Ste. Genevieve Post 150 surges to district crown

STE. GENEVIEVE – Drew Bauman has rarely been called upon to pitch this summer for the Ste. Genevieve Post 150 Senior Legion baseball team.
He was more than prepared on Friday night.
The right-hander and usual infielder scattered five hits and struck out six through 6 2/3 stellar innings as Ste. Genevieve clinched the District 13 championship in resilient fashion.
Post 150 avoided elimination for the third time in a span of about 25 hours with a 9-1 victory over Festus Post 253, upending the talented top seed for a second time on the evening.
After surviving tight one-run decisions against Rock Memorial and Festus to stay alive in the tournament, Ste. Genevieve (21-7) took the winner-take-all title game in a surprising runaway.
Zach Boyer finished 2-for-4 overall, Josh Bieser delivered a massive bases-clearing double, and Post 150 advanced to the Zone 4 tournament next week in Jackson, Mo.
Bauman became the seventh hurler used by Ste. Genevieve in five games over four days, and spared the remaining staff by working efficiently.
His mandated allotment of pitches was extinguished with just one out remaining. Bauman switched spots with Zach Boyer and fielded a ground ball at shortstop to secure the outcome.
“The key to pitching is keeping hitters off balance, and that’s exactly what he did,” Post 150 manager Junie Basler said. “I couldn’t be more proud of that kid and how he’s played all season.”
Ste. Genevieve achieved only four hits offensively, but capitalized on four errors plus six walks from a combination of three Festus pitchers.
Dylan Schnitzler went 2-for-3 to pace Post 253, and briefly put his squad in front 1-0 with an RBI single after Cole Myers tagged Bauman for a leadoff double in the second inning.
Post 150 countered with a pivotal five-run surge during the top of the third after opposing starter Trent Ellis had retired his first seven batters faced.
Bieser tallied the lone hit within the rally, plugging the right-center alley and advancing to third on an errant throw home as Carter Klump, Alex DeRousse and Jayden Gegg each crossed the plate.
Keaton Boyer drew an ensuing walk, and scored along with courtesy runner Quentin Wittkopf to make it 5-1 when star shortstop Colby Ott committed his second error of the frame.
Bauman worked around two runners in the bottom of the third once handed a sizable advantage, and coasted the rest of the way.
Ste. Genevieve scored twice in the fifth on a ground out by Austin Burnett and RBI single by Zach Boyer after reliever Nate Pruneau issued two walks.
Klump came home on an error in the sixth, and Aiden Boyer capped the scoring with an RBI single after Zach Boyer doubled in the seventh.
Festus (20-8) carried a 13-game win streak into Friday that included a 9-1 win over Ste. Genevieve in the winner’s bracket final on Wednesday.
Ste. Genevieve 5, Festus 4
STE. GENEVIEVE – Two dramatic defensive plays at the plate helped Ste. Genevieve Post 150 remain in the District 13 tournament earlier Friday with a 5-4 triumph over Festus Post 253.
Catcher Josh Bieser retrieved a pitch that bounced away and threw to a covering Zach Boyer for the tag as runner Collin Reando was ruled out to end the contest.
Festus previously loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Aiden Boyer caught a fly ball and threw out Cole Wagner at home from right field to keep the game tied at 4-4.
Austin Burnett scored the eventual winning run for Post 150 in the seventh on a wild initial pitch from reliever Colby Ott after drawing a walk from Nate Pruneau.
Ste. Genevieve starting hurler Jayden Gegg finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored offensively, while Keaton Boyer added a pair of singles toward the victory.
Ott paced Festus at 3-for-4 overall. He was nearly perfect as a hitter, but Zach Boyer made a diving catch on a line drive in the shortstop hole, marking the first of three double plays turned by Post 150.
Burnett scored on a ground out by Aiden Boyer in the second inning, and Ste. Genevieve built a 2-0 lead when Bieser singled home Gegg in the third.
Festus countered with an RBI hit by Laine Axtetter in the fourth, but Keaton Boyer restored a 3-1 margin with his RBI single in the fifth.
Gegg started on the mound for Post 150, allowing four runs on nine hits with two strikeouts before the sixth inning began with consecutive singles by Cole Myers and Cole Wagner.
Reando delivered the most productive swing of the contest, crushing a tying two-run home run to left field to bring Post 253 even at 3-3.
Alex DeRousse propelled Ste. Genevieve to the lead again by bouncing an RBI single over the third base position after Drew Bauman doubled with one out.
Trent Ellis squared the game again in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI ground out. Festus finished with an 11-9 advantage in total hits.
Daylen Whitener pitched 5 2/3 innings and yielded four runs, three earned, on eight hits while fanning one in a no-decision for Post 253.
Ste. Genevieve topped Festus for the first time in four attempts this summer.
Ste. Genevieve 7, Rock Memorial 6
STE. GENEVIEVE – Another valiant comeback attempt by Rock Memorial Post 283 narrowly fell short in the Senior Legion District 13 tournament on Thursday night.
Ste. Genevieve Post 150 scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning, and survived a dangerous counter punch to avoid elimination for a 7-6 triumph.
Jayden Gegg launched a tying home run, and winning relief pitcher Aiden Boyer reached base three straight times on two singles plus a walk for Ste. Genevieve.
Post 150 broke a 3-3 deadlock after Boyer and Carter Klump drew the fourth and fifth walks of the game from opposing starter Ethan Carroll with one out.
No. 9 batter Alex DeRousse delivered the go-ahead swing with a chopper into left field for an RBI single. Klump then crossed the plate on a wild pitch to make it 5-3.
An infield hit by Gegg was thrown away by the shortstop, and he came home to cap the frame on a wild throw from the catcher while stealing third.
Aiden Boyer threw a quick top of the sixth after taking over for starter Austin Burnett, but opened the Rock Memorial seventh with a four-pitch walk to leadoff man Gabe King.
A dropped throw on a fielder’s choice magnified the comeback attempt, and RBI hits from Truman Ward and Nolan Estopare trimmed the deficit to one run.
A second walk by Boyer put runners at second and third, but Eric Streicher grounded into an unassisted fielder’s choice to third for the clinching out.
Burnett pitched five innings in a no-decision for Ste. Genevieve, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits while striking out four and walking five.
Carroll limited numerous scoring threats to a single run or less, and fanned four while yielding seven runs on five hits in the loss.
He was handed a 3-2 lead as Rock Memorial surged in front on an RBI double by Trevor Quick and deep sacrifice fly from Ward in the top of the fifth.
Gegg answered by driving the first pitch of the home half beyond the 377-feet marker in straight-away center at Yanks Field. He finished 2-for-3 overall.
The action was briefly halted due to lightning in the third inning, and heavy rain briefly fall during the go-ahead rally by Post 150 in the seventh.
Ste. Genevieve struck initially on a two-rally in the second. Boyer lined a single and was attempting to steal when Klump hammered an RBI double to left-center.
Aiden Boyer singled to restore a 2-1 edge in the fourth after Zack Austin drew a bases-loaded free pass from Burnett in the Post 283 third.
Post 150 shortstop Zach Boyer reached across his body to catch a throw from catcher Josh Bieser, then lunged the opposite direction to tag stealing runner Ethan Mollard in the second inning.
Josh Herget was on base four times, and struck out two of his three batters faced for Rock Memorial.