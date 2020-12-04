Thursday Basketball: Kingston advances to Valley title game

Nelson scored off an entry lob after DeVontae Minor made it 36-29 from long range, and Wyatt Johnson traded threes with Falch to rebuild a 45-34 difference.

The Cougars established their largest lead of the first half at 25-12 about four minutes after Nelson ended the first quarter with a strong follow over a crowd of opposing players.

Chris Roberson chipped in nine points, and Minor totaled eight points with five steals for St. Paul, which will play for third place on Saturday.

Bourbon 70, Bismarck 48

CALEDONIA – Marten Thunder-Mathews compiled 26 points and nine steals to help Bourbon defeat Bismarck 70-48 for fifth place in the Valley Tournament.

The action was interrupted by constant whistles and marred by subpar free-throw shooting, but remained tight until the midway mark of the third quarter.

The Warhawks embarked on a 12-2 run to enter the final stanza leading 50-35. Bourbon (2-1) finished 18-of-45 from the line compared to 13-of-31 by Bismarck (1-4).