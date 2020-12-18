Thursday Basketball: Central defense troubles Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. – The Central girls basketball team induced nine turnovers during the first 11 Sikeston possessions, setting the tone for an impressive road victory on Thursday night.
The Lady Rebels rapidly distributed passes to create nine 3-pointers among six different players, and remained unbeaten in a 73-42 outcome following their masterful first quarter.
All-state senior Sophia Horton notched her second straight double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as Central (6-0) opened the game on a 17-1 run.
Kaley Kimball added 16 points – eight in each half – and scored the initial transition layup off a Horton steal before the duo switched roles on another fast-break connection that quickly made it 8-0.
The freshman reserves also got involved early. Khloe Dischbein finished a left-handed dribble and layup for a 3-point play, and Kinley Norris cashed in from the perimeter on the next Central chance.
Kimball capped a 10-of-13 start from the field with her fourth field goal off an interior feed from Olivia Dunn, and the margin ballooned to 29-5 as the opening stanza concluded.
Sikeston (3-4) finally settled in once the Central pressure subsided, and offered an 11-4 push heading into halftime after Horton’s second triple had extended the margin to 35-11.
Chelsi Moore netted 12 of her 19 points after intermission, and Amyari Blissett proved 11 for the Lady Bulldogs, who had no turnovers during a stronger second quarter.
The Lady Rebels limited junior star Karris Allen to eight points and seven rebounds overall, and kept her scoreless for nearly 13 full minutes
Central senior Aubree Eaton drew a pair of charging fouls from Moore and Allen 23 seconds apart – the second one especially jarring – to help protect a 40-22 halftime spread.
Blissett and Moore converted steals into baskets early in the third quarter, but Kimball answered with a fading bank from seven feet before finishing an excellent pass from Eaton at 55-31.
Horton punctuated the third quarter with another 3-pointer off inside-out ball movement, and senior Jessica Hulsey opened the fourth with another long strike from the right side.
Dischbein provided 10 points and four assists while Hulsey netted eight points in the win. Dunn had a team-high five assists, and Madison Holmes dished out three while also sinking two early jumpers.
The Lady Rebels will host Hillsboro on Monday in a final performance before hosting their Christmas Tournament as the top seed.
Farmington 65, Kelly 38
FARMINGTON – Sophomore forward Angelia Davis compiled 12 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday night, and Farmington used a disciplined effort to beat short-handed Kelly 65-38.
The Knights committed only three turnovers for the game, and overcame a 0-for-8 start from 3-point range to notch their third victory in four days.
Farmington (5-1) entered halftime leading 33-18, and broke away when consecutive layups off steals by Anna McKinney and Jade Roth sparked a 14-0 run to complete the third quarter.
Emma Williams answered a 3-pointer by Lady Hawks guard Allison Riley after the final period began with a 50-26 separation.
Roth scored 14 points to pace the Knights. Skylar Sweeney chipped in seven points, and freshman Shelby Bowling added six off the bench.
Alaney Moore posted game highs for Kelly (5-3) with 19 points and 11 rebounds amid a lineup missing multiple starters due to quarantine.
Farmington is seeking an opponent on short notice for the Rotary Shootout on Saturday after withdrew from participation.
South Iron 57, Arcadia Valley 45
IRONTON – Madison Ayers scored 19 points and South Iron controlled the first half to earn a 57-45 road victory at Arcadia Valley on Thursday night.
Enzley Dinkins added 12 points and Drew Gayle contributed 10 for the Lady Panthers (5-1), who made 9-of-11 free throws and established a 31-14 lead at intermission.
Arcadia Valley slightly narrowed its deficit from there and shot 41 percent overall for the contest, but was just 2-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Gracee Smith powered the Lady Tigers (4-2) with a game-high 21 points and three assists. Hailey Pauley compiled 13 points and seven rebounds against her former school.
AV also received nine rebounds from Hannah Helvey, four steals from Jaidyn Phelps and six points from Alyssa Glanzer.
South Iron led 20-8 after one quarter. The teams will meet again a week from Saturday in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Viburnum 58, Bismarck 42
BISMARCK – The Bismarck girls showed progress in their quest to snap a three-year losing streak, but Viburnum emerged with the 58-42 triumph on Thursday.
Freshman Madison Dunn scored 17 points, and sophomore Janson King had 11 more in defeat for the Lady Indians (0-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bismarck 78, Viburnum 25
BISMARCK – Trevor Politte poured in a game-high 17 points, and the Bismarck boys blistered visiting Viburnum 78-25 on Thursday night.
The Indians (2-5) surged to a 30-point lead before halftime, and placed four players in double figures.
Tanner Martinez finished with 12 points while Sven Wilson added 11 and Garrett Mork netted 10.
