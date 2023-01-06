Thursday Roundup: AV girls earn first victory in comeback

FESTUS, Mo. – The Arcadia Valley girls basketball team closed the third quarter with an inspired 17-2 scoring run, and finally broke through to snap its frustrating winless drought.

Freshman guard Addison Gallaher provided 16 points off the bench, and the Lady Tigers emerged from another slow start to defeat Jefferson 57-44 on Thursday night.

Alyssa Glanzer finished with 15 points and six rebounds, and fellow senior Katelyn Strange chipped in eight points and three assists toward the victory.

Arcadia Valley (1-9) lost the unofficial turnover margin, 27-24, but knocked down 10-of-14 free throws and outscored the Blue Jays 23-7 overall during the pivotal stanza.

Jefferson (10-6) opened the game on a 9-0 surge, capped by a jumper from Megan Wood and fast-break layup by Lia Ott following a steal.

Glanzer picked up two fouls over the first 53 seconds, and the Lady Tigers committed 11 turnovers in the first quarter. They settled down to play 6 ½ minutes before suffering the next one.

Paige Newstead-Adams tallied seven points, and handed AV its first lead at 20-19 on a transition layup after Gallaher and Glanzer nailed 3-point shots earlier in the second quarter.

The Blue Jays scored off two steals before halftime to regain a 27-23 lead, and were ahead for the last time when freshman Peyton Guffey converted a fouled layup and free throw at 32-29.

Glanzer answered with two straight baskets, Gallaher and Lily Pursley hit threes, and Reese Brogan added a long jumper as the Lady Tigers built a comfortable 46-34 cushion.

Gallaher sank her fourth triple to create the largest separation of the night at 51-35.

Halayna Loyd shared game-high honors with 16 points, and Guffey added 10 for Jefferson. Wood collected 11 rebounds in defeat.

Potosi 37, Sullivan 36

SULLIVAN, Mo. – The lone field goal by senior forward Lauryn Reed rescued Potosi after a 14-point halftime advantage disappeared on Thursday night.

Reed collected an offensive rebound to score with about 8 seconds left, then prevented a final shot attempt from Sullivan with active defense as the Lady Trojans escaped with a 37-36 victory.

Potosi (9-4) stifled the Lady Eagles to build a 21-7 lead at intermission, but was outscored 29-16 from there in a stunning reversal of fortunes.

Kya Gibson and Blair Sitton tallied 11 points each, and the Lady Trojans made 9-of-18 free throws. A missed pair enabled Sitton to deflect the carom toward Reed for the winning putback.

Sullivan (3-7) completed its comeback to lead 36-35 on a driving layup from Abby Peterson, who posted a game-high 17 points in the narrow defeat.

Potosi missed three shots over its next two possessions, and another chance ended with a charging foul as Olivia Witt stood her ground on an end-to-end drive by Gibson.

But the Eagles had a costly empty trip to the line in the final moments. Kylee McReynolds and Witt each knocked down two 3-pointers for Sullivan.

Farmington 62, Dexter 36

DEXTER, Mo. – Maddie Mills and Skylar Sweeney combined to drain nine 3-point shots on Thursday night as Farmington eased past host Dexter 62-36.

The Knights dominated the first quarter for an 18-4 lead, and extended a 29-14 halftime differential to 49-25 entering the final period.

Mills scored a game-high 19 points, and Sweeney finished with 18. Grace Duncan added eight first-half points as Farmington (13-2) played without leading scorer Jade Roth in the lineup.

Kate Nichols paced Dexter (9-4) with 17 points while Allison Turnbo netted nine in the second half.

BOYS WRESTLING

Central Quad

PARK HILLS – The Central boys wrestling team defeated Dexter 51-24 and narrowly lost to St. Clair 36-35 as four schools gathered for competition on Thursday night.

Samuel Mullins (113), Cole Crocker (138) and Jace Bohn (190) each registered falls against Dexter while Garrett McDowell (157) chipped in a 6-2 decision for the Rebels.

St. Clair closed out the lineup with four consecutive pins for the comeback win, despite yielding forfeit points to William Nick (106) and Mullins.

Central claimed falls by Austin Hassell (120), Elijah Kofron (126) and Michael Bradley (150). Adam Gowen (144) was dominant in a 15-0 technical fall.

Potosi went to battle without top performer Aden Martinez, and dropped both of its dual contests to St. Clair 54-9 and Dexter 42-24.

Levi Dicus (113) earned a second-period fall, and Steven Riddell (150) picked up a 16-10 decision for the Trojans.

Central will host its annual tournament starting on Saturday morning.

