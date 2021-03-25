Three Rivers women subdue MAC early

PARK HILLS – The Three Rivers women are storming toward a potential undefeated regular season, and wasted no time leaving Mineral Area in their wake on Wednesday.
Autumn Dodd had 15 points and seven rebounds off a deep bench, and the 10th-ranked Raiders rode a brilliant first quarter to an 85-54 road triumph.
Three Rivers (17-0, 13-0) unofficially shot 61 percent through the first 10 minutes without committing a single turnover, and was equally crisp at the defensive end of the court.
Joi Montgomery netted the game’s first seven points, and totaled 13 to equal teammate Hya Haywood. Jamiyah Thomas added 11 to give the visitors four players in double digits.
Jayla Sample scored 14 points to pace Mineral Area (8-12, 6-8), which stared at a 39-13 deficit barely 13 minutes into the action following a struggle to generate open shots.
Quincy Erickson had 12 points plus two steals, including a 3-pointer and ensuing layup off a block by Brooke Smith to make the margin 12-8.
Three Rivers answered with a 15-2 run to close the stanza as both Thomas and Ahniya Melton netted consecutive field goals from solid ball movement.
Mineral Area ended with a respectable total of 15 turnovers against an opponent that leads the nation by forcing about 27 per contest.
The Cardinals also closed the first half with four consecutive minutes of scoreless defense, but two straight baskets by Mariah Stewart and Sample could only narrow the deficit to 46-21.
Stewart was strong on the boards with a game-high 12 rebounds while tallying nine points, but the Cardinals could not draw closer than 50-27 after Nijah Moore sank a rare triple.
Three Rivers restored a 63-35 advantage when Haywood and Kierra Thornton connected from long range, and used eight quick points from Dodd to lead 77-46 with five minutes remaining.
Myia Yelder added eight assists, eight rebounds and six points to bolster the Raiders, who eventually cooled to 41 percent shooting overall while sinking 11-of-33 threes.
Mineral Area is squarely locked into the No. 4 region playoff seed next week, and will travel to Crowder on Saturday in the regular season finale.