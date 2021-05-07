Thursday Roundup: Jarvis homers twice for Knights

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Farmington baseball team successfully preserved the pitching arm of senior ace Jacob Jarvis for the championship round of the MAAA Tournament.

His bat could not be contained on Thursday evening, however, as two powerful home runs punctuated a massive 3-for-4 performance that helped propel the Knights past Central 7-4.

Jarvis lifted a tiebreaking blast to commence the bottom of the fifth inning off opposing starter Brendon Jenkins, then extended a 5-2 lead with a two-run shot on the first offering from second reliever Slade Schweiss in the sixth.

Clayton Redmond pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven while allowing three earned runs for the win. His outing included a stretch of eight consecutive batters retired.

Ayden Morgan and Tyler Thebeau notched three hits each, and Kael Krause was on base three times with a single and two walks for Farmington (15-8).

Thebeau crossed the plate on a wild pitch after Morgan scored from first base on his double in the fifth. Jenkins ended his time on the mound there with four strikeouts and eight hits yielded.