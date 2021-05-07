Thursday Roundup: Jarvis homers twice for Knights

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Farmington baseball team successfully preserved the pitching arm of senior ace Jacob Jarvis for the championship round of the MAAA Tournament.
His bat could not be contained on Thursday evening, however, as two powerful home runs punctuated a massive 3-for-4 performance that helped propel the Knights past Central 7-4.
Jarvis lifted a tiebreaking blast to commence the bottom of the fifth inning off opposing starter Brendon Jenkins, then extended a 5-2 lead with a two-run shot on the first offering from second reliever Slade Schweiss in the sixth.
Clayton Redmond pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven while allowing three earned runs for the win. His outing included a stretch of eight consecutive batters retired.
Ayden Morgan and Tyler Thebeau notched three hits each, and Kael Krause was on base three times with a single and two walks for Farmington (15-8).
Thebeau crossed the plate on a wild pitch after Morgan scored from first base on his double in the fifth. Jenkins ended his time on the mound there with four strikeouts and eight hits yielded.
Central (14-6) grabbed a 2-0 lead during the top of the third on doubles from Dylan Holifield and Slade Schweiss plus a bunt single by Ty Schweiss and sacrifice fly from Casen Murphy.
Jenkins escaped a bases-loaded situation in the second as shortstop Michael Vance fielded a ground ball in the hole and alertly threw to third baseman Jett Bridges for a force out.
But the Knights strung together four hits in their half of the third. Max McKinney made it 2-2 when his sacrifice fly followed a Jarvis double and singles by Kruase, Morgan and Thebeau.
Ryan Cooper singled and walked as second-seeded Farmington earned the right to host Ste. Genevieve in the championship game on Friday.
Jarvis matched Redmond for the overall Farmington team lead in home runs with five.
Holifield singled in the seventh to finish 2-for-3 overall, and the Rebels inched closer on a double from Slade Schweiss and ensuing error that brought him across the plate.
Justin Mattingly retired Murphy on a ground ball for the final out while making his second relief appearance in as many days.
Ste. Genevieve 4, Valle Catholic 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior pitcher Quentin Wittkopf threw a dazzling complete game to stifle a red-hot Valle Catholic lineup on Thursday.
Ste. Genevieve snapped the top-seeded Warriors’ 19-game win streak, and secured a spot in the MAAA Tournament final with a 4-1 triumph on the turf at Yanks Field.
Hunter Lorrance belted a two-run home run – the first for his team all season – and the resulting three-run lead stood from the fourth inning onward.
Zach Boyer ripped a two-out, two-run double in the first inning against Valle starter Jayden Gegg, and was 2-for-3 as the Dragons advanced to face Farmington in the title contest on Friday.
Wittkopf delivered an impressive four-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk allowed, and worked around errors in the fifth and sixth innings.
Carter Klump finished 1-for-2 with a walk, and Aiden Boyer doubled and scored in the opening frame for Ste. Genevieve (10-13)
Valle Catholic (23-4) countered with a long RBI double by catcher Josh Bieser in the second inning, but Lorrance connected to increase the 2-1 margin after the Warriors lost a runner between third and home.
Gegg compiled six strikeouts with five hits and three walks surrendered over six innings in defeat. Carter Hoog relieved with a smooth seventh.
Collin Vaeth, Chase Fallert and Michael Okenfuss singled for the Warriors, who threatened with two men aboard and one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Wittkopf avoided any damage as Fallert lined sharply to left fielder Andrew Glassey and Klump fielded a sharp ground ball by Aiden Heberlie at second base.
Arcadia Valley 10, West County 2
IRONTON – Carter Brogan finished 3-for-4 and notched five RBI on three doubles as Arcadia Valley beat West County 10-2 in the MAAA Tournament fifth-place bracket on Thursday.
Keagan Lawlor tripled while likewise going 3-for-4, and Taylon Jones was a perfect 2-for-2 with four runs scored as the Tigers advanced to host North County on Thursday.
Jackson Dement pitched the first 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six. Arcadia Valley (17-7) spotted him a 5-0 lead through two frames.
Brogan walked two and fanned two while obtaining the last five outs on 25 pitches. The Tigers tacked on four runs in the sixth to extend a 6-2 cushion.
