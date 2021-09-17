Thursday Roundup: Cash tops field of 36 runners at Steelville

Losing pitcher Isabella Pattengill had two hits and three RBI at the plate for Cape Central (6-9, 1-3).

Farmington 16, Fredericktown 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Elly Robbins, Angelia Davis and Avery Graham pitched a combined no-hitter, and the Farmington softball team shut out Fredericktown 16-0 on Thursday.

Graham finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and four runs scored for the Knights, who grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning and tallied seven times in the second.

Elly Robbins worked the first two frames with five strikeouts. Davis walked three and fanned one during two innings of relief, and Graham struck out two in the fifth to close it out.

Lucy Resinger was 2-for-2 with two RBI, while Davis drove in two on a double and single for Farmington (13-4) during a 12-hit attack.

Abby Robbins and Jayce Jarvis each singled twice while Courtney Swink and Jayden Tucker provided one hit apiece.

The Knights are competing this weekend at the 16-team Jefferson City tournament.