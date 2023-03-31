PARK HILLS – Casen Murphy compiled 13 strikeouts during a superb two-hitter, and Central defeated Valle Catholic 9-3 in an early-season baseball showdown on Thursday.

Sammy Callaway delivered a game-high four RBI with a two-run singles in the first and fourth innings, and Central (5-1) generated 12 hits as a team.

Central jumped ahead 5-0 after its first five batters reached base safely against Warriors hurler Clayton Drury. Ty Schweiss and Jaxon Jones got the rally started with back-to-back singles.

Kendall Horton made it 4-0 with a long two-run triple, and headed home on a sacrifice fly from Lucas Whitehead, who later singled in the third.

Valle Catholic (7-1) made solid contact in some instances against Murphy, whose fastball topped out near 90 MPH, but otherwise struggled to handle a biting curve ball.

Drury drilled a three-run home run in the second that carried over the right-field fence after a previous fly ball was dropped with two outs.

But the Rebels added to their 5-3 lead with four runs in the fourth. Barrett Henson picked up a leadoff single ahead of RBI hits from Callaway and Horton.

Jones finished 3-for-4 overall, and Jobe Bryant singled twice to bolster the Central attack. Horton was denied a third hit when center fielder Rylan Fallert made a diving catch in the seventh.

Valle Catholic committed four defensive errors, and twice failed to cover second base on delayed steals by Bryant and Henson. Alex Viox singled for the Warriors.

Drury struck out four and walked two while allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits though four innings.. Grant Fallert and Cannon Wolk each worked a scoreless frame in relief.

Murphy fanned five during a closing stretch of seven straight retired batters.

Arcadia Valley 4, Ste. Genevieve 3

IRONTON – Colin Whited, Alex Nash and Wyatt Smith each finished 2-for-4 offensively, and Arcadia Valley edged Ste. Genevieve 4-3 in eight innings on Thursday.

Kolten Smith provided a single and two walks while equaling Nash with one RBI for Arcadia Valley (2-3). Neither club tallied multiple runs during a single inning.

Ste. Genevieve (1-5) rallied from 4-2 down by scoring in the sixth and seventh frames. But Eli Browers got the final two outs for the win after Hayden Gallaher threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Nolan Inman settled for a no-decision after approaching his pitch limit through 6 1/3 innings. The AV starter yielded four runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six.

Paul Young, Evan Tripp, Browers and Gallaher chipped in singles for the Tigers.

West County 12, Crystal City 4

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – West County surged for six runs in the sixth inning, and pounded 19 hits during a 12-4 road victory over Crystal City on Thursday.

Caden Merrill was a perfect 4-for-4, and leadoff man Hudsen Dunlap powered the Bulldogs at 4-for-5 with a double two RBI and three runs scored overall.

West County (4-0) broke ahead with three runs in the second inning, and made it 4-0 in the third. Julian Thebeau spurred the offense by going 3-for-4.

Winning starter Ty Harlow pitched the first three innings, and struck out five while allowing one run on five hits. He also provided a two-run double and single at the plate.

Crystal City (1-5) notched two runs in the sixth against reliever Lance Monroe, but Carter Reed yielded only a single while obtaining the final six outs.

Trey Wright and Monroe each contributed two hits with a RBI. Nolan Rawson drove in two runs while posting a single and walk, and Reed added an RBI hit.

Cyle Schaumberg singled twice for the Hornets. Clayton Roussin pitched five innings and surrendered 13 hits in the loss.

De Soto 5, North County 2

DE SOTO, Mo. – Blake Coleman scattered four hits and struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings, and De Soto beat visiting North County 5-2 on Thursday.

Jacob Foster finished 2-for-3 at the plate, and obtained the last five outs for the De Soto (1-2), which thrived on five defensive errors by the Raiders.

North County (1-2) squandered a solid performance on the mound from senior ace Jobe Smith, who allowed five runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out six in the compete-game loss.

The Dragons snapped a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Steven Woelich added a two-RBI single in the fifth.

Tyler Pipkin singled home both Zane Huff and Smith to break the shutout bid in the sixth. Both teams stranded five runners on base.

Tim Ekstam, Jr. paced the Raiders at 2-for-3 overall. Trenton Crepps, Grant Mullins, Huff and Smith each had one single.

Valley 11, Ellington 4

ELLINGTON, Mo. – Colby Maxwell pitched a complete game four-hitter, and worked around five errors by the Valley defense on Thursday in an 11-4 comeback victory over Ellington.

The unbeaten Vikings trailed 3-0 before responding with seven runs in the third inning against Whippets starter Owen McCormick.

Maxwell notched a double with three RBI while going 3-for-5 at the plate, and compiled nine strikeouts before closing out the win on his 107th pitch.

Ayden Sims finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Valley (4-0) tacked on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Ellington (4-5) produced three unearned runs in the first, including a two-run double by Colby Hedrick. Maxwell controlled the remainder of the contest.

Hayden Todd, Cole Kearns and Chayse DeClue each had a single and RBI, and Drew McClain walked three times for the Vikings.

Notre Dame 16, Farmington 11

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Notre Dame outlasted still winless Farmington 16-11 in a slugfest on Thursday.

Connor Rice belted a three-run homer, and was 4-for-4 to pace Farmington (0-4).

SOFTBALL

West County 22, Grandview 0

WARE, Mo. – Gracie Wright homered, tripled and double to finish 3-for-3 with three RBI and four runs scored as West County trounced Grandview 22-0 in three innings on Thursday.

Alexis Hedgcorth was also 3-for-3 with four RBI, and Reese Smith doubled and tripled with two RBI and three runs scored in a 2-for-2 showing for the Lady Bulldogs.

West County (7-0) tallied 13 times in the second inning, and amassed 19 hits as a team. Wright struck out eight and yielded one single in the abbreviated shutout.

Grace Barton went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three runs scored, and Riley Kawelaske drove in two runs with a double and single.

Lily Francis and Jacy Tongay chipped in doubles while Morgan Simily, Alivia LaMarr, Abbie Burgess, Autumn King and Natalee Womack singled.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 9, Crystal City 0

POTOSI – Wyatt Mercer, Draven Griffin and Wyatt Richards cruised to 8-1 singles victories, and the Potosi boys tennis team swept Crystal City 9-0 on Thursday.

Haydin Eckhoff escaped No. 2 singles tiebreaker against Zach Wood. Isaiah Marty and Logan Compton were also two-time winners for the Trojans.

Potosi (3-2) received its most convincing doubles win at 8-1 from Eckhoff and Mercer.

Singles Results:

1. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Isabella Hankins, 8-4

2. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Zach Wood, 9-8 (2)

3. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Caleb Hovis, 8-1

4. Draven Griffin (P) def. Nathan DeClue, 8-1

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Sophia Knight, 8-1

6. Logan Compton (P) def. Lauren Crawford, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Marty/Griffin (P) def. Hankins/Wood, 8-3

2. Eckhoff/Mercer (P) def. Hovis/Knight, 8-1

3. Richards/Compton (P) def. DeClue/Crawford, 8-4