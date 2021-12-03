Thursday Roundup: Knights jump ahead of Dragons early

SULLIVAN, Mo. – After losing to surprise entrant Ste. Genevieve in the title game of last year’s FCNB Bank-It Tournament, the Farmington boys basketball team embraced the role of spoiler this time.

Senior guard Hunter Cole erupted for a career-high 29 points and pulled down eight rebounds on Thursday night as the Knights upended the top-seeded Dragons 70-55 in the semifinal round.

After waiting behind a talented crew of multi-year standouts, a new starting five put Farmington (2-0) into a showdown for first place against dangerous No. 7 seed Capital City on Friday.

Senior guard and former sixth man J.P. Ruble was a calming influence against active pressure defense employed by Ste. Genevieve, compiling 13 points, nine assists and four steals.

Cole nailed his fourth 3-pointer to establish a 53-38 lead late in the third quarter, then netted a pull-up jumper in the lane and subsequent slash through contact for a 60-43 margin with 6:34 to play.

Ste. Genevieve (1-1) could not execute enough to keep pace despite having only four turnovers in the second half, but offered one final push.

Nick Plati and Ricky Hunter capped a 10-0 run with consecutive 3-pointers, making it 60-53, but Ruble squeezed an entry pass into Ari Woodson for a huge response.

Ruble swished six straight free throws inside the last two minutes while Cole added another pair. Justus Boyer provided 11 points in the victory.

Hunter delivered four steals and tallied nine of his team-high 15 points for the Dragons in the fourth quarter after a combination of Boyer and freshman Cannon Roth had slowed him considerably.

Senior forward Rudy Flieg rode a strong first half to a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Plati had 10 second-half points before fouling out.

Crisp perimeter passing fueled the Knights at the outset, and Cole nailed a couple a 22-footers while notching 10 points over the opening four minutes.

He capped the first quarter with a pull-up jumper ahead of the buzzer, and Justus Boyer spread the lead to 25-10 on a 3-pointer following an offensive rebound.

Ste. Genevieve ran a couple of a designed screens that freed Flieg near the edge of the lane for layups, but not before trailing 29-13 when Jake Bishop turned a midcourt steal into an uncontested basket.

A skip pass from Ruble to Brenan Schaper resulted in a corner triple when the half expired, as Farmington restored a 36-23 lead with scoring contributions from seven players.

The Dragons quickly got within 10 on an interior pass from Aiden Boyer to Flieg plus a driving layup by Plati. But Roth muscled in a putback and Justus Boyer struck again from the wing to make it 45-30.

Ste. Genevieve dropped into the third-place game on Friday against Potosi.

Capital City 67, Potosi 59

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Transition baskets and free throws ultimately settled the outcome on Thursday night as Potosi and Capital City otherwise hoisted an inordinate barrage of 3-point shots.

Senior guard Corde Brown scored 19 points to pace four players in the double figures, and seventh-seeded Capital City reached the championship game of the FCNB Bank-It Tournament.

The Cavaliers went 12-of-15 from the line in the fourth quarter, and notched a second upset in the eight-team bracket by prevailing 67-59.

Mitch Renfrow and Robert Gray added 17 points each, and Ashden Cason provided 11 points with nine rebounds as Capital City (3-1) advanced to face Farmington on Friday.

Potosi (1-1) was likewise riding the momentum of a first-round surprise as the No. 6 seed, but count not overcome a ragged start from the perimeter.

Sophomore guard Gabe Brawley netted 15 of his game-high 20 points for the Trojans in the second half, and Malachi Peppers added 17 despite watching the first quarter from the bench.

The teams struggled offensively to a 7-7 tie through one quarter – albeit amid a brisk tempo – but Renfrow sparked Capital City by sinking four 3-pointers in the second.

Gray used an explosive first half from the top of the circle to fire a running pass to Renfrow, who popped open in the left corner to beat the buzzer for a 27-17 advantage.

Potosi produced four 3-point heaves that each missed during the initial possession of the second stanza when Gavin Portell grabbed two offensive rebounds upon entering the game.

Peppers followed with a steal and go-ahead layup, and Luke Brabham kept the Trojans within 16-15 on a putback before the Cavaliers answered with an 11-2 run.

Brown and Gray answered every challenge from Potosi after halftime with timely jumpers or layups to build a 44-33 lead late in the third quarter.

Brawley ended that period with a 3-pointer, and Peppers sank a deeper one to make it 47-41 with 6:06 remaining, but Brown dished to Gray for a response.

Brown reached to reel in a wide pass under the basket, then turned through contact for a pivotal 3-point play. Cason then blocked a jumper and raced the other way for a layup and 54-41 advantage.

Ty Mills matched Potosi teammate Zane West with six points on two late triples, and equaled Brabham with eight rebounds in defeat.

Kingston 68, St. Paul 31

CALEDONIA – Cody Yates scored 21 points on Thursday night as Kingston reached the championship round of the Valley Tournament for a second straight year.

Matt Nelson and Giuseppe Ghirlanda each netted 13 points, and the Cougars rolled past St. Paul 68-31.

Kingston (3-0) established leads of 23-6 through one quarter and 43-21 at halftime. The defense shined from there by yielding only 10 second-half points to the Giants.

Corey Kemper added seven points as the Cougars advanced to face top-seeded Bunker for the title on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Roberson highlighted the St. Paul attack with 12 points.

