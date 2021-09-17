Thursday Roundup: Cash tops field of 36 runners at Steelville

STEELVILLE, Mo. – West County senior Sydney Cash charged to the individual title in the girls varsity division of the Steelville cross country meet on Thursday afternoon.
Cash (22:10) finished first among a field of 36 runners, posting a winning margin of 24 seconds over nearest challenger Kaylee Fulliam of Cuba.
West County teammate Kinley Smith (28:46) finished 20th overall, while senior Madison Nelson (29:08) paced Kingston.
Noah Estes (18:18) was third in the varsity boys race for Kingston. Rhylin McNeal (21:00) and Dylan Morrison (21:23) also placed within the top 20.
SOFTBALL
North County 10, Cape Central 4
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Sammy Waller compiled nine strikeouts and scattered seven hits in a complete game on Thursday as North County beat Cape Central 10-4 in conference softball action.
The Lady Raiders never looked back after taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and received three hits each from Emilie Morgan, Madi Pyeatt and Waller.
Zoey Cheek added two hits from the leadoff spot, and Makenna Pierce had three RBI to bolster North County (7-4, 3-2).
Losing pitcher Isabella Pattengill had two hits and three RBI at the plate for Cape Central (6-9, 1-3).
Farmington 16, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Elly Robbins, Angelia Davis and Avery Graham pitched a combined no-hitter, and the Farmington softball team shut out Fredericktown 16-0 on Thursday.
Graham finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and four runs scored for the Knights, who grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning and tallied seven times in the second.
Elly Robbins worked the first two frames with five strikeouts. Davis walked three and fanned one during two innings of relief, and Graham struck out two in the fifth to close it out.
Lucy Resinger was 2-for-2 with two RBI, while Davis drove in two on a double and single for Farmington (13-4) during a 12-hit attack.
Abby Robbins and Jayce Jarvis each singled twice while Courtney Swink and Jayden Tucker provided one hit apiece.
The Knights are competing this weekend at the 16-team Jefferson City tournament.
GIRLS TENNIS
North County 6, Farmington 3
BONNE TERRE – Lauren Politte and Kate Jones posted 8-0 shutouts on Thursday as North County edged Farmington 6-3 in the second clash between the top two MAAA girls tennis teams.
Lucy Pace and Hanna Politte were also two-time winners following solid singles efforts as North County (10-0, 6-0) clinched a share of the conference title with two opponents remaining.
Farmington (7-2, 6-0) threatened to spring a No. 1 doubles upset, but reigning state medalist sisters Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte held off Kate Busenbark and Allie Gowen 8-6.
The Knights picked up singles wins from Abigail Thurman (8-0) and Kayla Miller (8-1). Mackenzie McAllister teamed with Thurman to prevail at No. 3 doubles.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Kate Busenbark, 8-0
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Allie Gowen, 8-3
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Helen Griffin, 8-1
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Diep Phan, 8-0
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-0
6. Kayla Miller (FA) def. Mariah Coonce, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Busenbark/Gowen, 8-6
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Griffin/Phan, 8-3
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Skaggs/Coonce, 8-1
Potosi 8, Fredericktown 1
FREDERICKTOWN – Michelle Whitaker and Kya Gibson rallied from a 2-5 deficit to help the Potosi girls tennis complete a doubles sweep of Fredericktown on Thursday.
The pairings of Grace Laramore with Jessica Littrell and Tori Krebs with Lani Elder prevailed in more decisive fashion in an 8-1 overall outcome favoring the visiting Lady Trojans.
Whitaker topped Sophia Rehkop 8-1 at the No. 1 singles level while Krebs, Littrell, Gibson and Elder also become two-time winners for Potosi (5-4, 3-3).
Sydney Bell earned an 8-4 singles win for Fredericktown (1-7, 1-4).
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-1
2. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Grace Laramore, 8-4
3. Tori Krebs (P) def. Emiley Geen, 8-4
4. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Lucy Pham, 8-1
5. Kya Gibson (P) def. Clara Basden, 8-4
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Danielle West, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Gibson (P) def. Rehkop/Bell, 9-7
2. Laramore/Littrell (P) def. Geen/Pham, 8-1
3. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Basden/West, 8-4
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 3, Saxony Lutheran 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Makayla Joggerst and Kristen Drury shared setting duties with senior Sam Loida out of the lineup, and Valle Catholic cruised past Saxony Lutheran 25-14, 25-13, 25-9 on Thursday night.
Mia Weiler shined defensively with 15 digs and 15 serve receptions, and Ella Bertram powered the front row with nine kills and six blocks for the Lady Warriors.
Joggerst compiled 11 assists, 11 digs, three kills and three service aces. Drury served seven points and dished out 10 assists overall.
Valle Catholic (10-2-2) honored head coach Nancy Fischer before her first home match since reaching 800 career victories last week at Jefferson. She received a standing ovation during the brief ceremony.
Sophomore Ade Weiler tallied six kills, three shared blocks, nine digs and 12 service points to further propel Valle. Senior Hailey Weibrecht chipped in four kills and three blocks.
Rachel Blum served three of her nine points for aces, and Riley Brown landed two aces.
Fredericktown 3, West County 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Kyndal Dodd spiked nine kills, shared four of her five blocks with Ryleigh Greshman, and made five digs as Fredericktown pushed its volleyball unbeaten streak to 14 matches.
Lydia Mell served eight aces and added four kills plus four digs in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 triumph over visiting West County on Thursday night.
P.J. Reutzel totaled seven kills, 14 assists, seven digs and aces. Ava Penuel provided seven kills, nine assists and six digs for the Lady Blackcats.
Fredericktown (13-0-1) was paced along the back row by Gabbie McFadden with 16 serve receptions and six digs. Gresham chipped in four kills, and Lizzie Crouch made eight receptions.