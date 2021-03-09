Third-ranked Cardinals pick St. Louis zone apart

When the Cardinals were not shooting successfully over the zone or getting transition baskets on stolen passes, they were able to create high-percentage shots by working the ball through the high post.

Terrion Murdix scored on a backdoor feed from fellow guard Terry Ford, and made a spinning assist to Leons for a dunk that made it 26-16 and prompted a 21-11 run heading toward intermission.

Leons guided Jones perfectly on a well-timed baseline cut, and Musemena cashed an ensuing steal into another uncontested finish for an eventual 45-27 halftime lead.

Mineral Area gathered momentum by winning two straight possessions as the shot clock neared zero. After Murdix nailed a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded, the Cardinals swarmed to force a violation at the opposite end.

J.P. Robinson chipped in 11 points plus five assists off the bench, and found Lamontay Daugherty ahead of the pack for a basket before swishing a step-back 23-footer during an 11-0 run.

Stone glided to the rim after catching a 50-foot outlet from Ford off another miscue by the Archers, and Ford hit Robinson on a flash across the lane for a 73-38 separation.