Thursday Roundup: Farmington girls secure road victory over Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. – Sophomore forward Jade Roth totaled 20 points on Thursday night to spark the visiting Farmington girls basketball team past Dexter 61-37.
The Knights carried a 27-14 halftime lead after limiting Dexter to four first-quarter points, then pulled away with a 26-9 scoring margin in the third period.
Anna McKinney and Skylar Sweeney each provided 11 points for Farmington (9-2).
Dexter (7-5) received a superb effort from Dulcie Pullen with 28 points while making just 3-of-9 free throws as a team.
Valle Catholic 43, Chaffee 41
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior forward Hannah Fowler banked in a decisive 5-footer with 16 seconds left, and Valle Catholic edged visiting Chaffee 43-41 on Thursday night.
The Lady Warriors overcame 24 turnovers and a significant foul disparity during the second half after watching their largest lead of 10 points slip away.
Fowler finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while Sam Loida provided seven points plus eight rebounds for Valle Catholic (6-6).
Chaffee (3-7) converted 10-of-17 free throws after attempting none in the first half, and established a 38-35 lead when Hailey Rains hit twice from the line with 4:11 to play.
Ade Weiler countered with a short baseline jumper, and Mia Weiler turned an ensuing steal into a go-ahead layup while finishing with seven points and five steals overall.
Fowler broke a 39-39 tie on a putback with 1:36 on the clock, then found herself open when the Lady Warriors broke pressure following two free throws by Lauren Wagoner.
After catching the outlet pass from Mia Weiler, Fowler elected to forego a potential 3-point attempt and attacked off the dribble for the winning points.
Chaffee inbounded along its own bench with 2.9 seconds left, but a contested heave by Wagoner from the wing caught only the right side of the rim as time expired.
Ade Weiler chipped in five steals with six points, and Bryna Blum added five points with six rebounds in a reserve role for Valle Catholic.
Rains paced the Red Devils with 14 points after hitting three triples in the first half. Wagoner equaled Rayney Held with 11 points each.
Chaffee surged to a 15-8 lead over the first 5:20 of the game. That run was capped by a Held 3-pointer after Wagoner streaked down a vacant lane for a layup.
Valle Catholic responded with 8 ½ minutes of scoreless defense while closing the half on a steady 21-3 roll. Fowler created a 15-15 tie with two straight baskets after Loida nailed a corner three.
Ade Weiler capitalized on a third shot to trigger a small 6-0 push just before halftime, and found Emma Christine with an entry pass with 3 seconds left for a 26-18 advantage.
Held worked inside for three baskets out of intermission, and Brianna Hulvey sank a 3-pointer as the third quarter concluded to bring Chaffee within 30-28.
Potosi 43, Sullivan 27
SULLIVAN, Mo. – Sophomore guard Kya Gibson sank four 3-point baskets, and scored a game-high 18 on Thursday night as Potosi handled Sullivan 43-27 on the road.
The Lady Trojans (6-5) extended a narrow 9-7 lead through one quarter to 21-12 by halftime.
Kaydence Gibson added 12 points, and Annie McCaul likewise reached double figures with 10 for Potosi.
Abigail Peterson tallied 10 points and Hanna Johanning sank two 3-pointers for Sullivan (2-8).
Arcadia Valley 60, Jefferson 16
FESTUS, MO. – Arcadia Valley generated 20 steals, including five from sophomore forward Katelynn Strange, and rolled past Jefferson 60-16 on Thursday night.
Gracee Smith went 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and compiled game highs of 27 points, six steals and six assists for the Lady Tigers (7-6).
Arcadia Valley made 11-of-14 free throws, and built a 30-8 halftime lead. Alyssa Glanzer bolstered the effort with nine points and four assists.
Hannah Helvey collected 14 rebounds, and Jaidyn Phelps added seven points plus six rebounds.
The Lady Tigers face a challenging week ahead. Their next three opponents – Farmington, West County, and North County – have a combined record of 25-4.
Ste. Genevieve 61, Seckman 14
STE. GENEVIEVE – Megan Aubuchon cashed in several fast-break chances for a game-high 16 points, and Ste. Genevieve cruised past Seckman 61-14 on Thursday night.
Marysa Flieg tossed in 11 points, and Regean Naeger scored eight off the bench for the Dragons, who blitzed the Jaguars with a 24-1 start over the first seven minutes.
Sydney Bumgardner compiled eight assists – including several excellent half-court passes to Aubuchon – along with seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Maci Reynolds dished out a game-high nine assists while adding four steals before the starting five was pulled with about 11 minutes left in the game.
Ste. Genevieve (5-4) entered halftime leading 40-7 after Flieg sank consecutive mid-range jumpers and Reynolds notched her first basket off a Bumgardaner steal and pass.
Seckman (1-4) obtained three made field goals while six different players scored. Abby Coe netted her four points on two perfect trips to the line.
Kingston 52, Valley 26
CADET – Ashley Johnston scored 16 points after being honored along with fellow senior Haley Piel, and Kingston notched a 52-26 conference win over Valley on Thursday night.
Madison Nelson poured in a game-high 26 points for the Lady Cougars (6-3, 1-0).
Liberty Christian 51, St. Paul 45
BOURBON, Mo. – Top-seeded Liberty Christian withstood a challenge from St. Paul to prevail 51-45 in the semifinal round of the Battle of Bourbon Tournament on Thursday night.
Brylee Durbin scored 18 points and Grace McMillen added 10 to pace the Giants in defeat.
St. Paul (3-8) will face Pacific for third place on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jefferson 67, Arcadia Valley 63
FESTUS, Mo. – Drew Breeze drained seven 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 27, and Jefferson held off a strong Arcadia Valley rally down the stretch to prevail 67-63 on Thursday night.
