Thursday Roundup: Bulldogs upend Valle for first place in conference

LEADWOOD – Senior pitcher J.D. Whitter and the West County baseball team took a major step toward ending a long conference title drought on Thursday.

The lefty ace continued his stretch of dominance by allowing no runs for a fourth consecutive start, and the Bulldogs throttled reigning MAAA Small-School champion Valle Catholic.

Julian Thebeau and Caden Merrill each finished 2-for-3 offensively, and West County capitalized on two costly errors by the visiting Warriors to prevail 6-0.

Whitter commanded a sizable zone that drew some audible criticism from the Valle Catholic dugout for 12 strikeouts while scattering three hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Merrill inherited two runners in the top of the sixth, but retired all four of his batters faced. He ranged from the mound to the home dugout to reel in a foul ball during the seventh.

Courtesy runner Tristan Beck scored three times for West County (9-1, 3-0), which can capture the regular season title by winning upcoming tests against Arcadia Valley and Kingston.

Whitter, who followed up a near perfect game two starts ago at Grandview with a two-hitter against Bismarck, worked around a two-out single and stolen base by Aiden Heberlie in the first inning.

He also yielded singles to Chase Fallert and Grant Fallert, but won a key battle in the fourth inning by going off-speed after Collin Vaeth fouled a series of fastballs away.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk to Whitter after Thebeau and Merrill singled ahead of a free pass to Mason Simily.

Warriors starter Clayton Drury issued three more walks in the second, and had an opportunity to escape with the margin remaining at 2-0 following a key strikeout.

But a snap pickoff throw by senior catcher Josh Bieser sailed into right field, enabling both Beck and Nolan Rawson to scamper home safely.

A two-out single by Merrill extended the fourth frame. Third baseman Grant Fallert charged a slow chopper, but his throwing error brought in Tycen Price and Merrill to increase a 4-0 margin.

Valle Catholic (14-5, 3-1) will need one loss by the Bulldogs in their final two conference games to maintain its remarkable streak of 17 consecutive conference crowns.

Bryce Giesler pitched two scoreless innings of relief with one strikeout for the Warriors, helped by a brilliant stop and throw from deep in the shortstop hole by Chase Fallert.

Whitter notched his first seven outs on swinging or called strikes, then navigated the third on solid plays by middle infielders Rawson and Simily to retire Bieser and Heberlie.

Heberlie added two more stolen bases, and has not been caught in 65 attempts over the past two seasons.

Farmington 12, Potosi 0

POTOSI – Jeremiah Cunningham pitched a five-inning no-hitter Thursday as Farmington routed Potosi 12-0 to wrap up its MAAA Large-School regular season schedule.

The sophomore hurler notched five strikeouts, and the Knights bounced back from a sluggish offensive performance against Central to collect 13 hits overall.

Clayton Komar and Jackson McDowell produced three RBI each, and Aiden Redmond equaled McDowell with a game-high three RBI.

Farmington (6-6, 4-1) scored six times in the third inning to establish a 7-0 lead. Carter Bates totaled two hits with two RBI while Cunningham singled twice and Colten Crump drew three walks.

Malachi Sansegraw fanned four over 2 2/3 innings in defeat for Potosi (3-12-1, 0-4).

Bismarck 6, Valley 1

BISMARCK – Will Clark finished 3-for-4, and Gavin Butery pitched a complete game three-hitter to lift Bismarck past conference rival Valley 6-1 on Thursday.

Hunter Dugal went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Carter Hedrick drove in a game-high three runs with a single, double and sacrifice fly for the Indians.

Butery collected four strikeouts while walking three over seven quality innings, and was 2-for-3 with a double offensively. Bismarck (6-4-1, 2-2) spotted him a 2-0 lead in the opening frame.

Garrett Mork stole three bases and matched Trevor Politte with two runs scored while Tyler Mork added a single in the victory.

Carson Loughary doubled and scored on a ground out by Ayden Sims in the second inning, while Colby Maxwell and Eli Bone singled in defeat for Valley (1-8, 0-4).

Loughary likewise went the distance on the mound with two strikeouts.

Arcadia Valley 3, Kingston 2

CADET – Keagan Lawlor produced a triple and single plus two RBI, and Arcadia Valley scored a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning to edge Kingston 3-2 on Thursday.

Colin Whited was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Nolan Inman finished 2-for-4 with a double to help the Tigers, who scratched across the tying tally in the sixth.

