett and Drew Bauman.
Wittkopf worked around a long leadoff double by Ryker Walton in the second inning, and maintained his shutout bid into the sixth.
Bone lasted six innings in defeat, allowing four earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three. Both starting pitchers were helped by a line-drive double play in the first inning.
Keaton Boyer made the Ste. Genevieve margin 5-0 with a sacrifice fly after Nathan Selby singled to right field and Bieser bunted for another hit.
Potosi responded with three runs, one earned, in the bottom half of the sixth, hoping to celebrate its initial victory in nine summer games.
Walton collected his second hit and scored from first base on an RBI double by Kobey Henson. A fielding error extended the frame before RBI singles by Trevor Politte and Bone made it 5-3.
Post 150 surged back with five runs in the seventh after reliever Blayne Nixon plunked Zach Boyer on the first pitch of his appearance.
Bauman drove in Boyer before Carter Klump singled to center, and the bases were soon loaded when every runner was safe via fielder's choice on a bunt by Alex DeRousse.
Jayden Gegg pushed the lead to 8-3 on a sacrifice fly after Selby walked to force in a run. Bieser plugged the gap for two more insurance runs.
Gegg walked three times and scored twice for Ste. Genevieve, which hosted the game at Yanks Field as the visiting team after rain forced a change of venue from Potosi High School.
Bone went 3-for-4 to pace Post 265. Hunter Kincaid had a leadoff single in the fourth.