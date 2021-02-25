Three Rivers women control fourth to defeat MAC

PARK HILLS – A bright smile radiated from forward Quincy Erickson after she drew contact on a determined drive to the basket Wednesday evening.

The Mineral Area women steadily chopped an 11-point deficit to one late in the third quarter, and were keeping pace with 15th-ranked Three Rivers.

But a trend of inconsistency returned from there as the visiting Raiders coaxed the Cardinals into 10 consecutive missed shots and several other miscues over the next seven minutes.

Autumn Dodd scored a game-high 17 points off the bench, and Three Rivers responded with a 10-0 run to secure a 61-45 victory and remain unbeaten.

Three Rivers (7-0, 3-0) shot just 34 percent from the field, but forced 26 turnovers and saw Mineral Area (4-6, 2-2) stumble to a futile 3-of-29 from 3-point range.

Sophomore guard Myia Yelder had 13 points plus three steals, and Jamiyah Thomas finished with 12 points and nine rebounds to bolster the Region 16 first-place squad.

Erickson was the offensive bright spot off the Mineral Area bench with a season-high 16 points, and earned six separate trips to the line where she made 7-of-11 attempts.