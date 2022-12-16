Thursday Roundup: Bulldogs salvage comeback in fourth

LEADWOOD – The West County girls basketball team outscored short-handed Fredericktown 12-4 over the last six minutes on Thursday night to escape with a 44-40 victory.

Gracie Wright sank two clutch free throws, and added a clinching runner after forcing a turnover while matching Alexis Hedgcorth with 10 points each.

Bailey Skiles had eight points and Alivia Simily chipped in seven for the Lady Bulldogs, who made 8-of-17 free throws and trailed when each of the first three quarters concluded.

Kylee Maddox notched 10 points to pace Fredericktown, which nearly snapped a five-game slide despite being without starting guard Ava Penuel and reserve forward Janet Jones due to illness.

P.J. Reutzel compiled nine points, nine rebounds and five assists, and dropped in a runner down the lane for a 36-32 advantage.

Morgan Simily countered with free throws, and coaxed a 5-second call with perimeter pressure before consecutive field goals by Hedgcorth put West County ahead to stay with 4:25 left.

Another turnover by the Lady Blackcats preceded an insurance basket by Bailey Skiles in the post. West County (8-1) trailed 26-21 at halftime and 32-29 entering the final period.

Amelia Miller grabbed 10 rebounds, and equaled Calie Allgier with seven points for Fredericktown (4-6).

Central 75, Sikeston 38

SIKESTON, Mo. – Kinley Norris finished with 15 points, Khloe Dischbein added 12 more and Central eased past Sikeston 75-38 on Thursday night.

Taylor O’Connor drained three 3-pointers while scoring 11, and Central (6-1) carried a sizable 43-15 lead into halftime.

Allysa O’Connor netted eight of her nine points in the third quarter.

The Lady Rebels will face Warrenton during the Rotary Shootout on Saturday at Mineral Area College.

Potosi 50, Valle Catholic 19

POTOSI – Senior guard Emily Hochstatter connected four times from 3-point range, and scored a game-high 16 during a 50-19 victory over Valle Catholic on Thursday night.

Kya Gibson added 14 points, and forward Kalie Thompson saw her first game action for the Lady Trojans since recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Potosi (5-2), which jumped ahead 17-2 thorough one quarter and 26-9 at halftime, has games next week against Lesterville and St. Pius.

Brooklyn Weibrecht paced Valle Catholic (0-6) with nine points.

Bismarck 50, Viburnum 22

BISMARCK – Forward Ashley Hawkins delivered a strong effort with 21 points, and the Bismarck girls earned a 50-22 victory over Viburnum.

Halie Dickey finished with 15 points for Bismarck (4-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kingston 59, Grandview 16

CADET – Cody Yates scored 11 of his 26 points in the second quarter, and Kingston pulled rolled past Grandview 59-16 after turning up the tempo after halftime on Thursday night.

Corey Kemper finished with 10 points while Mason Nelson added nine and Kyle Whitehead netted eight. The Cougars sank 11-of-14 free throws.

Kingston (6-2) extended its 24-9 lead at intermission as Yates and Nelson threw down consecutive dunks, and outscored the Eagles 11-0 during the fourth quarter.

The Cougars have landed the top seed for the upcoming Warrior Winter Classic at Valle Catholic.

Bismarck 76, Viburnum 22

BISMARCK – Senior forward Tanner Martinez powerful a strong double-double with 36 points and 12 rebounds to lead Bismarck past winless Viburnum 76-22 on Thursday night.

Daven Miller totaled 12 points plus six assists as the Indians notched their third straight victory.

Sven Wilson tossed in 11 points, and Gavin Butery added six assists and five rebounds for Bismarck (6-2).

Eli Medlock had eight points for Viburnum.

BOYS WRESTLING

Owensville Triangular

OWENSVILLE, Mo. – Although Aden Martinez dominated two matches at 215 pounds on Thursday night, Potosi dropped a boys tri-match to Owensville 45-23 and Sullivan 78-5.

Landon Sprous (144) scored a fall while Levi Dicus (113) and Garrett Hale (138) were unopposed during the dual against Owensville.

The tightest battle of either Potosi dual saw Braxton Boyer (132) drop a 15-13 outcome to Umberto Bertesi in overtime.

Martinez prevented a team shutout against Sullivan with his second tech fall of the action.

Owensville 45, Potosi 23

113 – Levi Dicus (P) won by forfeit

120 – Dalton Nochta (O) won by forfeit

132 – Umberto Bertesi (O) SV-1 Braxton Boyer, 15-13

138 – Garrett Hale (P) won by forfeit

144 – Landon Sprous (P) fall Nathan Cobb, 1:28

150 – Gabriel Soest (O) won by forfeit

157 – Timothy Winterbauer (O) fall Devin Sandefur, 1:20

165 – Garret Hunter (O) won by forfeit

175 – Kaleb Wells (O) won by forfeit

190 – Brendan Kramme (O) won by forfeit

215 – Aden Martinez (P) tech fall Ayden Silvers, 16-1 (2:00)

285 – Hayden Shoemaker (O) won by forfeit

Sullivan 78, Potosi 5

106 – Camden Henderson (S) won by forfeit

113 – Carter Blankenship (S) fall Levi Dicus, 0:39

120 – Oliver Borton (S) won by forfeit

126 – Sam Hecht (S) won by forfeit

132 – Eli Peregoy (S) fall Braxton Boyer, 2:32

138 – Dominic Ransom (S) fall Garrett Hale, 2:39

144 – Draysen Nolie (S) fall Landon Sprous, 2:00

150 – Adam Peregoy (S) won by forfeit

157 – Colton Brendel (S) fall Devin Sandefur, 1:23

165 – Aiden Cain (S) won by forfeit

175 – Parker Montee (S) won by forfeit

190 – Malachi Barton (S) won by forfeit

215 – Aden Martinez (P) tech fall Jacob Patton 17-2 (5:30)

285 – Jeremiah Rodriguez (S) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

Owensville Triangular

OWENSVILLE, Mo. – The Potosi girls were defeated twice in a tri-match on Thursday night by Sullivan 30-18 and host school Owensville 36-12

Harley Vance (125) pinned both of her opponents in the first period for Potosi.

Alexis Missey (105) and Allison Missey (110) were awarded forfeits by Sullivan. Allison Missey prevailed in 57 seconds during her contested bout.

Sullivan 30, Potosi 18

105 – Alexis Missey (P) won by forfeit

110 – Allison MIssey (P) won by forfeit

125 – Harley Vance (P) fall Karen Dietzler, 1:25

130 – Jade Studdard (S) won by forfeit

135 – Sadie Atlimus (S) won by forfeit

145 – Maria Schatzi (S) won by forfeit

155 – Hannah Sumner (S) fall McKenley Dicus, 0:12

235 – Reya Bristow (S) won by forfeit

Owensville 36, Potosi 12

110 – Allison Missey (P) fall Jenna Vandegriffe 0:57

120 – Elizabeth Adams (O) won by forfeit

125 – Harley Vance (P) fall Carly Brown, 1:43

140 – McKenzy Echols (O) won by forfeit

155 – Josie Gerlemann (O) fall McKenley Dicus, 0:37

170 – Bailee Dare (O) won by forfeit

190 – Kelby Schoenfeld (O) won by forfeit

235 – Madison Lewis (O) won by forfeit