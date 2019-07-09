{{featured_button_text}}

STE. GENEVIEVE – Leadoff man Derek Morganthaler finished 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Ste. Genevieve decorated the final week of the Senior Legion baseball regular season with another home victory.

Logan Gegg scattered six hits and recorded three strikeouts over six innings, and Post 150 scored in each of the first five frames to prevail 7-4 over Perryville Post 133 on Monday night.

Catcher Brian Selby singled twice and provided a key sacrifice bunt during a three-run second inning for Ste. Genevieve (17-6), which captured its eighth consecutive win.

Gegg retired six batters in a row early on, and induced a double play ball to shortstop Tyler Blum in the fifth inning to wriggle free from a bases-loaded situation.

Blum ranged to secure a high bounce up the middle for a needed force out, and Chase Koller picked up the save two batters later when Kade Lindgren flied to right field in the ninth.

Jacob Barks went 3-for-5 with two RBI for Perryville (6-7) as both teams totaled seven hits overall. Wyatt Lincoln had two singles, and Carter Dix scored two runs.

Ste. Genevieve had its initial scoring threat disrupted by a peculiar call, but Morganthaler still managed to cross the plate after greeting Post 133 starter Trae Davis with a single.

Keaton Boyer hit a chopper that the charging second baseman never fully gloved while stepping on the nearby bag, but a force out was still ruled due to an exchange that never materialized.

Chad Donze bunted for a single to spark the bottom of the second. Kyle Gielow delivered an RBI single to center, and Morganthaler made it 4-0 with a two-run double into the right-center gap.

Perryville countered with a deep RBI double by Barks, but missed a greater chance to draw close in the third as Jerome Simpson lined sharply to Gielow in left field.

Tyler Blum singled and scored when a fly ball was dropped on the run for an error in the third. Sacrifice flies from Morganthaler and Grant Staffen in subsequent innings created a 7-1 margin.

Kaleb Kiefer and Dix quelled the Post 150 offense from there, and Perryville turned a walk, single and two-out error into two runs against Gielow in the seventh.

Morganthaler inherited men at first and second on walks by Gielow leading off the eighth, but limited the damage to one run on a Barks ground out.

Donze left the game with some discomfort after diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt.

Ste. Genevieve 10, Rock Memorial 0

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Winning starter Kellen Blum combined with Chad Donze to throw a 1-hitter, and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 notched a 10-0 rout over Rock Memorial Post 283 on Sunday.

Brady Boyer was a perfect 3-for-3 while Blum and Donze each produced two hits with three RBI to guide the Post 150 offense.

Ste. Genevieve, which played errorless defense, increased a 1-0 lead with three runs in the fourth inning, then piled on four tallies in the fifth to pull farther away.

Blum posted three strikeouts over the first four frames, and Donze dealt five strikeouts while qualifying for the three-inning save.

Ste. Genevieve improved to 9-2 against District 13 opponents, and can strengthen its position for a No. 1 tournament seed with a victory over Bonne Terre on Wednesday.

Logan Gegg chipped in two RBI and Keaton Boyer added two hits for Post 150.

