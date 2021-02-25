Three Rivers women control fourth to defeat MAC

PARK HILLS – A bright smile radiated from forward Quincy Erickson after she drew contact on a determined drive to the basket Wednesday evening.
The Mineral Area women steadily chopped an 11-point deficit to one late in the third quarter, and were keeping pace with 15th-ranked Three Rivers.
But a trend of inconsistency returned from there as the visiting Raiders coaxed the Cardinals into 10 consecutive missed shots and several other miscues over the next seven minutes.
Autumn Dodd scored a game-high 17 points off the bench, and Three Rivers responded with a 10-0 run to secure a 61-45 victory and remain unbeaten.
Three Rivers (7-0, 3-0) shot just 34 percent from the field, but forced 26 turnovers and saw Mineral Area (4-6, 2-2) stumble to a futile 3-of-29 from 3-point range.
Sophomore guard Myia Yelder had 13 points plus three steals, and Jamiyah Thomas finished with 12 points and nine rebounds to bolster the Region 16 first-place squad.
Erickson was the offensive bright spot off the Mineral Area bench with a season-high 16 points, and earned six separate trips to the line where she made 7-of-11 attempts.
The Raiders played effective defense along the perimeter and near the goal, and the Cardinals struggled to knock down shots over the opposing guards.
Three Rivers jumped ahead 9-3 on a 3-pointer by Dodd, and achieved a 22-13 advantage when she sandwiched a banked runner and second three around a triple by Chaylea Mosby.
Mineral Area pushed back with an 8-0 spurt as Erickson connected from the right corner and point guard Jayla Sample scored off an ensuing steal.
But the last two minutes proved costly for the Cardinals with three straight turnovers on errant passes from the high post. Yelder beat the defense in transition for a 30-21 halftime lead.
Three Rivers bumped the margin to 34-23 on a baseline jumper from Thomas, but was outscored by Mineral Area over the next 7 ½ minutes.
Nijah Moore sank a pull-up jumper in her first game action since missing four straight contests injured, and later found Kayleigh Winch left of the lane for her lone field goal.
Erickson’s 3-point play made the margin 42-41 with 13 seconds left in the period, but consecutive threes by Yelder and Dodd ignited an 18-4 fourth-quarter differential favoring the Raiders.
Sample totaled nine points, eight rebounds and three steals amid seven turnovers, and Mariah Stewart grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds while scoring six for the Cardinals.