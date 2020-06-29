Steady Westrich claims Missouri Amateur title

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Farmington resident Nick Westrich wasted no time making a splash at the outset of a two-round showdown Sunday at Ozarks National Golf Course.
While his eagle on the par-5 first hole marked a stellar start, consistency after the turn helped propel the 21-year-old toward the Missouri Amateur Championship.
Westrich defeated Maxwell Kreikemeier 5 and 4 for the convincing title triumph, capping the outcome with a successful par putt at No. 14.
A birdie at No. 4 widened the difference for Westrich to 3-up with 14 holes left under match play rules. Kreikemeier, from Chesterfield, dropped farther back minutes later with a bogey at No. 5.
Kreikemeier answered the initial gem by Westrich with a scoring birdie at No. 2, and eventually surged to 2-up through seven with an eagle of his own before shooting 7 on the par-5 ninth.
Westrich conversely birdied that hole to get within one, then carried four of the next eight while halving the others for a 3-up advantage amid a bogey-free back nine.
A two-time, top-five Class 3 state medalist in high school, Westrich became the first Missouri Amateur champion from the Mineral Area, according to Farmington golf coach Brad Downs.
He advanced to the final with a 2 and 1 victory over Logan Smith on Saturday. That match was tied after 14 holes, but Westrich seized command with a go-ahead par and ensuing birdie.
The tournament field began with 162 entrants, and was trimmed to 64 following two rounds of stroke play. Westrich fired a 4-under 67 on Wednesday to place fifth in that phase after opening with a 73.
Westrich completed his redshirt sophomore season last fall at the University of Central Missouri. He placed second among 99 players at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational in September.