Colby Ott added 13 points and Colton Richardson tallied 10 for the Blue Jays, who made 13-of-18 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Arcadia Valley (2-5) started slow and trailed 10-4 after one quarter, but nearly erased all of a 49-35 deficit entering the fourth.
Carter Brogan returned from injury to make his senior debut, and enhanced the AV offense with 12 of his 19 points occurring in the final stanza.
Andrew Tedford paced the Tigers with 20 points after connecting six times from the beyond the arc. Jackson Dement ended with 10 points and Nathan Pannebecker chipped in eight.
BOYS WRESTLING
Central Quad
PARK HILLS – Colten Bess (152) and Cody Skaggs (182) won both of their contested bouts on Thursday night, and the Central boys wrestling team finished 2-1 during a home quad-match.
Austin Carver (220) received three separate wins by forfeit as the Rebels defeated Potosi 57-18 and Dexter 41-30 while enduring a 48-30 loss against St. Clair.
Senior standout Kade Willis (132) competed once, and narrowly kept his unbeaten start alive with a 4-3 decision against Brock Woodcock of St. Clair.
Adam Gowen (138) went 2-1 on the evening with a 10-8 win and third-period fall for Central. Garrett Rigdon (160), Troy Harris (195) and Michael Weinhold (285) each split two matches.
Potosi was swept in dual competition against Dexter 48-15 and St. Clair 60-12, but Levi Courtney (170) had a strong 3-0 performance with three straight pins.
Keki Ortiz (285) was also unbeaten with two falls and a received forfeit for the Trojans. Landon Sprous (138) picked up a 7-0 shutout against Dexter.
Central 57, Potosi 18
106 – Double Open
113 – Cole Crocker (C) fall Tanner Adamson, 3:46
120 – Toby Walker (P) won by forfeit
126 – Joshua Tesreau (C) won by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (C) won by forfeit
138 – Adam Gowen (C) dec Landon Sprous, 10-8
145 – Dean Parker (C) fall Steven Riddell, 3:10
152 – Colten Bess (C) fall Draven Griffin, 3:13
160 – Garrett Rigdon (C) won by forfeit
170 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Hunter Settles, 0:59
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) won by forfeit
195 – Troy Harris (C) won by forfeit
220 – Austin Carver (C) won by forfeit
285 – Luis Ortiz (P) fall Michael Weinhold, 3:49
Central 41, Dexter 30
106 – Double Open
113 – Diego McCormick (D) tech fall Cole Crocker, 17-0
120 – Eric Harmon (D) won by forfeit
126 – Kasen Forkum (D) maj dec Joshua Tesreau, 12-0
132 – Kade Willis (C) won by forfeit
138 – Adam Gowen (C) fall James Deberry, 4:44
145 – Jacob Medler (D) dec Dean Parker, 6-5
152 – Colten Bess (C) tech fall Luke Blocker, 17-2
160 – Carter Pennington (D) fall Garrett Rigdon, 5:43
170 – Andrew Morgan (D) fall Jace Bohn, 1:50
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) fall Harrison Pennington, 1:59
195 – Troy Harris (C) fall Caleb Coons, 4:38
220 – Austin Carver (C) won by forfeit
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) fall Kolin Simpson, 3:24
St. Clair 48, Central 30
106 – Ryan Meek (SC) won by forfeit
113 – Creek Hughes (SC) fall Cole Crocker, 1:48
120 – Gabe Martinez (SC) won by forfeit
126 – Gevin Shoemate (SC) fall Joshua Tesreau, 0:57
132 – Kade Willis (C) dec Brock Woodcock, 4-3
138 – Bass Hughes (SC) fall Adam Gowen, 0:32
145 – Cameron Simcox (SC) fall Dean Parker, 5:21
152 – Colten Bess (C) won by forfeit
160 – Garrett Ridgon (C) dec Adrian Arguilez, 10-3
170 – Skyler Sanders (SC) won by forfeit
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) fall Cohen Burton, 2:16
195 – Mardariries Miles (SC) fall Troy Harris, 1:27
220 – Austin Carver (C) won by forfeit
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) won by forfeit
Dexter 48, Potosi 15
106 – Double Open
113 – Diego McCormick (D) fall Tanner Adamson, 1:56
120 – Eric Harmon (D) fall Eric Harmon, 0:26
126 – Kasen Forkum (D) won by forfeit
132 – Double Open
138 – Landon Sprous (P) dec James Deberry, 7-0
145 – Jacob Medler (D) fall Steven Riddell, 1:00
152 – Luke Blocker (D) fall Draven Griffin, 1:00
160 – Carter Pennington (D) won by forfeit
170 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Andrew Morgan, 1:09
182 – Harrison Pennington (D) won by forfeit
195 – Caleb Coons (D) won by forfeit
220 – Double Open
285 – Luis Ortiz (P) fall Kolin Simpson, 0:45
St. Clair 60, Potosi 12
106 – Ryan Meek (SC) won by forfeit
113 – Creek Hughes (SC) fall Tanner Adamson, 0:42
120 – Gabe Martinez (SC) fall Toby Walker, 0:22
126 – Gavin Shoemate (SC) won by forfeit
132 – Brock Woodcock (SC) won by forfeit
138 – Bass Hughes (SC) fall Landon Sprous, 0:46
145 – Cameron Simcox (SC) fall Steven Riddell, 0:16
152 – Adrian Arguilez (SC) fall Draven Griffin, 3:44
160 – Double Open
170 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Skyler Sanders, 3:14
182 – Cohen Burton (SC) won by forfeit
195 – Mardariries Miles (SC) won by forfeit
220 – Double Open
285 – Luis Ortiz (P) won by forfeit