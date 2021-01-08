Thursday Roundup: Farmington girls secure road victory over Dexter

Chaffee (3-7) converted 10-of-17 free throws after attempting none in the first half, and established a 38-35 lead when Hailey Rains hit twice from the line with 4:11 to play.

Ade Weiler countered with a short baseline jumper, and Mia Weiler turned an ensuing steal into a go-ahead layup while finishing with seven points and five steals overall.

Fowler broke a 39-39 tie on a putback with 1:36 on the clock, then found herself open when the Lady Warriors broke pressure following two free throws by Lauren Wagoner.

After catching the outlet pass from Mia Weiler, Fowler elected to forego a potential 3-point attempt and attacked off the dribble for the winning points.

Chaffee inbounded along its own bench with 2.9 seconds left, but a contested heave by Wagoner from the wing caught only the right side of the rim as time expired.

Ade Weiler chipped in five steals with six points, and Bryna Blum added five points with six rebounds in a reserve role for Valle Catholic.

Rains paced the Red Devils with 14 points after hitting three triples in the first half. Wagoner equaled Rayney Held with 11 points each.