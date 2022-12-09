Thursday Roundup: Central, West County girls stay unbeaten

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Central girls basketball team blanked Poplar Bluff throughout the first five minutes, and picked up a 77-56 road victory on Thursday night.

Khloe Dischbein finished a tough shot over multiple defenders in the paint, and cashed in a sideline steal and turning pass by Madison Dunn to highlight an opening 13-0 run.

Central (5-0), ranked seventh in the Class 3 preseason coaches’ poll, minimized its turnover count to nine and never allowed that lead to revert back into single digits.

Dischbein made 8-of-10 free throws while scoring a game-high 20 points, and Kinley Norris notched 18 after connecting on four 3-point shots.

Grace Populis, who landed two triples of her own, found Norris wide open out of a crowd, and Courtney Dortch capped an 18-5 first quarter with a layup.

Allysa O’Connor compiled 12 points plus seven assists and six rebounds for the Lady Rebels, and put together 10 dazzling seconds to expand the lead before halftime.

After using a cross-over dribble to bury a jumper at the right elbow, O’Connor immediately stole the inbound pass and fired a dart to Norris in the corner for a 35-16 margin.

Anna Hays nailed one of her three 3-pointers to bring Poplar Bluff (1-4) to within 37-24 at the break. But Central answered every promising spark by Lady Mules with a timely basket.

Taylor O’Connor converted a nice bounce pass from her twin sister, and Dischbein finish off consecutive field goals on assists from Allysa O’Connor and Populis to restore a 50-32 lead.

Sydney Miles drilled a jumper off the bench to establish the largest difference at 72-48. Taylor O’Connor totaled nine points with six assists, and scored on an inbounds play after Dortch drew a charging foul.

Clara Rahlmann paced a balanced effort for Poplar Bluff with 11 points. Madelyn Eads had 10 points while Nevaeh Larkins and Hays chipped in nine.

West County 79, Ste. Genevieve 37

LEADWOOD – Senior forward Bailey Skiles scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures, and West County routed Ste. Genevieve 79-37 to stay unbeaten on Thursday night.

The Lady Bulldogs repeatedly moved the ball inside to develop a 25-9 lead after one quarter, and ended the evening with only eight turnovers.

Lilly James compiled 17 points with five assists and four steals, and Alexis Hedgcorth provided 15 points with seven rebounds for West County (6-0).

The margin swelled to 46-14 when Alivia Smith delivered a 50-foot pass on target to James – one of her six assists overall – for a layup at the halftime buzzer.

Skiles caught a lob in traffic to score early in the third quarter, and later coasted to the basket after making a clean steal near midcourt.

Morgan Smiily muscled in a putback after dribbling end to end for another basket, and finished with 11 points and seven rebounds as the Lady Bulldogs took a 68-25 lead into the final period.

Kaytlen Hartley had two 3-pointers in the second quarter, and James swished her third of the night early in the fourth. Gracie Wright added four assists for West County.

Ste. Genevieve (2-2) was paced by senior guard Alli Byington with 17 points, including a couple of solid runners in the paint down the stretch.

Kayden Huck added eight points for the Dragons, who were plagued by 19 first-half turnovers.

Potosi 58, Arcadia Valley 32

IRONTON – Emily Hochstatter totaled 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists to lead Potosi past Arcadia Valley 58-32 on Thursday night.

Nora Henry and Kaydence Gibson finished with 10 points each, and the Lady Trojans pulled away with a 14-1 scoring edge over the last 6 ½ minutes.

Hochstatter sank an open 3-pointer, and turned an ensuing steal into a layup through contact as Potosi (3-2) surged to a 25-12 lead in the second quarter.

Alyssa Glanzer netted a game-high 15 points for Arcadia Valley (0-6), and sparked a 7-0 response with two transition baskets plus an assist to Katelyn Strange off broken pressure.

Henry finished an interior pass from Lauryn Reed, however, then added a putback at the difference stretched to 42-23. Potosi forced 18 turnovers while committing 13.

Paige West bolstered the winning effort with three early field goals and eight total points. Kya Gibson dished out seven assists while scoring seven points, and Blair Sitton grabbed eight rebounds.

Strange made three assists, and freshman Reese Brogan drained two jumpers off the bench for the Lady Tigers, who produced a fifth tie at 10-10.

Potosi answered with a pivotal 10-0 run as Kaydence Gibson and Kya Gibson beat AV down the court for fast-break baskets.

Farmington 66, Cape Central 28

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington posted a defensive shutout in the second quarter, outscoring Cape Central 24-0, and eased through a 66-28 road victory on Thursday night.

Jade Roth notched a season-high 24 points, including 11 during the lopsided stanza, and the Knights headed into halftime with a commanding 43-6 lead.

Skylar Sweeney finished with 15 points while Brynn Johnson added eight and Grace Duncan had seven. Farmington (6-1) made 11-of-18 free throws.

Ki Bogan scored 11 points and Brooklynn Moss provided 10 for Cape Central.

St. Vincent 50, Fredericktown 46

FREDERICKTOWN – St. Vincent gained a slight advantage on the scoreboard after halftime, and emerged with a 50-46 road triumph while sending Fredericktown to a fourth straight defeat on Thursday night.

The contest was tied 11-11 through one quarter and 25-25 at halftime before the Indians carried a 35-31 lead into the final period.

Ava Penuel tallied 11 points, and Calie Allgier added nine for Fredericktown (4-4).

