Third-ranked Cardinals pick St. Louis zone apart

PARK HILLS – St. Louis has traditionally offered a tricky test for the Mineral Area men’s basketball team because of its deliberate offensive style and usually stingy defense.
The Cardinals, who moved up to No. 3 in the NJCAA rankings hours earlier, cracked the 2-3 zone with striking consistency while disrupting the visiting Archers with their own pressure Monday night.
Mineral Area forced 16 turnovers before halftime, and landed four players in double figures to stay unbeaten in a 79-46 blowout at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Malevy Leons compiled 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Kevin Stone finished with 13 points and three steals to pace the Cardinals (14-0).
Ahian Barnett scored a game-high 18 points, and Doreante Tucker netted 12 more for St. Louis (7-8), which was limited to seven made field goals during the second half.
Mineral Area never trailed after Keonte Jones cut to the basket for two early layups, and built a 14-4 advantage on consecutive 3-pointers from Manu Musemena and Leons.
Barnett answered with his own triple, then made a clean steal and slam. But the margin soon swelled back to double digits where it remained until the conclusion.
When the Cardinals were not shooting successfully over the zone or getting transition baskets on stolen passes, they were able to create high-percentage shots by working the ball through the high post.
Terrion Murdix scored on a backdoor feed from fellow guard Terry Ford, and made a spinning assist to Leons for a dunk that made it 26-16 and prompted a 21-11 run heading toward intermission.
Leons guided Jones perfectly on a well-timed baseline cut, and Musemena cashed an ensuing steal into another uncontested finish for an eventual 45-27 halftime lead.
Mineral Area gathered momentum by winning two straight possessions as the shot clock neared zero. After Murdix nailed a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded, the Cardinals swarmed to force a violation at the opposite end.
J.P. Robinson chipped in 11 points plus five assists off the bench, and found Lamontay Daugherty ahead of the pack for a basket before swishing a step-back 23-footer during an 11-0 run.
Stone glided to the rim after catching a 50-foot outlet from Ford off another miscue by the Archers, and Ford hit Robinson on a flash across the lane for a 73-38 separation.
Ruferse Escoe notched his first collegiate points on the last MAC possession, and became the eighth home player to connect from beyond the arc.