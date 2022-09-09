Thursday Roundup: Knights hang first defeat on Windsor

FARMINGTON – All-state outside hitter Jelena Gray slammed 24 kills, and contributed 11 digs plus two blocks defensively to help the Farmington volleyball team upend previously unbeaten Windsor.

Jade Roth strengthened the cause with 15 kills, six blocks and five digs on Thursday evening, and the Knights shook off an early setback to secure the 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 victory.

Brynn Johnson made 23 digs at libero for Farmington (7-2), and Grace Duncan picked up 11 more while supplying six kills to match Raylin LaCava.

Windsor (8-1) seized consecutive points for a 21-20 edge late in game four despite two sliding digs by setter Emily Bauer and another stop by Johnson with an outstretch fist.

The Knights answered with a middle kill from Roth, and Gray forged a 22-22 tie. With Roth rotating back to serve, sophomore Maddie Mills provided her third block of the contest at a crucial moment.

Roth stopped two incoming spikes near the left sideline before the Lady Owls sent the next one long. Match point was converted on another attacking error.

Bauer finished with a team-high 27 assists, and Cheyenne Strohkirch distributed 21. Mills terminated a stellar defensive rally that spanned longer than a full minute in game two, as a 6-0 service run by Strohkirch propelled Farmington to an 11-4 advantage.

Central 3, Herculaneum 0

PARK HILLS – Khloe Dischbein commanded the net with five solo and five shared blocks, and Central routed visiting Herculaneum 25-11, 25-21, 25-16 on Thursday night.

Madison Dunn spiked 14 kills and served three aces while equaling libero Kate Johnson with 10 digs apiece for the Lady Rebels.

Central (2-1) operated its two-setter system with Kinley Norris dishing out 21 assists and Natalie Miles adding 18 more.

Potosi 3, Bismarck 0

POTOSI – Sophomore Ava Robert blistered 15 kills, and Potosi cruised past Bismarck 25-13, 25-10, 25-12 while competing for the third straight evening on Thursday.

Blair Sitton added 10 kills with two blocks from the middle, and setter Kadence Sadler compiled 33 assists as Potosi (4-0) remained unbeaten.

Paige West chipped in five kills, three service aces and two blocks while libero Cloey WIgger picked up 13 digs in the sweep.

Advance 3, Arcadia Valley 0

ADVANCE, Mo. – Class 1 power Advance withstood a stern challenge in game two from Arcadia Valley, and closed out a 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 home sweep on Thursday.

Riley Brogan and Cate Newstead-Adams each connected for eight kills, and Paige Newstead-Adams equaled Taylor Lorenz with eight assists in defeat for the Lady Tigers.

Cate Newstead-Adams led defensively with 12 digs while Kayla Sumpter and Brogan tallied 10 apiece. Arcadia Valley (0-4) also received four kills and five digs from Hannah Tripp.

Jefferson 3, Valle Catholic 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic sailed through the opening game on Thursday night, but Jefferson responded in clutch situations for a 16-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22 road triumph.

Makayla Joggerst was prolific again for the Lady Warriors in defeat with 15 kills, five blocks, 19 digs, 13 serve receptions and three service aces.

Ade Weiler totaled 28 digs and 17 receptions along the back row, and spiked nine kills up front to match Macy Wolk, who added two aces and seven digs.

Valle Catholic (1-3) stumbled despite a solid blocking presence. Abree Zipprich executed two solos out of eight overall, and Ava Bauman made six blocks plus six kills.

Setter Claire Drury registered 23 assists plus 15 digs, four kills and 13 service points. Kristen Drury had 14 assists, nine digs and three aces, while Addi Donze elevated 21 digs and a team-high 36 receptions.

GIRLS TENNIS

Potosi 5, Farmington 4

FARMINGTON – Lani Elder posted a convincing 8-1 singles victory at the No. 2 ranking, and Potosi edged Farmington 5-4 on Thursday to maintain a share of first place in the MAAA standings.