Jefferson 60, St. Paul 46

FESTUS, Mo. – Grace Neels rained down several baseline jumpers for Jefferson while totaling 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 60-46 victory over St. Paul Lutheran on Thursday night.

Halayna Loyd added 13 points, and Megan Wood posted a second double-double for the Blue Jays with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

Jefferson (5-1) soared to a 27-7 lead over the first 11 ½ minutes, including a 19-3 run that created a safe cushion for the remainder of the contest.

The balanced performance was enough to offset another stellar effort by senior guard Brylee Durbin, who compiled 30 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists in defeat.

St. Paul (2-4) endured rough shooting in the first half, and trailed 36-17 after Durbin dribbled across midcourt with a steal and beat the halftime buzzer with a running 30-footer.

Durbin guided two excellent passed to Mia Sherrill for baskets to open the third quarter, then drove the length of the court to score through contact and punctuate an 8-0 surge.

Loyd and Neels countered with key 3-pointers as Jefferson pushed the margin to 49-29, and attempted 18 free throws in the fourth quarter alone.

Durbin continued to battle on each possession despite the sizable deficit. A tough scoop shot fell during a drive down the lane, and she was fouled after making a steal and rebounding her own miss.

Sherrill tallied seven points, and Pippa Detring collected eight rebounds for the Giants. Sammy Jo Pemberton chipped in five points and three steals.

Paige Beffa provided seven points and seven rebounds for Jefferson.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kingston 77, St. Paul 49

FARMINGTON – Kingston protected a healthy halftime lead with strong defense in the third quarter, and rolled past St. Paul Lutheran 77-49 on Thursday night.

Cody Yates scored a game-high 25 points, and the Cougars surged ahead 22-10 through eight minutes of action before finishing with seven 3-pointers.

Corey Kemper contributed 19 points plus 10 rebounds, and Brendan Yates added 10 points. Kingston (5-1) carried a 40-23 advantage into intermission, and outscored the Giants 15-7 in the third period.

Mason Nelson dunked along with Cody Yates to highlight the win, and netted eight points while Seth Politte tossed in six more

DeVontae Minor paced St. Paul (1-4) with 24 points, and William Wolk had 10.

BOYS WRESTLING

Farmington Triangular

FARMINGTON – A home tri-match ultimately concluded with a split for the Farmington boys wrestling team, but not before pushing state power Whitfield to the limit on Thursday night.

Farmington claimed a dominant 56-15 victory over Sikeston on the strength of falls by Presley Johnson (120), Zeke Moreland (132), Kyeler Aders (144) and Trace Dunlap (150).

Owen Birkner (165) and Nate Schnur (138) rolled to stoppages by technical fall, and Ethan Turner (157) secured a 14-5 major decision for the Knights.

Aiden Hahn (106), Oakley Johns (113) and Rowdy Vaugh (215) were each unopposed.

Farmington and Whitfield concluded the 14-match card with seven wins each. That dual included a combined seven falls and one forfeit, awarded to Chase Buchanan (165) of the Knights.

Hahn and Turner pinned their opponents in the first period, and Birkner sealed a similar outcome just 10 seconds into the next stanza.

The Knights were bolstered by decisions of 9-3 from Vaugh and 10-3 from William Rodgers (190). Johnson battled his way past Benjamin Carter 15-11 in a marquee bout.

Whitfield picked up a crucial 5-2 victory from Rome Tate against Dunlap, and gained four key points as Caleb Carter secured the 16-8 major against Aders.

Whitfield 35, Farmington 33

106 – Aiden Hahn (FA) fall Stephen Rosenberg, 1:52

113 – Jackson Bassett (W) fall Oakley Johns, 4:45

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) dec Benjamin Carter, 15-11

126 – Yashua Amen (W) fall Zach Dennis, 3:01

132 – Porter Matecki (W) fall Zeke Moreland, 1:05

138 – Alexander Rallo (W) maj dec Nate Schnur, 10-0

144 – Caleb Carter (W) maj dec Kyeler Aders, 16-8

150 – Rome Tate (W) dec Trace Dunlap, 5-2

157 – Ethan Turner (FA) fall Ben Epstein, 1:39

165 – Chase Buchanan (FA) won by forfeit

175 – Owen Birkner (FA) fall Peter Blix, 2:10

190 – William Rodgers (FA) dec Mason Marks, 10-3

215 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) dec Adrian Harrold, 9-3

285 – Patrick Miley (W) fall Logan Earhart, 1:09

Farmington 56, Sikeston 15

106 – Aiden Hahn (FA) won by forfeit

113 – Oakley Johns (FA) won by forfeit

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) fall Conner Lawrence, 1:38

126 – Conner Michael (S) dec Zach Dennis, 8-6

132 – Zeke Moreland (FA) fall Tristan Leavitt, 3:34

138 – Nate Schnur (FA) tech fall Colin Scott, 17-2 (5:51)

144 – Kyeler Aders (FA) fall Jacob Leavitt, 2:52

150 – Trace Dunlap (FA) fall Blayne McDermott, 1:54

157 – Ethan Turner (FA) maj dec Jax Lancaster, 14-5

165 – Owen Birkner (FA) tech fall Sam Lancaster, 19-4 (4:00)

175 – Dominic Mullin (S) fall William Rodgers, 0:48

190 – Double Open

215 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) won by forfeit

285 – Kobe Bryant (S) fall Logan Earhart