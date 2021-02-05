Thursday Roundup: Lady Blackcats return to edge Valle Catholic

FREDERICKTOWN – Head coach Scott Davis looked forward to possibly having his full varsity squad restored in time to encounter a tough stretch of conference games.
The Fredericktown basketball girls and their season were then stalled by a second quarantine period two weeks ago, forcing them to again reassess while losing valuable court time.
Back in action on Thursday night, the Lady Blackcats overcame enough of their struggles and topped equally short-handed Valle Catholic 43-37 at home.
Junior forward Kyndal Dodd compiled 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Fredericktown (3-8) prevailed despite committing several of its 19 turnovers down the stretch.
Sophomore Kylee Maddox drained three huge shots in the fourth quarter after the Lady Warriors had closed to within six, and provided 11 points toward the victory.
The Lady Blackcats competed without starting guards and quickest defenders Alivia Buxton and Linley Rehkop, and relied more heavily on a patient half-court approach.
Valle Catholic (8-13) arrived with its original roster of 10 players reduced to seven. Bryna Blum wore a walking boot, and fellow senior Riley Siebert suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Decemeber.
Hannah Fowler carried the offense through the first three quarters, posting 20 points and nine rebounds while going a stellar 10-of-11 from the line.
Fowler notched the only field goal by the Lady Warriors before intermission, and swished six straight free throws to account for their entire scoring output in the second quarter.
Freshman Ava Penuel bookended an opening 7-0 run by Fredericktown with a putback and 3-pointer, and Lydia Mell hit a follow up shot in the lane as time expired in the first quarter.
Dodd dribbled end to end for a transition layup to extend a 19-11 halftime lead, and contributed eight points during the third quarter as the Lady Blackcats established their largest separation at 27-15.
Fowler knocked down three mid-range jumpers in the stanza to counter, then received offensive help from the Valle Catholic guards, who also escalated the defensive effort.
Ade Weiler made an uncontested putback, Fowler drew contact on a second chance, and Mia Weiler coasted in for a layup off a steal in the fourth quarter.
But each of those promising plays was directly answered by Maddox, who drilled a pair of 3-pointers and also sank a runner to rebuild a 39-30 lead with 3:55 remaining.
Valle Catholic pushed back with seven straight points. Sam Loida received a pass on a baseline cut, and Mia Weiler connected for her team’s lone three.
After Fredericktown threw a perimeter pass out of bounds, freshman forward Emma Christine grabbed an offensive rebound and cashed in to make it 39-37 with 1:09 to play.
Dodd handled the ball during a crucial ensuing stretch as Valle committed three necessary fouls over the next 43 seconds to reach the bonus.
Mell proved clutch from there by hitting four consecutive free throws as Fredericktown held on. She had 12 points and seven rebounds overall.
Mia Weiler tallied seven points and four steals for the Lady Warriors, who were 14-of-20 from the line.
Fredericktown honored lone senior Shayna Russom before the contest.
Arcadia Valley 71, Grandview 42
WARE, Mo. – Gracee Smith poured in 28 points, and Arcadia Valley eased past Grandview 71-42 for its fifth consecutive win on Thursday night.
Jaidyn Phelps added 16 points, and Alyssa Glanzer netted 13 more for Arcadia Valley (12-9).
Smith needs just eight points against Valley in the MAAA tournament first round Saturday to become the career scoring leader for the Lady Tigers.
Kingston 49, Bunker 40
BUNKER, Mo. – The Kingston girls basketball team established a new single-season record for victories Thursday evening after outlasting Bunker 49-40.
Junior star Madison Nelson showed the way for Kingston (12-6) with 28 points while forward Ashley Johnson finished with eight.
Kaitlyn Belk paced Bunker (7-12) with 14 points.
Jefferson 63, Bismarck 22
FESTUS, Mo. – Senior guard Laney Smith surpassed 1,000 career points for host Jefferson during a 63-22 rout against Bismarck on Thursday night.
Freshman guard Madison Dunn scored 16 to highlight Bismarck (2-18) in the loss.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North County 84, Valle Catholic 53
BONNE TERRE – Karter Kekec posted a game-high 24 points, and North County handled Valle Catholic 84-53 in a battle of reigning MAAA division champions on Thursday night.
Kyle Conkright provided 17 points, and Wil Claywell added nine for the Raiders, who landed the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament next week.
The visitors celebrated a milestone in defeat as senior Carter Hoog joined an elite group of Valle Catholic players to surpass 1,500 career points.
North County (16-1) jumped ahead 37-21 at halftime, getting eight points overall from Eric Ruess and Clayton Crow plus seven apiece from Nolan Reed and Jobe Smith.
Hoog finished the night with 21 points, and Sam Drury had 14 for Valle Catholic (12-7).
Valley 81, Viburnum 17
CALEDONIA – Hayden Rawlins paced a balanced attack with 14 points as the lone player in double figures, and Valley crushed Viburnum 81-17 at home on Thursday.
Valley (11-7) unleashed its offense for 30 points during the first quarter, and carried a 50-11 halftime advantage while making 8-of-13 free throws.
Colby Maxwell tallied nine points while Trey Moyers, Keegan Boyer and Carter Jackson chipped in eight apiece for the Vikings. Jake Gaston and Thomas Owings netted seven each.