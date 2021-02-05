Thursday Roundup: Lady Blackcats return to edge Valle Catholic

Hannah Fowler carried the offense through the first three quarters, posting 20 points and nine rebounds while going a stellar 10-of-11 from the line.

Fowler notched the only field goal by the Lady Warriors before intermission, and swished six straight free throws to account for their entire scoring output in the second quarter.

Freshman Ava Penuel bookended an opening 7-0 run by Fredericktown with a putback and 3-pointer, and Lydia Mell hit a follow up shot in the lane as time expired in the first quarter.

Dodd dribbled end to end for a transition layup to extend a 19-11 halftime lead, and contributed eight points during the third quarter as the Lady Blackcats established their largest separation at 27-15.

Fowler knocked down three mid-range jumpers in the stanza to counter, then received offensive help from the Valle Catholic guards, who also escalated the defensive effort.

Ade Weiler made an uncontested putback, Fowler drew contact on a second chance, and Mia Weiler coasted in for a layup off a steal in the fourth quarter.