Thursday Roundup: McRaven eclipses scoring record

BISMARCK – The girls basketball program at West County crowned a new career scoring leader while securing a third straight MAAA Small-School title on Thursday night.

Senior forward Dori McRaven cruised her way to a game-high 32 points, and surpassed 2011 graduate Katie Gettinger for the overall school mark in an 87-19 rout over Bismarck.

McRaven, a Class 3 all-state selection last winter, passed the previous total of 1,755 that stood for nearly a decade. She can further build upon her record at Kingston on Monday night.

Morgan Simily provided 12 points, and Madalyn Herrera added 10 more for West County (15-3, 4-0), which established leads of 29-4 through one quarter and 50-12 at the break.

Madison Dunn highlighted Bismarck (2-15, 1-3) with seven points.

Ste. Genevieve 60, Potosi 26

STE. GENEVIEVE – Megan Aubuchon scored multiple field goals in every quarter to compile a career-high 27 points as Ste. Genevieve clinched a share of the MAAA Large-School championship.