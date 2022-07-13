Ste. Gen. reaches district final; Post 416 averts elimination

STE. GENEVIEVE – The crucial winner’s bracket final in the Senior Legion District 13 baseball tournament hinged on a tense sequence in the sixth inning on Wednesday night.

Ste. Genevieve reliever Zach Boyer somehow escaped a bases-loaded mess with no outs to protect a one-run edge, and Post 150 prevailed 6-4 over rival Festus Post 253.

Slade Schweiss had a team-high two hits for Ste. Genevieve, which advanced to the championship round on Friday already assured of an automatic berth in next week’s zone tournament.

Boyer struck out the side during the seventh to punctuate a wild two-inning save while appearing on the mound for the second straight evening.

Festus had a golden opportunity to erase a 5-3 deficit in the previous frame, as singles by Jaxin Patterson and Sam Stokes preceded an eight-pitch walk coaxed by Laine Axtetter.

Connor McDonald was then hit by a pitch to force in Patterson, but Boyer stopped a comebacker and threw home to start an enormous double play before getting the inning-ending strikeout.

Stokes paced all players with three hits, and Patterson singled twice with three stolen bases. Post 253 stranded 13 runners overall, and dropped into the elimination bracket on Thursday.

Winning pitcher Clayton Drury lasted five innings after planned starter Aiden Boyer was sidelined due to illness, and allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out five.

Three walks and three hit batsmen by Drury gave Festus numerous chances to capitalize, and Anthony Simon lined a tying opposite-field, two-run single in the third inning.

Stokes put his squad ahead 3-2 with an RBI single after Patterson stole second and third, but Post 150 answered with two tallies in the home half.

Mason Nix reached safely on a third strike that skipped past the catcher, and an error put runners at the corners with one out against starter Dylan Black.

Aaron Eftink notched a tying single past third base, and Schweiss delivered the go-ahead single at 4-3 after Rylan Fallert hustled out an infield hit.

Drury extended the lead with an RBI single in the fifth. Josh Bieser, who walloped a grand slam one night earlier, restored a two-run advantage with a single against Nate Pruneau in the bottom of the sixth

Post 150 initially surged ahead 2-0 on the strength of doubles by Zach Boyer and Quentin Wittkopf in the first inning. Schweiss scored the second run on a wild pitch.

Black was charged for six runs, four earned, on seven hits while fanning five over 5 1/3 innings.

Mineral Area 3, De Soto 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Mineral Area Post 416 was compelled to either use or lose the pitching arm of Casen Murphy on Wednesday before the lefty returned to his prospect squad.

Murphy compiled 13 strikeouts while allowing two hits over 5 1/3 dominant innings, and Post 416 topped De Soto SMCI 3-2 to avoid elimination from the Senior Legion District 13 tournament.

Kendall Horton supplied a key RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and Mineral Area survived to face Rock Memorial Post 283 on Thursday.

Richard Wiethop finished 2-for-3 to pace all hitters in the game, and was involved in the second of two strategic decisions that turned unfavorable against De Soto SMCI.

Steven Woelich cut the margin to 2-1 with a single against Clayton Redmond after Cole Boynton singled on the final pitch by Murphy in the top of the sixth.

Redmond faced more danger in the seventh once the two-run cushion was again established, but kept the potential tying runs on base and secured the save after inducing a game-ending fly out.

Wiethop singled with no outs after Jacob Foster reached on a leadoff error, but was caught stealing as the trailing runner by catcher Clayton Chandler. Kobe Stacy later connected for an RBI single.

Murphy struck out his first five batters, then exceeded that feat by fanning six straight spanning the fourth and fifth innings while staked to a 2-0 lead.

Xavier Scherffius singled, stole third base with one out, and scored in the sixth for Mineral Area when Horton connected through the infield against De Soto starter Eli Epley.

Scherffius was chosen by the opposing manager to bat with the bases loaded in the third after back-to-back intentional walks were conceded to Murphy and Redmond with two outs.

Epley, who pitched a four-hitter and struck out nine in defeat, coaxed a ground ball from Scherffius that was booted at shortstop to snap a 0-0 tie as Murphy sprinted home behind Jobe Smith.

Smith singled to trigger the rally, and Grant Mullins chipped in a double for Post 416.