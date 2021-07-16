Ste. Genevieve Post 150 surges to district crown

An infield hit by Gegg was thrown away by the shortstop, and he came home to cap the frame on a wild throw from the catcher while stealing third.

Aiden Boyer threw a quick top of the sixth after taking over for starter Austin Burnett, but opened the Rock Memorial seventh with a four-pitch walk to leadoff man Gabe King.

A dropped throw on a fielder’s choice magnified the comeback attempt, and RBI hits from Truman Ward and Nolan Estopare trimmed the deficit to one run.

A second walk by Boyer put runners at second and third, but Eric Streicher grounded into an unassisted fielder’s choice to third for the clinching out.

Burnett pitched five innings in a no-decision for Ste. Genevieve, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits while striking out four and walking five.

Carroll limited numerous scoring threats to a single run or less, and fanned four while yielding seven runs on five hits in the loss.

He was handed a 3-2 lead as Rock Memorial surged in front on an RBI double by Trevor Quick and deep sacrifice fly from Ward in the top of the fifth.