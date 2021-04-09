Thursday Roundup: Knights secure soccer shutout

Zach Boyer worked the first 5 2/3 innings and fanned five while allowing five hits and two walks. Aiden Boyer relieved to obtain the last four outs.

Bismarck 10, Kingston 3

BISMARCK – Garrett Mork had a productive evening on the mound and at the plate, and Bismarck beat Kingston 10-3 on Thursday after pulling away with six runs in the sixth inning.

Dylan Cole had an RBI single and Tyler Mork added an RBI double as Bismarck (4-1, 1-0) extended a 4-3 advantage to answer a Kingston (1-6, 0-1) push.

Garrett Mork went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored, and struck out nine while allowing three runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Gavin Butery contributed an RBI double, Trevor Politte notched a single with two runs scored, and Hunter Dugal reached base four times for the Indians.

The Cougars were officially the home team despite switching locations due to unplayable field conditions, and reduced a 4-0 deficit when five straight batters reached safely in the bottom of the fifth.