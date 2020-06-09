Storm suspends Orioles game after controversy

The Orioles placed men at second and third when Reilly Resinger and trailing runner Coltin Wilkerson executed a double steal with one out.

Sam Hart followed with a fly ball toward shallow right-center that drew a diving attempt from center fielder Brayden Holder. The field umpire never made a clear visual signal to indicate whether or not a legal catch had occurred, and chaos ensued.

Both runners advanced out of instinct with Resinger streaking across home plate as the throw toward third base sailed into the protective netting and remained in play.

Adidas coaches appealed that Wilkerson never tagged up from second, and the players walked off the field under the assumption of a resulting game-ending double play.

Turner sought clarity from the umpires, who ultimately ruled that the ball was indeed caught for the second out and both runners properly tagged up in the aftermath.

Two subsequent walks loaded the bases, but Noland overpowered Dempsey on a 3-2 offering to send the game into extra frames.

Connor Sullivan went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Orioles, including an RBI double in the second inning, and began the action with a diving catch toward the left-field line.