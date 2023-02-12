PARK HILLS – Central girls basketball coach Josh Mapes expressed a dilemma when formulating his defensive game plan for Farmington earlier this season.

The length and athleticism of the Knights often force opponents to choose between crowding the low post and extending pressure to compromise a perimeter shooting threat.

The Lady Rebels made the correct decisions throughout their 30-point triumph last month, and used a similar strategy on Saturday night to claim their first MAAA Tournament title in three years.

Central shielded dangerous forward Jade Roth with multiple players, and dictated the tempo through patient shot selection on offense for a 45-30 victory at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

Halle Richardson, the lone senior for the Lady Rebels, scored a game-high 13 points and was integral in limiting opportunities for Farmington to attack from the paint.

Allysa O’Connor capped her stellar tournament with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Central (20-3) clinched its 10th consecutive 20-win campaign after the guidance of Mapes.

Coaches in the league ultimately voted the Lady Rebels into the top line on the bracket, but not without cause for debate after Fredericktown handed them two home losses within the span of a month.

Central was otherwise impressive against other conference foes, and validated its No. 1 seed by topping a field that included three state-ranked programs.

Khloe Dischbein chipped in nine points, and the Lady Rebels drained 8-of-10 free throws while shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

Roth paced Farmington (19-4) in defeat with eight points and six rebounds on the heels of an inspiring semifinal double-double against West County.

Brynn Johnson scored seven quick points off the bench to propel the Knights to within 25-21 at halftime, but her squad unofficially finished only 3-of-15 from 3-point range.

Central conversely opened the third quarter with consecutive threes by Taylor O’Connor and Dischbein, sparking a deliberate and pivotal 12-3 run covering seven minutes.

Allysa O’Connor coaxed a 5-second violation about 27 feet from the basket, then delivered a pinpoint outlet pass as Dischbein made it 37-24 on a layup.

Anna McKinney answered with a 3-point play before the period concluded, but the Knights produced just nine points throughout the entire second half.

Central burned a full minute off the clock on its initial possession of the fourth. Richardson later sealed the outcome with a jumper and subsequent layup off an O’Connor feed to make it 42-29.

Madison Mills gave Farmington its lone lead on an early triple, but struggled to find looks when guarded by Kinley Norris over the remainder of the game.

Allysa O’Connor dominated a stretch of the first quarter with nine points, starting with a strong drive down the lane and continuing with a 3-pointer from the top of the circle.

Courtney Dortch drew two offensive fouls against the Knights upon entering, and Richardson notched her third field goal for an early 17-7 advantage.

The Lady Rebels pushed their current win streak to five, and will shift their attention toward chasing a fifth consecutive district crown over the next three weeks.

Farmington battled back before intermission. Roth twice powered through double teams to score while Johnson added two more baskets, and Skylar Sweeney capped a closing 9-0 surge by racing end to end.