Three Rivers women subdue MAC early

Mineral Area ended with a respectable total of 15 turnovers against an opponent that leads the nation by forcing about 27 per contest.

The Cardinals also closed the first half with four consecutive minutes of scoreless defense, but two straight baskets by Mariah Stewart and Sample could only narrow the deficit to 46-21.

Stewart was strong on the boards with a game-high 12 rebounds while tallying nine points, but the Cardinals could not draw closer than 50-27 after Nijah Moore sank a rare triple.

Three Rivers restored a 63-35 advantage when Haywood and Kierra Thornton connected from long range, and used eight quick points from Dodd to lead 77-46 with five minutes remaining.

Myia Yelder added eight assists, eight rebounds and six points to bolster the Raiders, who eventually cooled to 41 percent shooting overall while sinking 11-of-33 threes.

Mineral Area is squarely locked into the No. 4 region playoff seed next week, and will travel to Crowder on Saturday in the regular season finale.

