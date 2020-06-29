Steady Westrich claims Missouri Amateur title
0 comments

Steady Westrich claims Missouri Amateur title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Farmington resident Nick Westrich wasted no time making a splash at the outset of a two-round showdown Sunday at Ozarks National Golf Course.

While his eagle on the par-5 first hole marked a stellar start, consistency after the turn helped propel the 21-year-old toward the Missouri Amateur Championship.

Westrich defeated Maxwell Kreikemeier 5 and 4 for the convincing title triumph, capping the outcome with a successful par putt at No. 14.

A birdie at No. 4 widened the difference for Westrich to 3-up with 14 holes left under match play rules. Kreikemeier, from Chesterfield, dropped farther back minutes later with a bogey at No. 5.

Kreikemeier answered the initial gem by Westrich with a scoring birdie at No. 2, and eventually surged to 2-up through seven with an eagle of his own before shooting 7 on the par-5 ninth.

Westrich conversely birdied that hole to get within one, then carried four of the next eight while halving the others for a 3-up advantage amid a bogey-free back nine.

A two-time, top-five Class 3 state medalist in high school, Westrich became the first Missouri Amateur champion from the Mineral Area, according to Farmington golf coach Brad Downs.

He advanced to the final with a 2 and 1 victory over Logan Smith on Saturday. That match was tied after 14 holes, but Westrich seized command with a go-ahead par and ensuing birdie.

The tournament field began with 162 entrants, and was trimmed to 64 following two rounds of stroke play. Westrich fired a 4-under 67 on Wednesday to place fifth in that phase after opening with a 73.

Westrich completed his redshirt sophomore season last fall at the University of Central Missouri. He placed second among 99 players at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational in September. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News