Thursday Roundup: Dodd hits 1,000 mark, Lady Cats stifle Potosi

POTOSI – Senior forward Kyndal Dodd moved past 1,000 career points, and the Fredericktown girls basketball team delivered a stellar defensive effort on Thursday night.

After previously challenging first-place North County to the final minutes, the Lady Blackcats locked down Potosi for a 40-27 road victory in MAAA Large-School division play.

Freshman guard P.J. Reutzel netted 13 points to share game-high honors with Dodd, who reached the milestone on a high-post turn and 12-foot jumper in the third quarter.

Kyndal Dodd became the first Lady Blackcats player since sister and two-time NAIA volleyball national champion Raylyn Dodd to hit the 1,000 mark.

Fredericktown (9-8, 2-2) carried a 15-12 lead into halftime, then outscored the Lady Trojans 16-3 over the next eight minutes.

Kaydence Gibson paced Potosi (10-7, 0-3) with 12 points.

Central 69, Ste. Genevieve 44

PARK HILLS – Central bolted to an 11-0 lead within the first 90 seconds on Thursday night, and joined a three-team logjam for first place in the MAAA Large-School standings.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor brought the energy throughout the first quarter, and compiled 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and six assists in a 69-44 victory over Ste. Genevieve.

Khloe Dischbein scored 15 points, and Halle Richardson netted 10 for the Lady Reblels, who established a 50-19 lead at halftime.

O’Connor had a 3-point play, drove end to end for another layup, and connected from long range as Central (13-3, 3-1) led 20-2 just four minutes into the game.

Olivia Dunn threw a perimeter lob to Dischbein as the first quarter ended to make it 30-11. Madison Holmes opened the second with a 3-pointer, and found Dischbein ahead of the pack moments later.

O’Connor continued a versatile performance by scoring through contact on a 50-foot pass by Dunn, who totaled five assists and four steals.

Dischbein connected from the outside for a 66-28 margin, and the starting five of the Lady Rebels were pulled before the third quarter concluded.

Courtney Dortch added seven points for Central, which can earn a share of the regular season title by defeating Fredericktown on Monday.

Ste. Genevieve (2-14, 0-3) was paced by Alli Byington with 16 points and seven steals. Ragean Naeger scored 13, and Kiki Asher chipped in nine.

West County 69, Kingston 28

LEADWOOD – Junior forward Bailey Skiles scored a game-high 19 points, and West County honored lone senior Claire Stevens before a 69-28 victory over Kingston on Thursday night.

The Lady Bulldogs clinched a share of the MAAA Small-School crown, and can claim it outright by defeating Arcadia Valley on Monday.

Alexis Hedgcorth tallied 16 points, and Lilly James added nine. West County (15-3, 4-0) won its sixth in a row after rolling to a 29-6 halftime lead.

Madison Nelson finished with 18 points for Kingston (10-8, 2-2).

Valle Catholic 47, Bismarck 37

BISMARCK – Valle Catholic awakened from a slow start, and blitzed Bismarck with a 20-0 run to secure a 47-37 victory on Thursday night.

Sam Loida provided an active double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds for Valle Catholic (12-5, 3-1), which closes conference play against Kingston on Monday.

Mia Weiler had a team-high 17 points, and Emma Christine contributed eight points with 10 rebounds to help the Lady Warriors.

Bismarck (3-16, 0-4) established a maximum lead of 22-11 in the second quarter that eventually slipped away.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West County 69, Crystal City 65

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – West County stormed back after trailing by 17 points in the second quarter, and stunned host Crystal City 69-65 in overtime on Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Garrisson Turner had a breakout game with 25 points to lead the Bulldogs, who trailed 35-24 at halftime and 48-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ty Harlow finished with 14 points, and Jaxon Campbell tossed in nine for West County (8-10).

Valley 65, Lesterville 35

CALEDONIA – Carson Loughary drained four 3-pointers during a dominant second quarter as Valley rolled past visiting Lesterville 63-35 on Thursday night.

The Vikings surged to a commanding 46-19 halftime lead, and maintained a running clock despite being held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Loughary connected six times overall from long range for a game-high 20 points. Carter Jackson had 15 points, and Colby Maxwell added eight in his return from an ankle injury for Valley (8-10).

Lesterville (1-15) was paced by Nolan Mathes with 13 points while Wyatt Williams chipped in eight.

