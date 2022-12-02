Thursday Roundup: Kingston gets past tourney host

CALEDONIA – Kingston boys basketball coach Paul Hamilton arrived at school on Thursday to learn that four of his players were feeling sick.

Although the Cougars were forced to patch together an altered lineup against Valley, healthy star guard Cody Yates delivered timely shots throughout a Valley Tournament semifinal clash.

Yates totaled 27 points with seven rebounds, and his teammates provided the spark as Kingston pulled away over the last 10 minutes for a 62-42 victory.

Corey Kemper finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Collin Sumpter scored 10 points as the Cougars advanced to face Bunker in the title contest on Saturday.

Senior guard Colby Maxwell produced 16 points and 13 rebounds to pace the sixth-seeded Vikings, who rallied from 11 points down to within a possession during the third quarter.

Ethan Tiefenauer heated up with nine points in five minutes, including a 3-pointer from the right side that made it 35-32.

Kingston (3-0) turned to its defense for a key 8-0 run to close the stanza. After Kyle Whitehead and Brendan Yates hit layups resulting from steals, Kemper cleaned up his own miss to help create a 47-36 margin.

Three baskets by Cody Yates, including a pull-up jumper, factored into a 15-6 scoring edge during the final period. The Cougars committed two turnovers in the second half.

Valley (1-2) faced an initial 8-0 deficit after Sumpter sank a jumper and runner ahead of a Cody Yates dunk, but responded with a 7-0 spurt.

Drew McClain snapped a 0-of-6 team shooting drought from long range, and Maxwell buried a dazzling turnaround 3-pointer later in the first quarter.

Two baskets by Wyatt Johnson increased a 10-9 Kingston edge to begin the second, and Cody Yates nailed a corner triple off a quick release to punctuate an 11-0 surge.

Valley drew slightly closer at 27-18 entering the break as Maxwell finished a reverse layup and drilled a mid-range jumper before earning free throws with an offensive rebound.

K.J. Tiefenauer collected nine rebounds, and McClain had eight points for the Vikings, who will play for third place against Bismarck on Saturday.

Bunker 55, Bismarck 34

CALEDONIA – Bunker coach Rod Gorman called a timeout to settle his team after Bismarck forward Tanner Martinez powered his way eight quick points through the low post.

Bismarck used a 9-0 run to draw even at 27-27 against the top-seeded Eagles with 5:23 to play in the third quarter. An upset bid was seemingly brewing at the Valley Tournament.

All-state center Cade Sutton and reigning champion Bunker put any threat to rest from there, advancing to the title game with a 55-34 triumph.

Sutton compiled 26 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and highlighted a 14-0 response by the Eagles with a go-ahead 3-pointer and driving dunk.

Senior guard Romello Henderson notched 15 points, and assisted Jayden Bullock on a basket at the buzzer for a 41-27 advantage.

Bunker (3-0) outscored the Indians 28-7 over the last 14 ½ minutes with stingy half-court defense, and will face Kingston in a championship rematch on Saturday.

Martinez shined amid an offensive struggle for Bismarck (3-2) with 18 points and nine rebounds, and cashed in two free throws ahead of his tying layup.

The Indians followed with an immediate field-goal drought over the next eight minutes, and faced a 49-32 deficit when Henderson converted a third chance.

Bunker grabbed an early 8-2 edge when a steal by Bullock set up Sutton for a transition finish. But the Indians executed several patient possessions to chip away.

Daven Miller capped the first quarter with a 3-pointer to reduce a 14-6 margin, and dished to a cutting Martinez to open the second.

Bunker countered the lone basket by Sven Wilson on a putback when Bullock took an outlet pass from Henderson, and arrived at halftime up 25-18.

Owen Sanders equaled Bullock with six points for the Eagles.

Miller tallied seven points and four assists. Bismarck committed 10 turnovers during the first half, but committed just one team foul in the first 12 minutes.

Potosi 76, Capital City 60

SULLIVAN, Mo. – The Potosi boys basketball team will compete for the FCNB Bank-It tournament crown following a convincing semifinal performance on Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Carter Whitley amassed 28 points within the first three quarters, and the Trojans beat Capital City 76-60 after falling to the Cavaliers at last year’s event.

Gabe Brawley finished with 14 points, and Ty Mills added 12 more. Potosi (2-0) built a sizable 41-21 lead at halftime, and advanced to meet Steelville on Friday night.

The onslaught continued as the Trojans increased the margin to 64-37. Malachi Sancegraw chipped in seven points, and Ezekiel Sisk had three field goals down the stretch.

Colby Gates erupted for 25 points after being shut out through halftime, and drained seven 3-pointers to pace Capital City (1-1). Abel Kesete made 6-of-6 free throws and tallied 23.

Sullivan withstood a late Farmington comeback bid to prevail 61-59 in the consolation pool.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Potosi 52, Fredericktown 46

FREDERICKTOWN – A rematch from last year’s district playoffs on Thursday night saw the Potosi girls edge the host squad 52-46 in Fredericktown Tournament pool play.

Senior guard Kya Gibson provided 10 of her game-high 15 points in a pivotal third quarter, and Potosi (2-0) advanced to face Central for the championship on Saturday.

Ava Robart sank three 3-pointers while scoring 13, and Paige West had 12 points in the victory.

The teams matched exact scoring totals in three separate quarters, but the Lady Trojans posted a 19-13 advantage in the third. The game was tied 9-9 through eight minutes and 21-21 at halftime.

Ava Penuel tallied 13 points while making 8-of-12 free throws, and Amelia Miller compiled 10 points and seven rebounds for Fredericktown (4-1).

Kylee Maddox chipped in nine points, including a perfect 6-of-6 from the line. P.J. Reutzel finished with eight points and 11 rebounds after achieving four straight double-doubles.

Fredericktown will face Perryville for third place on Saturday.

Central 48, Perryville 20

FREDERICKTOWN – Central found a perimeter spark with 10 3-pointers on Thursday night, and reached the championship game of the Fredericktown Tournament.

Kinley Norris connected three times from long range while scoring a game-high 11 points, and the Lady Rebels locked down defensively for 48-20 triumph over Perryville.

Taylor O’Connor sank three triples to match both Khloe Dischbein and Allysa O’Connor with nine points each, and Grace Populis knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

Top-seeded Central outscored the Lady Pirates 20-3 in the second quarter to build a 32-11 halftime cushion, and will chase a sixth consecutive title plaque on Saturday against Potosi.

Kyla Schnurbusch and Brooklyn Moll tallied seven points each for Perryville (2-1).

Ste. Genevieve 49, Valle Catholic 22

STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore guard Sadie Greminger netted 14 points, and Ste. Genevieve seized a 49-22 victory over the host school for second place at the Valle Catholic Tournament on Thursday night.

Senior Alli Byington provided 12 points for Ste. Genevieve (2-1), and joined Greminger as unanimous all-tournament picks from the four-team event.

All-tournament selection Madelyn Griffard equaled teammate Brooklyn Weibrecht with seven points in defeat for Valle Catholic (0-3).

St. Vincent 63, St. Paul 31

STE. GENEVIEVE – Cailyn Prost scored 20 points on Thursday night, and St. Vincent ran the round-robin gauntlet to win the Valle Catholic Tournament.

Allie Patrick added 17 points, and Rylee Robinson chipped in 12 as the Indians defeated St. Paul 63-31 on the heels of victories over Ste. Genevieve and the host school.

Senior guard Brylee Durbin paced St. Paul (2-3) with 22 points, and was selected to the all-tournament team along with Patrick and Prost.