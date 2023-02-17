FREDERICKTOWN – Andrew Starkey scored 20 points, Riley Fraire flirted with a triple-double, and the Fredericktown boys basketball team topped West County 55-45 on Tuesday night.

Zander Stephens drained two 3-pointers, including a tiebreaking shot, with a triple by Starkey in between as the Blackcats closed the game on a 10-0 run.

Fraire posted 11 points, 13 rebounds and nine blocks, unofficially, to power Fredericktown (11-13). Mark Heine provided 14 points, and Stephens finished with nine.

Ty Harlow netted a game-high 23 points, and brought West County (13-11) even at 45-45 by sinking his seventh 3-pointer of the game.

Chasten Horton added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who led 23-19 at halftime. Fredericktown narrowed the gap to 37-36 entering the fourth quarter.

West County holds the top seed for the Class 3, District 3 tournament next week at Arcadia Valley.

Bismarck 57, Grandview 54

BISMARCK – Sven Wilson scored a game-high 26 points on Thursday night, and Bismarck ended its regular season with a 57-54 victory over Grandview.

Bismarck (9-13) had its early 19-15 lead reduced to 31-30 at halftime, but held on at home. Daven Miller provided 13 points, and Gavin Butery chipped in seven for the Indians.

Levi Lalonde totaled 22 points while sinking 6-of-8 free throws to pace Grandview (8-18). Weston Hopper added 15 points, and Caleb Peterson ended with 12.

Cooter 73, Valle Catholic 47

STE. GENEVIEVE – Lukas Barnes compiled 18 points with eight rebounds, and Cooter journeyed north from the Bootheel to control Valle Catholic 73-47 on Thursday night.

Rhoads Lynn had 14 points, Hayden Nazarenus finished with 13 and Carson Swan chipped in 12 as the Wildcats put four in double figures.

Cooter (23-3) trailed 14-13 through one quarter, but outscored the Warriors 26-5 in the second to build a sizable 39-19 advantage at halftime.

Carson Tucker knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 for Valle Catholic (15-10). Tyler Gegg notched 10 points, and Sam Drury had seven points with eight rebounds.

The Warriors will make their Class 3 postseason debut on Monday with a district game against Kelly at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Kingston 70, Lesterville 47

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Cody Yates dominated with 27 points, including 10 during a strong first quarter, and Kingston rolled past Lesterville 70-47 on Thursday night.

The Cougars surged ahead 19-4 through eight minutes of action, and maintained a lead of 35-16 heading into halftime as 10 players on the roster scored.

Mason Nelson and Collin Sumpter supplied eight points each, and Wyatt Johnson added seven. Kingston (15-10) knocked down a solid 15-of-21 free throws.

The Cougars will begin defense of their Class 3, District 3 title as the No. 3 seed in a first-round game against Clearwater on Monday at Arcadia Valley.

Wyatt Williams dropped in 17 points for Lesterville (3-17), which made seven 3-pointers during the second half.

St. Paul 74, Marquand 40

MARQUAND – Senior guard DeVontae Minor scored 25 points on Thursday night, and the St. Paul boys capped their regular season with a 74-40 road victory at Marquand.

Isaiah Dumas poured in 22 points, and Brett Peak added 16 more for the Giants.

St. Paul (7-19) will face Crossroads on Monday in the first round of the Class 1, District 3 tournament at Ellington.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North County 41, Saxony Lutheran 34

BONNE TERRE – North County limited Saxony Lutheran to five points in each of the first two quarters, and celebrated its senior girls with a 41-34 victory on Thursday night.

Paris Larkin scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Raiders, who built a 19-10 halftime lead.

North County (12-11) also received 14 points from Lainey Calkins.

Rebecca Johnson finished with 12 points, and Anna Mueller added nine for Saxony Lutheran (11-11).

St. Paul 59, Bismarck 39

FARMINGTON – Senior guard Brylee Durbin moved to the brink of a major milestone, and St. Paul beat Bismarck 59-39 on Thursday while playing its fourth game in four nights.

The Giants raced out to a 21-11 lead through one quarter, and increased the difference to 36-21 by halftime in their home finale.

Durbin finished with 26 points, and now stands eight away from 2,000 in her varsity career. Pippa Detring and Mia Sherrill each contributed 12 points toward the win.

St. Paul (13-13) will next face Viburnum in the Class 1, District 2 opening round Tuesday at Lesterville.

Ashley Hawkins paced a balanced attack for the Lady Indians with 12 points. Morgan Randazzo scored nine points while Halie Dickey netted eight and Kinsey Hubbs had seven.

Bismarck (15-11) will take on Principia in Class 2, District 4 action on Tuesday at Crystal City.