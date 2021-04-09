Thursday Roundup: Knights secure soccer shutout

FARMINGTON – Mercy Berkemeyer netted a goal and assist on Thursday night as the Farmington girls soccer team rebounded for a 3-0 shutout victory over Hillsboro.
Rielle LaCava opened the scoring, and Emma Collins also found the back of the net for the Knights (3-3).
Bridget Bone and Sydney Boyer added assists, and Kaitlyn Boeckmann was the winning keeper.
BASEBALL
Central 2, Ste. Genevieve 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Casen Murphy pitched seven stellar innings for a two-hitter, and struck out four on Thursday to lead Central past Ste. Genevieve 2-1 in the conference baseball opener.
Jace Crump doubled and Jett Bridges singled to provide RBI in the top of the first inning, and Murphy made that early run support last while going the distance on just 69 pitches.
Slade Schweiss, Kendall Horton and Murphy also singled for Central (6-3, 1-0), which received four total walks from two opposing hurlers.
Andrew Glassey singled home leadoff man Zach Boyer in the opening frame for Ste. Genevieve (3-5, 0-1), which committed three defensive errors.
Zach Boyer worked the first 5 2/3 innings and fanned five while allowing five hits and two walks. Aiden Boyer relieved to obtain the last four outs.
Bismarck 10, Kingston 3
BISMARCK – Garrett Mork had a productive evening on the mound and at the plate, and Bismarck beat Kingston 10-3 on Thursday after pulling away with six runs in the sixth inning.
Dylan Cole had an RBI single and Tyler Mork added an RBI double as Bismarck (4-1, 1-0) extended a 4-3 advantage to answer a Kingston (1-6, 0-1) push.
Garrett Mork went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored, and struck out nine while allowing three runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Gavin Butery contributed an RBI double, Trevor Politte notched a single with two runs scored, and Hunter Dugal reached base four times for the Indians.
The Cougars were officially the home team despite switching locations due to unplayable field conditions, and reduced a 4-0 deficit when five straight batters reached safely in the bottom of the fifth.
Collin Sumpter paced Kingston at 3-for-4 overall while Seth Politte supplied an RBI hit and Corey Kemper singled for Kingston.
Tyler Mork got the last out of the fifth to strand two runners, and Cole closed with two scoreless frames and five strikeouts.
Arcadia Valley 1, Grove 0
COMMERCE, Okla. – Keagan Lawlor singled home Carter Brogan in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Arcadia Valley a 1-0 walk-off victory over Grove (Okla.) on Thursday.
The opening game of the Mickey Mantle Classic developed into a classic pitcher’s duel, and Taylon Jones threw seven brilliant innings for the win as each team generated just four hits.
Brogan paced the AV offense by going 2-for-3, and Jackson Dement added a single off hard-throwing Grove hurler Layne Rutherford, who dominated in defeat with 17 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
Jones compiled 12 strikeouts without issuing a walk for the Tigers, and worked around a triple by shortstop Isaac Lopez.
Arcadia Valley 8, Wichita 2
COMMERCE, Okla. – Jacob Gibbs was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two stolen bases as Arcadia Valley rolled past the home-schooled Wichita (Kan.) Warriors 8-2 later Thursday.
Winning pitcher Carter Brogan homered and collected four RBI while going 2-for-3, as the Tigers (8-3) seized control with three-run rallies in the third and fourth innings.
Freshman Hayden Gallaher singled as a pinch-hitter while Taylon Jones, Keagan Lawlor, Colin Whited, Nolan Inman and Hunter Smith pushed the AV hit total to 11.
Brogan struggled with control, walking eight, but allowed two runs on only two hits while striking out seven over four innings.
Jackson Dement surrendered one hit and fanned five over two crisp frames of scoreless relief.
BOYS TENNIS
North County 8, Potosi 1
POTOSI – Landon Kater edged Chase Glore 9-7, and Peyton Cheek outlasted Phillip Lucas 8-6 to set the tone on Thursday for a North County boys tennis singles sweep.
Andrew Kay, Bryan Basinger, Garrett Hayes and Dreston Hoffman were victorious twice for the Raiders during an 8-1 overall triumph over Potosi.
Glore and Lucas teamed for a narrow doubles win over Kater and Cheek in earlier doubles action in a tiebreaker for the Trojans.
North County improved to 3-2 while Potosi dropped to 1-6.
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. Chase Glore, 9-7
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Phillip Lucas, 8-6
3. Andrew Kay (NC) def. Brenden Brown, 8-2
4. Bryan Basinger (NC) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-3
5. Garrett Hayes (NC) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-1
6. Dreston Hoffman (NC) def. Isiah Marty, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Glore/Lucas (P) def. Kater/Cheek, 9-8 (5)
2. Kay/Basinger (NC) def. Brown/Mercer, 8-0
3. Hayes/Hoffman (NC) def. Eckhoff/Marty, 8-3
Farmington 8, Sikeston 1
SIKESTON, Mo. – Trenton Berghaus posted a singles shutout, and the Farmington boys tennis team swept the early doubles section for a 8-1 triumph over Sikeston on Thursday.
Maddox Brenneke edged Gary McClain 8-6 while Colton Woody, Carter Barnes and Wyatt Bach had identical 8-4 results favoring the Knights (2-1).
Berghaus and Barnes dropped only one game in the No. 2 doubles match.
Singles Results:
1. Colton Woody (F) def. Henry Robison, 8-4
2. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Gary McClain, 8-6
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. Thomas Gilmore, 8-0
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Max Worth, 8-4
5. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Jake Buchanan, 8-4
6. Tyler McHaffie (S) def. Cole Wofford, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Woody/Brenneke (F) def. Robison/Gilmore, 8-5
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. McClain/Worth, 8-1
3. Bach/Wofford (F) def. Buchanan/McHaffie, 8-6