Thursday Roundup: Central offense surges to counter Potosi

PARK HILLS – The Central girls basketball team was mired in an offensive slump, failing to reach 50 points in any of its three most recent games prior to Thursday night.

A third meeting this season against Potosi forced a necessary response from the Lady Rebels, who watched the visiting Lady Trojans drain eight 3-pointers in the first half.

Central met the challenge with improved passing inside the perimeter, and repeatedly drew fouls by staying calm against pressure to obtain a 78-68 conference victory.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor and sophomore guard Khloe Dischbein highlighted the scoring surge with 22 points each, and Central (11-3, 1-1) converted 29-of-46 free throws.

Kaydence Gibson and Emily Hochstatter each connected four times from long range, but the accuracy eventually tapered for Potosi (10-6, 0-2) in the closest battle so far between the rivals.

The Lady Trojans could not steer clear of foul trouble. Starting seniors Kiersten Blair and Annie McCaul reached their limit in the fourth quarter while five teammates each finished with four.

Senior guard Olivia Dunn tallied nine of her 12 points during a high-powered first quarter to help the Lady Rebels jump ahead 26-20.

Potosi came back with a spree of 3-pointers, including one by sophomore Paige West that snapped a 30-30 tie before Central regained a 41-36 halftime edge.

Hochstatter produced a team-high 18 points while Kaydence Gibson finished with 15 and twin sister Kya Gibson notched 13 in defeat.

Central carried a 57-47 lead into the final stanza. Madison Holmes scored on a drive and had 10 points as the fourth player in double figures.

The Lady Rebels will travel to red-hot Farmington for a showdown on Monday, hoping to jump back into the MAAA Large-School title race.

Farmington 55, Fredericktown 31

FREDERICKTOWN – Junior forwards Jade Roth and Angelia Davis each netted 16 points on Thursday night as Farmington secured a 55-31 conference win over Fredericktown.

Anna McKinney chipped in seven points for the Knights, who collectively made 13-of-15 free throws and extended a 29-17 halftime lead to 45-26 through three quarters.

Farmington (13-1, 2-0) earned its ninth straight victory, and jumped ahead 18-10 after freshman Maddie Mills knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening period.

Amelia Miller paced Fredericktown (8-7, 1-1) with seven points and five rebounds. Kyndal Dodd had six points and eight rebounds while battling foul trouble.

North County 61, Ste. Genevieve 27

BONNE TERRE – Senior guard Hanna Politte scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter, as the North County girls notched their third victory in four nights.

Paris Larkin netted 12 points, and the Lady Raiders rolled past Ste. Genevieve 61-27 on Thursday. The home team carried a 43-13 advantage at halftime.

Kamryn Winch finished with 11 points, all in the first half, and fellow senior Emma Gaugel added eight for North County (11-3, 2-0).

Alli Byington paced Ste. Genevieve (1-12, 0-2) with 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Paul 70, Bismarck 55

FARMINGTON – The St. Paul boys basketball team delivered a high-energy effort and was rewarded with a 70-55 victory over Bismarck on Thursday night.

DeVontae Minor finished with 18 points as the Giants played their first contest in 12 days.

St. Paul (6-13) also picked up 14 points from Chris Roberson and 11 more from Isaiah Dumas.

BOYS WRESTLING

Farmington Triangular

FARMINGTON – Senior Dayton Boyd added two more falls to his stout varsity resume as the Farmington boys wrestling team tuned up for this weekend’s SEMO Tournament.

Peyton Simily and Rowdy Vaugh also pinned two opponents on Thursday night to help the Knights beat Ft. Zumwalt East 78-6 and St. Mary’s 64-15 in a home tri-match.

Taylor Odgen scored a fall at 24 seconds during the dual against Ft. Zumwalt East, which was open in nine of 14 weight classes.

Kyler Anders and William Rodgers highlighted the St. Mary’s dual with winning falls, and Ethan Turner notched a 12-4 major decision.

Farmington 78, Ft. Zumwalt East 6

106 – Max Copes (FZE) fall Oakley Johns, 3:52

113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) fall Kevin House, 2:56

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) won by forfeit

126 – Zach Dennis (FA) won by forfeit

132 – Blake Cook (FA) won by forfeit

138 – Nate Schnur (FA) won by forfeit

145 – Kyler Anders (FA) won by forfeit

152 – Drew Felker (FA) won by forfeit

160 – Ethan Turner (FA) won by forfeit

170 – William Rodgers (FA) won by forfeit

182 – Dayton Huddleston (FA) won by forfeit

195 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) fall Brayden Paglusch, 0:56

220 – Taylor Ogden (FA) Chris Charboneau, 0:24

285 – Peyton Simily (FA) fall Darrion Hearod, 1:20

Farmington 64, St. Mary’s 15

106 – Oakley Johns (FA) won by forfeit

113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) fall Jack Woodward, 0:56

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) won by forfeit

126 – Zach Dennis (FA) won by forfeit

132 – Blake Cook (FA) won by forfeit

138 – Dominic Federico (SM) dec Nate Schnur, 3-2

145 – Kyler Anders (FA) fall Kyan Hunsberger, 1:55

152 – Drew Felker (FA) won by forfeit

160 – Ethan Turner (FA) m-dec Wesley Cornell, 12-4

170 – William Rodgers (FA) fall Kashawn Williams, 2:57

182 – Braeden Stotts (SM) fall Dayton Huddleston, 1:07

195 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) fall Gabe Begley, 3:00

220 – Andre Montjoy (SM) fall Taylor Odgen, 1:59

285 – Peyton Simily (FA) fall Billy Pryor, 5:36