Jessica Littrell got past Annabelle DeVoto in a senior duel, and Kya Gibson topped Abbie Wigger 8-5 in favor of the Lady Trojans as the teams evenly split the singles card.

Littrell and doubles partner Grace Laramore remained on a roll by winning 8-0, while Gracie Lawson paired with Gibson to give Potosi (8-2, 3-0) an early overall lead.

Knights ace Abigail Thurman claimed the No. 1 clash against Tori Krebs 8-4, and joined Phan for a second triumph by the same final margin.

Farmington (3-3, 2-2) also received singles help from Olivia Lugo and Addison Brenneke.

Potosi and North County, both unbeaten in conference play, are scheduled for showdowns on consecutive days next week.

Singles Results:

1. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Tori Krebs, 8-4

2. Lani Elder (P) def. Diep Phan, 8-1

3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Annabelle DeVoto, 8-6

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Abbie Wigger, 8-5

5. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Grace Laramore, 8-2

6. Addison Brenneke (FA) def. Gracie Lawson, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Thurman/Phan (FA) def. Krebs/Elder, 8-4

2. Littrell/Laramore (P) def. DeVoto/Brenneke, 8-0

3. Gibson/Lawson (P) def. Lugo/Cleve, 8-4

Fredericktown 9, Charleston 0

CHARLESTON, Mo. – Sydney Bell and Emiley Geen followed an 8-6 doubles victory with more dominant singles showings for the Fredericktown girls tennis team on Thursday.

Nina Lewis posted 8-0 shutout triumphs as an individual player and partner with Danielle West, and the Lady Blackcats roared past Charleston 9-0.

Grace Lewis and Clara Basden were also two-time winners for Fredericktown (2-3).

Singles Results:

1. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Zion Jones, 8-3

2. Emiley Geen (FR) def. Lilly Johnson, 8-1

3. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Samyiah Wheeler, 8-3

4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Alandria Williams, 8-1

5. Danielle West (FR) def. Amelia Logan, 8-2

6. Nina Lewis (FR) def. Demetria Deberry, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Bell/Geen (FR) def. Jones/Wheeler, 8-6

2. G Lewis/Basden (FR) def. Johnson/Logan, 8-2

3. West/N Lewis (FR) def. Williams/Deberry, 8-0

SOFTBALL

North County 9, Fredericktown 6

FREDERICKTOWN – Raegan Pierce finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and North County took advantage of several Fredericktown errors to preserve a 9-6 victory on Thursday.

Sammy Waller went the distance in the circle and struck out eight batters while surrendering eight hits for the win. The Lady Raiders spotted their hurler a 5-0 lead midway through the fourth inning.

Madi Pyeatt and Kylie Moebes were also 3-for-4 overall, and Addi Goggin gave North County (2-4) a fourth player with three hits while scoring two runs.

Zoey Cheek produced a double, single and two walks atop the order. Waller singled twice to help her own cause, and Amy Layton singled as the Lady Raiders overcame 12 stranded runners.

Emma Wengler and Becca Mangold each tallied a double among two hits with two RBI, and Calie Allgier singled while also taking the loss for Fredericktown (3-3).

Braelynn Sarakas, Laynee King and Sadie Gibson gave the Lady Blackcats five doubles as a squad. The contest ended on a shallow fly ball with the potential tying run at the plate.

BASEBALL

Kingston 3, Arcadia Valley 1

IRONTON – Seth Politte maintained shutout entering the seventh inning, and Kingston earned a 3-1 road baseball victory at Arcadia Valley on Thursday.

John Coleman and R.J. Dunn each provided a single plus two walks, and Ben Hurley doubled to bolster the Cougars, who snapped a scoreless contest in the fourth inning.

Ralph Salinas had an RBI single at the plate, and pitched five innings with eight strikeouts while allowing one unearned run on three hits and six walks in defeat.

Colin Whited doubled for Arcadia Valley, and Nolan Inman, Alex Nash and Wyatt Smith singled.