Bunker walloped Valley 67-23 in the other semifinal game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Valle Catholic 38, Ste. Genevieve 30

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic girls finished 3-0 under the round-robin format to win its annual home tournament for the first time in 17 years.

Senior guard Mia Weiler and sophomore forward Emma Christine tallied nine points each, and the Lady Warriors used a strong closing stretch to edge rival Ste. Genevieve 38-30 on Thursday night.

Although both offenses struggled, Valle Catholic outscored the Dragons 15-4 in the fourth quarter to triumph after clinching first place in the tournament one night earlier against St. Paul.

Alli Byington had a game-high 15 points for Ste. Genevieve (0-5), which dropped its three tournament games by a combined 12 points.

The Dragons saw their 26-23 lead through three quarters diminish after the game was tied 17-17 at halftime.

Valle guards Sam Loida and Weiler made the all-tournament team along with Byington.

St. Paul 65, St. Vincent 48

STE. GENEVIEVE – St. Paul attempted 28 more free throws than opponent St. Vincent, and prevailed 65-48 to capture second place in the round-robin Valle Catholic tournament on Thursday night.

Brylee Durbin netted a game-high 26 points, and Riley Petty added 17 more for the Giants, who claimed a 39-31 halftime lead and built a decisive rebounding margin.

Grace McMillen also reached double figures with 11 points for St. Paul (3-2).

Durbin, whose 3-pointer just before time expired lifted her squad past Ste. Genevieve on Monday, joined Petty as unanimous all-tournament selections.

Addi Cates and Allie Patrick each scored 10 points for St. Vincent.

Potosi 44, Fredericktown 35

FREDERICKTOWN – Potosi posted a 20-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter, and held off tournament host Fredericktown 44-35 as pool play concluded on Thursday night.

Potosi (2-0) carried leads of 17-13 at halftime and 24-19 after three quarters, and will face top-seeded Central in the championship game on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Kya Gibson scored 16 points and Kaydence Gibson finished with 12 as the Lady Trojans knocked down 12-of-17 free throws.

Kyndal Dodd totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace Fredericktown (2-1). Ava Penuel added eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Lady Blackcats will meet Naylor in the third-place game. Arcadia Valley and Perryville will square off for fifth at noon.

Central 76, Perryville 42

FREDERICKTOWN – Allysa O’Connor continued a productive start to her freshman season while leading top seed Central into the Fredericktown Tournament final on Thursday night.

O’Connor connected three times from long range while scoring 13 of her game-high 21 points during the first quarter of a 76-42 victory over Perryville in pool play.

Central (3-0) concluded the opening period leading 29-6, and pushed the difference at halftime to 47-15 while moving forward to face Potosi on Saturday.

Halle Richardson and Khloe Dischbein each netted 12 points as 10 Lady Rebels joined the scoring column while shooting a combined 11-of-21 from the line.

Olivia Dunn dropped in nine points, and Courtney Dortch had seven.

Kyla Schnurbusch produced 12 of her 16 points for Perryville after halftime. Ciara Ehlers drained two 3-points as the Lady Pirates enjoyed an 18-14 scoring edge in the third quarter.

BOYS WRESTLING

Central 36, Potosi 30

PARK HILLS – The Central boys wrestling team prevailed 36-30 over Potosi in a matinee dual on Thursday after splitting eight contested matches.

Joshua Tesreau (145) secured a fall in 46 seconds, and Cole Crocker (126) pinned his opponent near the close of regulation for the Rebels.

Central picked up decisions from Adam Gowen 10-4 and Landon Whitfield 12-6. Asa Jones, Scott Sikes and Hunter Settles each received forfeits.

Draven Griffen (160), Levi Courtney (170) and Caleb Land (285) triumphed in the first period for Potosi. Crockett Griffen (195) won in the third period, and Aiden Martinez was given a forfeit.

Match Results:

120 – Asa Jones (C) won by forfeit

126 – Cole Crocker (C) fall Luke Garland, 5:47

132 – Scott Sikes (C) won by forfeit

138 – Adam Gowen (C) dec Logan Garland, 10-4

145 – Joshua Tesreau (C) fall Landon Sprous, 0:46

152 – Landon Whitfield (C) dec Zackary Lyons, 12-6

160 – Draven Griffin (P) fall Garrett McDowell, 0:50

170 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Colton Bess, 2:00

182 – Hunter Settles (C) won by forfeit

195 – Crockett Griffin (P) fall Isaiah McPhearson, 4:49

220 – Aiden Martinez (P) won by forfeit

285 – Caleb Land (P) fall Hayden Carver, 1:07

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central 36, Potosi 6

PARK HILLS – Senior Karlee LaChance earned a fall in the second period, and Central topped Potosi 36-6 in an abbreviated dual on Thursday afternoon.

Madison Young, Addison Wells, Joslyn Rincon, Hannah Allen and Addisyn Gasaway received forfeits for the Lady Rebels. Both teams were open in seven of the 14 weight classes.

Allison Missey won a quick bout for Potosi.

Match Results:

105 – Allison Missey (P) fall Chloe Yount, 0:12

110 – Madison Young (C) won by forfeit

115 – Addison Wells (C) won by forfeit

120 – Joslyn Rincon (C) won by forfeit

125 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

130 – Karlee LaChance (C) fall Harley Vance, 3:33

159 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) won by forfeit