Central 51, Dexter 24

106 – William Nick (C) won by forfeit

113 – Samuel Mullins (C) fall Chase Berry, 0:44

120 – Austin Hassell (C) won by forfeit

126 – Conrad Purnell (D) fall Elijah Kofron, 5:17

132 – Eric Harmon (D) fall Mathew Clark, 0:39

138 – Cole Crocker (C) fall Kodi Lynn (D), 2:59

144 – Ryan Young (D) fall Adam Gowen, 4:45

150 – Michael Bradley (C) won by forfeit

157 – Garrett McDowell (C) dec James Deberry, 6-2

165 – Wyatt Pettus (C) won by forfeit

175 – Dakota Bowers (C) won by forfeit

190 – Jace Bohn (C) fall Carson Mullins, 1:48

285 – Kolin Simpson (D) won by forfeit

St. Clair 36, Central 35

106 – William Nick (C) won by forfeit

113 – Samuel Mullins (C) won by forfeit

120 – Austin Hassell (C) fall Grayson Langan, 3:12

126 – Elijah Kofron (C) fall Creek Hughes, 3:35

132 – Dakota Coffman (SC) inj def Nycholas White

138 – Gavin Shoemate (SC) fall Cole Crocker, 3:28

144 – Adam Gowen (C) tech fall Greg Adams, 15-0, 3:47

150 – Michael Bradley (C) fall Cole Horton, 4:42

157 – Brock Woodcock (SC) fall Garrett McDowell, 0:24

165 – Cameron SImcox (SC) fall Wyatt Pettus, 0:50

175 – Connor Sikes (SC) fall Dakota Bowers, 0:49

190 – Adam Folks (SC) fall Jace Bohn, 0:18

Dexter 42, Potosi 24

113 – Levi Dicus (P) fall Chase Berry, 2:53

126 – Conrad Purnell (D) fall Braxton Boyer, 3:25

132 – Eric Harmon (D) won by forfeit

138 – Kodi Lynn (D) won by forfeit

144 – Ryan Young (D) won by forfeit

150 – Steven Riddell (P) won by forfeit

157 – James Deberry (D) fall Zarek Knox, 0:42

165 – Draven Griffin (P) won by forfeit

175 – Devin Sandefur (P) won by forfeit

190 – Carson Mullins (D) won by forfeit

285 – Kolin Simpson (D) won by forfeit

St. Clair 54, Potosi 9

113 – Levi Dicus (P) won by forfeit

120 – Grayson Logan (SC) won by forfeit

126 – Ryan Meek (SC) fall Braxton Boyer, 1:49

132 – Dakota Coffman (SC) won by forfeit

138 – Gavin Shoemate (SC) won by forfeit

144 – Greg Adams (SC) won by forfeit

150 – Steven Riddell (P) dec Cole Horton, 16-10

157 – Brock Woodcock (SC) fall Zarek Knox, 0:40

165 – Cameron Simcox (SC) fall Devin Sandefur, 0:38

175 – Connor Skiles (SC) fall Draven Griffin, 1:00

190 – Adam Folks (SC) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central Quad

PARK HILLS – The Central girls received six forfeits, and easily defeated Dexter 48-6 during a home quad match on Thursday night.

Hannah Allen (115) and Addisyn Gasaway (140) pinned their respective opponents for the Lady Rebels.

Central dropped its other dual to St. Clair 60-16. Allen recorded a second victory by fall on the evening, and Gasaway secured a 10-0 major decision.

Potosi beat Dexter 24-12 with Allison Missey (115) winning the only contested bout. Harley Vance (125) notched a third-period fall during a 66-12 setback against St. Clair.

Central 48, Dexter 6

105 – Addison Wells (C) won by forfeit

110 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

115 – Hannah Allen (C) fall Emily Barrett, 0:33

120 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

125 – Tessa Mosier (C) won by forfeit

140 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Kailey Cook, 2:19

155 – Erine Stricklin (C) won by forfeit

170 – Kennedy McCormick (D) fall Ally Burrell, 2:25

190 – Ella Mitchem (C) won by forfeit

St. Clair 60, Central 16

105 – Addison Wells (C) won by forfeit

110 – Raeleigh DeClue (SC) fall Chloe Yount, 2:18

115 – Hannah Allen (C) fall Addyson Buckthorpe, 1:42

120 – Lilly Verrett (SC) fall Taylor Sharp, 4:40

125 – Lindsay Rampani (SC) fall Tessa Mosier, 1:53

130 – Audrey DeClue (SC) won by forfeit

135 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) maj dec Jossie Hopkins, 10-0

140 – Peyton Dunn (SC) won by forfeit

145 – Hannah Thacker (SC) won by forfeit

155 – Molly Brown (SC) fall Erine Stricklin, 0:35

170 – Kaitlynn Van de Wile (SC) fall Ally Burrell, 3:17

190 – Liberty McKenzie (SC) fall Ella Mitchem, 0:29

235 – Cheyannah Campos (SC) won by forfeit

Potosi 24, Dexter 12

105 – Alexis Missey (P) won by forfeit

115 – Allison Missey (P) fall Emily Barrett, 0:13

125 – Harley Vance (P) won by forfeit

140 – Kailey Cook (D) won by forfeit

155 – McKenley Dicus (P) won by forfeit

170 – Kennedy McCormick (D) won by forfeit

St. Clair 66, Potosi 12

105 – Alexis Missey (P) won by forfeit

110 – Raeleigh DeClue (SC) fall Allison Missey, 1:56

115 – Lilly Verrett (SC) won by forfeit

120 – Addyson Buckthorpe (SC) won by forfeit

125 – Harley Vance (P) fall Lindsay Rampani, 4:59

130 – Audrey DeClue (SC) won by forfeit

135 – Jossie Hopkins (SC) won by forfeit

140 – Peyton Dunn (SC) won by forfeit

145 – Hannah Thacker (SC) won by forfeit

155 – Molly Brown (SC) fall McKenley Dicus, 0:51

170 – Kaitlynn Van de Wile (SC) won by forfeit

190 – Liberty McKenzie (SC) won by forfeit

235 – Cheyannah Campos (SC) won by forfeit