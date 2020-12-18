Thursday Basketball: Central defense troubles Sikeston

Chelsi Moore netted 12 of her 19 points after intermission, and Amyari Blissett proved 11 for the Lady Bulldogs, who had no turnovers during a stronger second quarter.

The Lady Rebels limited junior star Karris Allen to eight points and seven rebounds overall, and kept her scoreless for nearly 13 full minutes

Central senior Aubree Eaton drew a pair of charging fouls from Moore and Allen 23 seconds apart – the second one especially jarring – to help protect a 40-22 halftime spread.

Blissett and Moore converted steals into baskets early in the third quarter, but Kimball answered with a fading bank from seven feet before finishing an excellent pass from Eaton at 55-31.

Horton punctuated the third quarter with another 3-pointer off inside-out ball movement, and senior Jessica Hulsey opened the fourth with another long strike from the right side.

Dischbein provided 10 points and four assists while Hulsey netted eight points in the win. Dunn had a team-high five assists, and Madison Holmes dished out three while also sinking two early jumpers.