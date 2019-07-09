STE. GENEVIEVE – Leadoff man Derek Morganthaler finished 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Ste. Genevieve decorated the final week of the Senior Legion baseball regular season with another home victory.
Logan Gegg scattered six hits and recorded three strikeouts over six innings, and Post 150 scored in each of the first five frames to prevail 7-4 over Perryville Post 133 on Monday night.
Catcher Brian Selby singled twice and provided a key sacrifice bunt during a three-run second inning for Ste. Genevieve (17-6), which captured its eighth consecutive win.
Gegg retired six batters in a row early on, and induced a double play ball to shortstop Tyler Blum in the fifth inning to wriggle free from a bases-loaded situation.
Blum ranged to secure a high bounce up the middle for a needed force out, and Chase Koller picked up the save two batters later when Kade Lindgren flied to right field in the ninth.
Jacob Barks went 3-for-5 with two RBI for Perryville (6-7) as both teams totaled seven hits overall. Wyatt Lincoln had two singles, and Carter Dix scored two runs.
Ste. Genevieve had its initial scoring threat disrupted by a peculiar call, but Morganthaler still managed to cross the plate after greeting Post 133 starter Trae Davis with a single.
Keaton Boyer hit a chopper that the charging second baseman never fully gloved while stepping on the nearby bag, but a force out was still ruled due to an exchange that never materialized.
Chad Donze bunted for a single to spark the bottom of the second. Kyle Gielow delivered an RBI single to center, and Morganthaler made it 4-0 with a two-run double into the right-center gap.
Perryville countered with a deep RBI double by Barks, but missed a greater chance to draw close in the third as Jerome Simpson lined sharply to Gielow in left field.
Tyler Blum singled and scored when a fly ball was dropped on the run for an error in the third. Sacrifice flies from Morganthaler and Grant Staffen in subsequent innings created a 7-1 margin.
Kaleb Kiefer and Dix quelled the Post 150 offense from there, and Perryville turned a walk, single and two-out error into two runs against Gielow in the seventh.
Morganthaler inherited men at first and second on walks by Gielow leading off the eighth, but limited the damage to one run on a Barks ground out.
Donze left the game with some discomfort after diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt.
Ste. Genevieve 10, Rock Memorial 0
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Winning starter Kellen Blum combined with Chad Donze to throw a 1-hitter, and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 notched a 10-0 rout over Rock Memorial Post 283 on Sunday.
Brady Boyer was a perfect 3-for-3 while Blum and Donze each produced two hits with three RBI to guide the Post 150 offense.
Ste. Genevieve, which played errorless defense, increased a 1-0 lead with three runs in the fourth inning, then piled on four tallies in the fifth to pull farther away.
Blum posted three strikeouts over the first four frames, and Donze dealt five strikeouts while qualifying for the three-inning save.
Ste. Genevieve improved to 9-2 against District 13 opponents, and can strengthen its position for a No. 1 tournament seed with a victory over Bonne Terre on Wednesday.
Logan Gegg chipped in two RBI and Keaton Boyer added two hits for Post 150.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.