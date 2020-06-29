Steady Westrich claims Missouri Amateur title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Farmington resident Nick Westrich wasted no time making a splash at the outset of a two-round showdown Sunday at Ozarks National Golf Course.

While his eagle on the par-5 first hole marked a stellar start, consistency after the turn helped propel the 21-year-old toward the Missouri Amateur Championship.

Westrich defeated Maxwell Kreikemeier 5 and 4 for the convincing title triumph, capping the outcome with a successful par putt at No. 14.

A birdie at No. 4 widened the difference for Westrich to 3-up with 14 holes left under match play rules. Kreikemeier, from Chesterfield, dropped farther back minutes later with a bogey at No. 5.

Kreikemeier answered the initial gem by Westrich with a scoring birdie at No. 2, and eventually surged to 2-up through seven with an eagle of his own before shooting 7 on the par-5 ninth.

Westrich conversely birdied that hole to get within one, then carried four of the next eight while halving the others for a 3-up advantage amid a bogey-free back nine.