Caden Merrill finished 2-for-3 with a double to lead West County (10-9) at the plate. Kamden Walter, J.D. Whitter, Grady Masters, Michael Simily and Mason Simily added one hit each.
Dawson Dowd also lasted 5 2/3 innings, and struck out three as starter for the Bulldogs before reaching his allotted pitch limit.
Jacob Gibbs, Andrew Tedford and Colin Whited added singles for Arcadia Valley, which avenged a 3-1 loss to the Bulldogs from last week.
North County 5, Potosi 4
IRONTON – Devin Seastrand pitched around six defensive errors to still last the duration as North County edged Potosi 5-4 in the fifth-place bracket of the MAAA Tournament on Thursday night.
Karter Kekec produced two hits and Shelby Lee drove in a run for the Raiders, who moved on to face Arcadia Valley on Friday.
North County (8-10) jumped ahead 4-0 through three innings, then tallied the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth after the Trojans tied the game during the top half.
Seastrand scattered seven hits and struck out six in the complete game.
Losing pitcher Hunter Kincaid paced Potosi (11-11) offensively with two hits. Blayne Nixon collected two RBI, and Blake Missey added an RBI single.
Kincaid worked five innings on the mound with two strikeouts and four runs allowed.
Bismarck 8, Kingston 7
CALEDONIA – Bismarck rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and narrowly held off Kingston 8-7 on Thursday night in the consolation bracket of the MAAA Tournament.
Connor Sullivan belted a two-run homer in the first inning, and Dylan Cole finished 3-for-4 to pace the Indians, who trailed 4-3 before batting around during the pivotal rally.
Will Clark capped the sixth with a two-run single after Joey Randazzo and Hunter Dugal singled earlier in the frame. Hits by Trevor Politte and Tyler Mork gave Bismarck (8-8) nine overall.
Gavin Butery pitched the last four innings for the win in relief of Sullivan, and induced a game-ending ground out to second with the bases loaded to hang on. He finished with four strikeouts.
Kingston (1-16) scored three times in the seventh when two errors by the Indians contributed to five straight batters reaching safely with two outs.
Seth Politte opened the seventh with a single, and Bobby Berger added another after drawing two previous walks. Landen Hoefelmann was 2-for-4 overall to pace the Cougars.
Wyatt Jessen struck out nine and allowed nine hits over 5 2/3 innings in defeat, and was on base four straight times. Collin Sumpter scored two runs, and Wyatt Johnson had a single and walk.
Bismarck advanced to face Valley (8-7), which prevailed over Fredericktown 6-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Potosi 8, Windsor 1
IMPERIAL, Mo. – The Potosi boys tennis team ended a six-week drought on Thursday with an 8-1 road victory over Windsor to complete the regular season.
Isaiah Marty posted an 8-0 singles shutout while No. 2 doubles pairing Brenden Brown and Haydin Eckhoff did likewise for the Trojans.
Brown and Eckhoff won their respective singles contests 8-2. Chase Glore and Phillip Lucas earned 8-4 singles decisions after teaming up for an earlier identical result for Potosi (2-12).
Andrew Cain edged Wyatt Mercer in a tiebreaker for Windsor.
Singles Results:
1. Chase Glore (P) def. Alexander Wichmann, 8-4
2. Phillip Lucas (P) def. Brock Wallace, 8-4
3. Brenden Brown (P) def. John Le, 8-2
4. Andrew Cain (W) def. Wyatt Mercer, 9-8 (7-2)
5. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Owen Williams, 8-2
6. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Ethan Meece, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Glore/Lucas (P) def. WIchmann/Wallace, 8-4
2. Brown/Eckhoff (P) def. Le/Cann, 8-0
3. Mercer/Marty (P) def. Williams/Meece, 8-2
North County 9, Crystal City 0
BONNE TERRE – Peyton Cheek rolled through an 8-0 singles shutout, and the North County boys tennis team capped the regular season with a 9-0 sweep of Crystal City on Thursday.
Landon Kater, Andrew Kay, Dreston Hoffman, Garrett Hayes, Evan Veach and Cheek were all two-time winners for North County (10-3).
The closest match occurred at No. 2 doubles where Kay and Veach won seven of 10 total points in a tiebreaker.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Carson Short, 8-3
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Kody Hoang, 8-0
3. Andrew Kay (NC) def. Mattelyn Edwards, 8-2