BOYS WRESTLING

Rockwood Summit Triangular

FENTON, Mo. – The Farmington boys wrestling team received forfeits in eight weight classes from Union in a 65-15 victory, then topped Rockwood Summit 58-21 in a tri-match on Thursday night.

Taylor Ogden (220) and Drew Felker (152) secured falls, and Ethan Turner (160) dominated for a 21-6 technical fall in the neutral dual against Union.

Dayton Boyd (113) gave Farmington a positive start against Rockwood Summit while Blake Cook (132) and Felker also pinned their opponents in the first period.

Trenton Mattingly (106), Kyler Anders (145), Peyton Simily (285) and Turner earned falls for the Knights. Presley Johnson (120) scored an 11-2 major decision.

Farmington 65, Union 15

106 – Trenton Mattingly (FA) won by forfeit

113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) won by forfeit

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) won by forfeit

126 – Zach Dennis (FA) won by forfeit

132 – Blake Cook (FA) won by forfeit

138 – Nate Schnur (FA) won by forfeit

145 – Gabriel Hoekel (U) tech fall Kyler Anders, 21-5

152 – Drew Felker (FA) fall Trey Ladymon, 5:37

160 – Ethan Turner (FA) tech fall Michael Alvarado, 21-6

170 – Bowen Ward (U) maj dec William Rodgers, 16-6

182 – Lucas Hoekel (U) fall Dayton Huddleston, 2:42

195 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) won by forfeit

220 – Taylor Ogden (FA) fall Bradley Scott, 0:23

285 – Peyton Simily (FA) won by forfeit

Farmington 58, Rockwood Summit 21

106 – Trenton Mattingly (FA) fall Ryan Wilkey, 2:30

113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) fall Kohen Lamons, 1:44

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) maj dec Minko Brown, 11-2

126 – Zach Dennis (FA) won by forfeit

132 – Blake Cook (FA) fall Devin Shipp, 1:20

138 – Camden Pye (RS) dec Nate Schnur, 9-2

145 – Kyler Anders (FA) fall John Berry, 2:22

152 – Drew Felker (FA) fall Buckley Rohan, 1:11

160 – Ethan Turner (FA) fall Jake Palumbo, 2:57

170 – William Rodgers (FA) won by forfeit

182 – Jason Kirk (RS) fall Dayton Huddleston, 1:29

195 – Caelin Stegmann (RS) fall Rowdy Vaugh, 2:35

220 – Henry Armstrong (RS) fall Taylor Ogden, 3:30

285 – Peyton Simily (FA) fall Justin Cornett, 2:43

Ste. Genevieve 36, Sullivan 31

STE. GENEVIEVE – Elijah Holifield and Ryan Schmelzle won the final two matches under pressure Thursday night to drive Ste. Genevieve past Sullivan 36-31 in a Senior Night dual.

The Dragons trailed 25-15 until grabbing a one-point advantage on second-period falls by Ethan Ogden (170) and Dalton McBride (182).

Sullivan regained a 31-27 lead when Jordan Rice earned the Eagles’ second pin of the evening. But Ste. Genevieve would complete the comeback.

Holifield (220) worked through a 13-8 decision. Schmelzle (285), needing a victory of any margin, punctuated the triumph by pinning Cayden Thacker at the 3:11 mark.

Bryant Schwent (120) and Gavin Gross (132) provided earlier falls, and Evan Winters (138) won a crucial showdown against Adam Peregoy 7-4.

The Ste. Genevieve girls defeated Sullivan 36-18. Individual match details were not available.

Match Results:

106 – Carter Blankenship (SU) won by forfeit

113 – Double Open

120 – Bryant Schwent (SG) fall Curtis Rall, 0:54

126 – Eli Peregoy (SU) maj dec Isaiah Basler, 14-2

132 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Dominic Ransom, 5:44

138 – Evan Winters (SG) dec Adam Peregoy, 7-4

145 – Ethan Hurt (SU) tech fall Justin Schwent, 16-1

152 – Colton Brendel (SU) maj dec Levi Wiegand, 8-0

160 – Ty Shetley (SU) fall Zachary Flieg, 1:01

170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall Austin Brock, 3:21

182 – Dalton McBride (SG) fall Bennett Sherrell, 3:08

195 – Jordan Rice (SU) fall Gabriel Willett, 1:20

220 – Elijah Holifield (SG) dec Jacob Patton, 13-8

285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Cayden Thacker, 3:11

