Thursday Basketball: Lady Cats edge North County with two late stops

BONNE TERRE – The Fredericktown girls basketball team erased a modest deficit with its floor leader sitting in foul trouble, then delivered two massive defensive plays in the final 15 seconds on Thursday night.

Senior forward Lydia Mell blocked a potential winning shot as time expired, and the Lady Blackcats escaped North County with a 47-45 road victory.

Ava Penuel netted a team-high 14 points, and hit a tiebreaking putback with seven seconds left after teammate Calie Allgier intercepted a pass toward the sideline for a pivotal steal.

Addy Mann quickly dribbled through pressure and across midcourt for North County following a timeout, and threw an accurate pass toward senior guard Lauren Politte along the right wing.

Politte deferred the open look and swung to ball to Paris Larkin, who tried to release a contested 3-pointer near the right corner with no time left to spare. Mell stayed grounded and knocked the ball loose.

P.J. Reutzel was saddled with three fouls by halftime, and picked up her fourth less than three minutes into the third quarter, but managed to reach the conclusion for Fredericktown (7-9, 1-1).

She ended with 13 points, and drained a tying 22-footer just moments after Mann scored off an outlet from Politte to hand the Lady Raiders a 43-40 lead.

Senior center Lainey Calkins was a force near the basket for North County, compiling 28 points and 14 rebounds overall as the Lady Cats often had no answer for her size and strength.

A third-chance putback and ensuing free throws by Calkins resulted in a 35-30 advantage, but Fredericktown mounted an 8-0 run with Reutzel on the bench out of necessity.

Penuel nailed a timely 3-pointer, and Mell added tying putback before Amelia Miller turned another offensive rebound into a go-ahead 3-point play.

Miller claimed 10 rebounds, and equaled Mell with nine points each in the win. Allgier finished with three steals, and Kylee Maddox dished out six assists.

Larkin totaled nine points, nine rebounds and three steals overall, but endured a frustrating second half while being held scoreless with fewer touches along the perimeter.

Calkins powered North County (8-7, 1-1) toward a 28-26 halftime lead with 12 second-quarter points after consecutive 3-pointers by Mell and Penuel had spotted Fredericktown an early 16-9 edge.

Potosi 52, Ste. Genevieve 35

STE. GENEVIEVE – Potosi intensified its defensive effort to close with a 14-0 run over the final seven minutes after receiving a stern battle from Ste. Genevieve on Thursday night.

Reserve forward Nora Henry provided a spark with 10 points and seven rebounds, and the Lady Trojans triumphed 52-35 in conference action.

Kya Gibson totaled 10 points, six assists and five steals, and Kaydence Gibson had 10 points with four assists to bolster Potosi (11-6, 1-1).

Sophomore guard Sadie Greminger notched a game-high 12 points, but Ste. Genevieve (6-6, 0-2) stumbled to 0-of-10 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Kayden Huck tallied 10 points with three steals, and converted a fast break into a tying 3-point play at 34-34 with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the Dragons were outscored 18-1 the rest of the way. Henry sank a baseline shot in response, and Kaydence Gibson grabbed a deflected pass to beat the buzzer with a 17-foot jumper.

Kya Gibson pushed the margin to 43-35 with a 3-pointer, and added a pair of subsequent free throws. Potosi was sharp down the stretch after both teams committed 12 turnovers in the first half.

Greminger put the Dragons ahead before the break with two triples and a transition layup, but the Lady Trojans created a 21-21 tie at the stripe.

Ava Robart helped Potosi move ahead 29-25 with two 3-pointers. Ste. Gen. came back with a 6-0 spurt, and regained the lead at 31-29 on a shot in the lane from Jamison Kemper.

Blair Sitton and Paige West collected six rebounds each for the Lady Trojans.

Chloe Staffen picked up seven rebounds, and Alli Byington chipped in six points for the Dragons.

West County 57, Bismarck 21

BISMARCK – West County capped a superb week on the defensive end of the court, and remained firmly atop the MAAA Small-School division standings on Thursday evening.

Bailey Skiles finished with a game-high 18 points, and the Lady Bulldogs were a perfect 9-of-9 from the line while defeating Bismarck 57-21.

Lilly James scored 12 on four 3-pointers as West County (16-3, 3-0) handed Bismarck (10-8, 1-1) its first conference setback.

Alivia Simily and Alexis Hedgcorth each had seven points in the victory.

St. Paul 64, Viburnum 49

FARMINGTON – Brylee Durbin poured in 33 points and made 8-of-10 free throws on Thursday night as St. Paul leveled its record in a 64-49 triumph over visiting Viburnum.

Mia Sherrill provided 11 points, and Sammy Jo Pemberton scored 10 for the Giants.

St. Paul (8-8) turned a 16-14 deficit after one quarter into a 30-26 halftime lead before pulling away.

Katelee Payne finished with 25 points for Viburnum, which struggled to 7-of-19 from the line. Natalie Wigger added 11 points, and Lexi Harris had 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bismarck 62, St. Paul 35

BISMARCK – Sven Wilson scored 18 points, and Bismarck dominated the second and third quarters Thursday night for a 62-35 victory over St. Paul.

Bismarck (8-6) played its second game with starting senior forward Tanner Martinez, who will miss the remainder of the season after tearing both an ACL and meniscus.

The Indians trailed 11-10 through eight minutes, but surged to leads of 27-15 at halftime and 44-23 after three quarters over the Giants, who returned from a near two-week hiatus.

Daven Miller netted 12 points, Gavin Butery provided 10 and Jordan Ketcherside had seven in the win.

DeVontae Minor finished with 13 points, and Isaiah Dumas chipped in eight for St. Paul (3-14).