Hunter Smith added an RBI double while Kolten Smith, Jackson Dement and Will Erpenbach chipped in singles. Arcadia Valley (9-7, 3-1) totaled nine stolen bases.

Dement retired six of seven batters faced, and struck out four for the relief win. Whited pitched the first 6 2/3 innings of a no-decision, allowing two runs on eight hits and four walks while fanning 10.

Ste. Genevieve 11, North County 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Boyer and Carter Klump homered, and Quentin Wittkopf pitched a stellar two-hitter as Ste. Genevieve blanked North County 11-0 on Thursday.

Ste. Genevieve (10-4, 3-2) scored multiple runs in each offensive inning, including five in the second, and capitalized on three errors by the Raiders.

Boyer finished with four RBI while going 2-for-3 overall, and Klump parked a two-run shot. Alex Fleeman was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored.

Wittkopf helped his own cause with a double and single, and needed just 57 pitches to get through five shutout innings on the mound.

Aiden Meyer provided a double, and Mason Nix had a single and run scored for the Dragons.

Zane Huff doubled and Clayton Chandler singled for North County (2-9, 2-3). Losing starter Jobe Smith yielded nine runs, four earned, on seven hits and struck out four over 2 1/3 innings.

GOLF

Arcadia Valley Triangular

IRONTON – Champ McMurry shot a 42 to share medalist honors on Thursday as Arcadia Valley won a golf tri-match on its home links at Arcadia Valley Country Club.

The Tigers carded a collective 190 while Clearwater totaled 202 and Viburnum finished with 207.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 8, Lebanon 1

ROLLA, Mo. – Jackson Bauer outlasted Lebanon opponent Case Warson 9-7, and his Farmington tennis teammates posted a convincing singles sweep to prevail 8-1 on Thursday.

The Knights scheduled back-to-back matches ahead of the Waynesville Tournament on Friday, and split the day while bolstered by a doubles majority.

Wyatt Bach and Trey McKenney posted 8-1 results while Maddox Brenneke, Cole Wofford and Jack Williams also won in singles action.

Farmington received doubles success from Brenneke with Bach and Bauer with McKenney.

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Easton Cromer, 8-3

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Eathan Fisher, 8-1

3. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Dathon Durbin, 8-3

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. Case Warson, 9-7

5. Jack Williams (FA) def. Kasey Hicks, 8-2

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Kam Woodcock, 8-1

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Cromer/Fisher, 8-1

2. Durbin/Warson (LE) def. Wofford/Williams, 8-4

3. Bauer/McKenney (FA) def. Hicks/Woodcock, 8-4

Rolla 6, Farmington 3

ROLLA, Mo. – Will Huber posted an 8-0 shutout, and teammates Luke Foster, Evan Huang and Cameron Cooper added singles victories to lead Rolla past Farmington 6-3 on Thursday.

Those same four players produced a couple of doubles triumphs.

Jack Williams and Trey McKenney followed their 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles by taking their singles matches for Farmington (7-6).

Singles Results:

1. Luke Foster (R) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-5

2. Evan Huang (R) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-4

3. Will Huber (R) def. Cole Wofford, 8-0

4. Cameron Cooper (R) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-3

5. Jack Williams (FA) def. Elton Wang, 8-5

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Finn Meggitt, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Foster/Cooper (R) def. Brenneke/Bach, 8-5

2. Huang/Huber (R) def. Wofford/Bauer, 8-1

3. Williams/McKenney (FA) def. Wang/Kuchar, 8-3

North County 9, Crystal City 0

BONNE TERRE – Peyton Cheek topped the singles rankings with an 8-3 victory on Thursday, and the North County boys tennis team rolled past Crystal City 9-0.

Evan Veach paired with substitute doubles partner Rickey Peterson for an 8-1 result, and posted the identical score during a singles triumph.

Dreston Hoffman, Drew Christopher and Talon Colby were also two-time winners for North County (8-1).

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Baptiste Poittevim, 8-3

2. Evan Veach (NC) def. Isabella Hankins, 8-1

3. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Katja Govor, 8-3

4. Drew Christopher (NC) def. Brooklyn Portell, 8-1

5. Talon Colby (NC) def. Elli Smith, 8-2

6. Rickey Peterson (NC) def. Zachary Wood, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Poittevim/Hankins, 8-1

2. Veach/Peterson (NC) def. Govor/Smith, 8-1

3. Colby/Christopher (NC) def. Portell/Wood, 8-1

