Thursday Basketball: Kingston advances to Valley title game

CALEDONIA – Kingston overcame 23 turnovers with effective defense in the second half, and secured a spot in the boys’ final at the Valley Tournament on Thursday night.
Matt Nelson recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks before fouling out with 40 seconds left as the top-seeded Cougars defeated St. Paul Lutheran 51-43.
Dylan Morrison added 10 points as Kingston (2-0) brought multiple players back from quarantine and advanced to Saturday’s title game against either Valley or Grandview.
Wyatt Jessen compiled nine points with six rebounds, and turned his fourth steal into an uncontested layup that restored a 49-39 advantage with 1:52 remaining.
St. Paul (1-1) easily won the turnover disparity by nine with 14 in its column, but struggled to a 15-of-29 showing from the line compared to 9-of-15 by the Cougars.
Lane Falch dropped in a game-high 18 points for the Giants, who closed the second quarter on a 13-2 run. Consecutive baskets by Jake Flowers cut the halftime margin to 27-25.
Kingston opened the third with a key 7-0 spurt as Morrison backed a 3-pointer by Jessen with a 14-foot leaner and subsequent putback.
Nelson scored off an entry lob after DeVontae Minor made it 36-29 from long range, and Wyatt Johnson traded threes with Falch to rebuild a 45-34 difference.
The Cougars established their largest lead of the first half at 25-12 about four minutes after Nelson ended the first quarter with a strong follow over a crowd of opposing players.
Chris Roberson chipped in nine points, and Minor totaled eight points with five steals for St. Paul, which will play for third place on Saturday.
Bourbon 70, Bismarck 48
CALEDONIA – Marten Thunder-Mathews compiled 26 points and nine steals to help Bourbon defeat Bismarck 70-48 for fifth place in the Valley Tournament.
The action was interrupted by constant whistles and marred by subpar free-throw shooting, but remained tight until the midway mark of the third quarter.
The Warhawks embarked on a 12-2 run to enter the final stanza leading 50-35. Bourbon (2-1) finished 18-of-45 from the line compared to 13-of-31 by Bismarck (1-4).
Tanner Martinez totaled 11 points and seven rebounds for the Indians, who pulled to within 38-33 on three straight driving layups from Garrett Mork, Trevor Politte and Martinez.
Mork compiled a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and converted a 3-point play off a physical putback to begin the action.
Bismarck committed 14 fouls in the first quarter alone, but only trailed 19-18 after Connor Sullivan dished to Martinez for a layup to open the second.
Bourbon secured a 34-25 halftime lead after a triple from Kaden Bouse highlighted a 6-0 spurt. Peyton Cranford provided 15 points in the victory.
The Warhawks faced their own foul trouble. Jacob Burns racked up five in a hurry and was disqualified with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter.
Sven Wilson had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Indians.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 69, Naylor 37
FREDERICKTOWN – Sophia Horton scored 25 points Thursday night, and top-seeded Central eased past Naylor 69-37 in pool play at the Fredericktown Tournament.
Kaley Kimball added 16 points as the Lady Rebels (2-0) advanced to Saturday’s championship game against Arcadia Valley, which knocked off Potosi in the 2-3 seeding matchup.
Olivia Dunn contributed 11 points off the bench, and Aubree Eaton sank two early 3-pointers to help Central surge ahead 24-6 through one quarter.
Ebby Moman paced the Lady Eagles with 12 points, and Danielle Shepard chipped in eight.
Fredericktown will face Perryville for third place after Naylor meets Potosi for fifth.
Arcadia Valley 41, Potosi 35
FREDERICKTOWN – Jaidyn Phelps tallied 17 points, six rebounds and four assists to help Arcadia Valley outlast Potosi 41-35 for first place in their Fredericktown Tournament pool.
Arcadia Valley (2-0) overcome 20 turnovers and a 16-15 halftime deficit to prevail, outscoring Potosi (0-2) by a 14-9 margin in the fourth quarter.
Gracee Smith finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win. Molly Cook bolstered the Lady Tigers with 16 rebounds while Hannah Helvey collected nine more.
Sophomore Kya Gibson shared game-high honors with 17 points for the Lady Trojans, who were just 2-of-9 from the line. Kalie Thompson chipped in six points.
