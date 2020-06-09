Storm suspends Orioles game after controversy

FARMINGTON – Several members of the Adidas Academy 17U Navy baseball team – based out of St. Louis County – were changing out of their dirty uniforms near the third-base dugout.
While they prepared to head for the parking lot at Wilson-Park on Monday night, Mineral Area 19U Orioles coach Greg Turner continued to discuss a confusing sequence that just transpired with both umpires.
Turner would eventually win his argument, meaning the game became tied and the action had to resume with an imminent weather threat looming.
Rain intensified about 20 minutes later as the potential winning run stood at second base, and the game was suspended at 8-8 with no resolution in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Ayden Morgan finished 2-for-2 plus two walks, and was next up with runners at first and second as the action was halted with one out.
The Orioles overcame a 7-1 deficit – albeit with controversy – as right-hander Ryan Dempsey rebounded from a rough start to span seven innings with nine strikeouts.
They notched two runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Thebeau and borderline ball four to Dillon Wolberd with the bases loaded.
Athletics reliever Ryan Caruso regrouped to keep the score at 8-7 as Brey Turner grounded out to first base. But Morgan greeted fifth hurler Brayden Noland with a leadoff single in the seventh.
The Orioles placed men at second and third when Reilly Resinger and trailing runner Coltin Wilkerson executed a double steal with one out.
Sam Hart followed with a fly ball toward shallow right-center that drew a diving attempt from center fielder Brayden Holder. The field umpire never made a clear visual signal to indicate whether or not a legal catch had occurred, and chaos ensued.
Both runners advanced out of instinct with Resinger streaking across home plate as the throw toward third base sailed into the protective netting and remained in play.
Adidas coaches appealed that Wilkerson never tagged up from second, and the players walked off the field under the assumption of a resulting game-ending double play.
Turner sought clarity from the umpires, who ultimately ruled that the ball was indeed caught for the second out and both runners properly tagged up in the aftermath.
Two subsequent walks loaded the bases, but Noland overpowered Dempsey on a 3-2 offering to send the game into extra frames.
Connor Sullivan went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Orioles, including an RBI double in the second inning, and began the action with a diving catch toward the left-field line.
But the Athletics still tallied three times in the first inning, capped by an RBI double by Kyle Wilson that slowed down after glancing off the third baseman.
An unearned run in the third restored a 4-1 advantage, and Cade Mahn provided a two-run single ahead of Noland’s sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Adidas starter Jacob Jarvis faced a couple of Farmington High School teammates, and allowed one run on two hits through three innings on a limited pitch count. He struck out one.
Five straight Orioles reached safely against reliever Kyle Gewinner in the fourth. Spencer Brown drove an RBI single to left before Hart drew a bases-loaded walk.
Blane Worley doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to make it 8-5. Max McKinney singled and was hit by a pitch in four plate appearances.
Adidas Gold 4, Orioles 0
FARMINGTON – Zack Dodd carried a perfect game into the sixth inning while commanding a large strike zone against the Orioles earlier Monday.
One productive swing from Aiden Heberlie netted the entire scoring output in the third inning, and the Adidas Academy 17U Gold squad prevailed 4-0.
No. 9 batter Nathan Eye finished 2-for-3, and singled through the right side to spark the rally ahead of two walks by Orioles hurler Cody Ziegelmeyer.
Shortstop Blane Worley fielded an ensuing ground ball and forced the lead runner at home with a strong throw for the first out of the frame.
But Heberlie launched a long three-run triple to straight-away center field, and circled the bases on an error as the incoming cutoff throw bounded into foul territory.
That sequence provided more than enough support for Dodd, who retired 15 consecutive batters while backed by superb defense. He finished a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Shortstop Sam Baker ranged up the middle and made a spinning throw that was neatly picked to rob Worley in the fourth inning. Heberlie tracked down a deep drive toward right-center in the seventh.
Ziegelmeyer showed durability on two days of rest between starts, throwing another complete game in defeat while yielding just four hits and fanning five.
He closed the top of the fifth with consecutive strikeouts, and made an alert and successful backhand flip from a seated position while fielding a bunt near the first-base line in the sixth.
Joey Albenesius made two excellent sliding catches in right field to highlight the Orioles defensively, but injured his right shoulder while saving potential extra bases in the seventh.
Max McKinney represented the Orioles’ first base runner on an opposite-field single in the sixth, but his courtesy runner was caught stealing before Ayden Morgan singled on the next pitch.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!