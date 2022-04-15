Thursday Roundup: Cunningham, McDowell power Knights past Raiders

FARMINGTON – Jeremiah Cunningham tripled and smashed a two-run home run during his first two plate appearances as the Farmington baseball team secured a rivalry win on Thursday.

Justin Mattingly pitched his second consecutive complete game, freshman Jackson McDowell hit his first varsity home run, and the Knights edged North County 5-3.

McDowell capped his perfect 2-for-2 effort with an insurance RBI single in the sixth after the visiting Raiders had stranded the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

Mattingly compiled three strikeouts without allowing a walk, and scattered six hits while needing just 86 pitches to last the duration. He retired the last seven batters faced in succession.

Cunningham finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and circled the bases to lead off the bottom of the first inning when his triple skipped past the right fielder and drew an errant throw past third.

Jobe Smith endured a long opening frame due to multiple misplays on fly balls in fair and foul territory plus three consecutive walks, but averted further damage after the bases were loaded with no outs.

An error and single by Grant Mullins gave North County runners at second and third with no outs in the second, but Mattingly snared a sharp ground ball and struck out the next men to likewise escape.

Cunningham made it 3-0 with his home run in the third, and McDowell powered a solo shot to left to restore a 4-2 advantage in the fifth.

Farmington (5-5, 3-0) received a long double from Clayton Komar, and will face Central for at least a guaranteed share of the MAAA Large-School championship on Tuesday.

North County (1-8, 1-2) drew to within 3-2 in the top of the third when a leadoff single preceded a pair of two-out RBI doubles by Trenton Crepps and Carson Elliott.

Huff doubled and scored when Crepps earned his second RBI on a single in the fifth as both players went 2-for-3. A running catch by center fielder Carter Bates kept the Farmington lead at 4-3.

Smith lasted five innings and struck out nine before reaching his maximum pitch allotment in the loss.

Mullins inherited the bases loaded from reliever Kooper Kekec in the sixth, but delivered back-to-back strikeouts. The Raiders could not capitalize in the seventh.

Elliott aided Smith with a diving catch in center to end the first inning.

Central defeated Potosi 10-0 on Thursday to reach 3-0 in league play.

Valle Catholic 11, Arcadia Valley 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic pounded out 14 hits on Thursday, and brought an early conclusion to its 11-1 conference victory over Arcadia Valley with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Chase Fallert finished 4-for-4 with a triple, double and three RBI from the leadoff spot, and Isaac Viox belted a two-run home run for the Warriors.

Valle Catholic (13-3, 2-0) utilized a committee of four hurlers. Isaac Roth worked two innings, allowing an RBI double to Whited. Collin Vaeth, Grant Fallert and Chase Fallert followed with scoreless frames.

Michael Okenfuss matched Viox by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Aiden Heberlie, Grant Fallert and Roth had RBI hits while Josh Bieser and Jackson Fowler each contributed doubles.

Nathan Schwent had another single for the Warriors.

Jackson Dement allowed seven runs, four earned, on nine hits over two innings in defeat. Hunter Smith, Hayden Gallaher, Will Erpenbach and Dement notched singles for Arcadia Valley (6-7, 0-1).

Arcadia Valley 10, Valley 1

IRONTON – Colin Whited pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, and Arcadia Valley returned home for a second game later Thursday to defeat Valley 10-1.

Nolan Inman collected four RBI in a 2-for-3 performance while Jackson Dement and Whited each finished 3-for-4 with an RBI to pace the Tigers.

Alex Nash was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Arcadia Valley (7-7, 1-1) also received two singles apiece from Keagan Lawlor and Hayden Gallaher.

Eli Browers, Will Erpenbach and Hunter Smith added singles.

SOFTBALL

Central 10, West County 4

PARK HILLS – Winning pitcher Allie Kelly had a breakout game at the plate for Central on Thursday, belting a home run and two doubles while going 3-for-4 with five RBI.

Freshman Sydney Miles reached base four straight times with two hits and two walks, and the Lady Rebels downed West County 10-4.

Kaydence Cosby singled with three RBI and three runs scored, and Alexis Portell added an RBI single for Central (8-5, 5-1). Kelly allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out eight.

Morgan Simily launched a three-run homer in the top of the first inning for West County (4-8, 1-4), and Jacy Tongay finished 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.

The Lady Rebels answered with three runs during the home half of the first inning, and grabbed a 5-3 lead in the second. Five consecutive tallies over the fifth and sixth innings extended the margin.

Gracie Wright doubled at the plate, and suffered the pitching loss with 10 runs allowed on eight hits. She struck out nine for the Lady Bulldogs.

Riley Kawelaske and Kaelin Hedgcorth chipped in singles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 6, St. Clair 3

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Senior star Alivia Buxton exploded for five goals, and the Fredericktown girls soccer team outlasted St. Clair 6-3 in the Hillsboro Tournament on Thursday.

Gabbie McFadden also scored as the Lady Blackcats improved to 2-0 in pool play ahead of a make-up match against Rosati-Kain on Friday.

Fredericktown (5-1-1) rolled to a 5-1 halftime lead.

BOYS TENNIS

North County 9, Potosi 0

POTOSI – The North County boys tennis teams yielded only three combined games during the doubles session, including an 8-0 shutout by Evan Veach and Asher Stevens on Thursday.

Peyton Cheek defeated Isaiah Marty 8-2 atop the top singles rankings, and Stevens added another spotless 8-0 outcome during singles play as the Raiders beat Potosi 9-0.

Dreston Hoffman, Talon Colby and Drew Christopher also secured two wins for North County (6-1).

Potosi (5-5) came closest to seizing a match at No. 6 singles, as Draven Griffin fell 8-6 to Christopher.

Singles Results:

1. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-2

2. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-1

3. Evan Veach (NC) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-4

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Logan Compton, 8-0

5. Talon Colby (NC) def. Wyatt Richards, 8-1

6. Drew Christopher (NC) def. Draven Griffin, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Cheek/Hoffman (NC) def. Marty/Mercer, 8-1

2. Veach/Stevens (NC) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-0

3. Colby/Christopher (NC) def. Richards/Griffen, 8-2

Farmington 9, Windsor 0

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Jack Williams posted singles shutouts, and surrendered just one game during their doubles match on Thursday as Farmington routed Windsor 9-0.

The pairings of Maddox Brenneke with Wyatt Bach (8-6) and Cole Wofford with Jackson Bauer (8-5) helped the Knights complete their doubles sweep.

Brenneke notched an 8-2 singles triumph, and Bach prevailed 8-1 while Wofford and Bauer likewise posted two wins for Farmington (4-5).

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (FA) def. Brock Wallace, 8-2

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Owen Williams, 8-1

3. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Alex Wichmann, 8-6

4. Jackson Bauer (FA) def. John Le, 8-4

5. Jack Williams (FA) def. Ridge Robinson, 8-0

6. Trey McKenney (FA) def. Sam Huff, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Brenneke/Bach (FA) def. Wallace/Wichmann, 8-6

2. Wofford/Bauer (FA) def. Williams/Le, 8-5

3. Williams/McKenney (FA) def. Cummings/Baker, 8-1

