Ste. Gen. Legion outlasts Potosi

STE. GENEVIEVE – Quentin Wittkopf scattered nine hits and pitched a complete game on Thursday as Ste. Genevieve Post 150 notched a 10-3 Senior Legion victory over Potosi Post 265.

Josh Bieser capped the scoring with a two-RBI double, and finished 3-for-5 to pace Ste. Genevieve as both teams finished with nine hits overall.

The game remained scoreless until the fourth inning when Zach Boyer walked, stole second base and alertly raced home on an error.

Ste. Genevieve added three more runs in the fifth against opposing hurler Landon Bone, propelled by singles from Bieser, Austin Burnett and Drew Bauman.

Wittkopf worked around a long leadoff double by Ryker Walton in the second inning, and maintained his shutout bid into the sixth.

Bone lasted six innings in defeat, allowing four earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three. Both starting pitchers were helped by a line-drive double play in the first inning.

Keaton Boyer made the Ste. Genevieve margin 5-0 with a sacrifice fly after Nathan Selby singled to right field and Bieser bunted for another hit.