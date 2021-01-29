Thursday Roundup: McRaven eclipses scoring record

BISMARCK – The girls basketball program at West County crowned a new career scoring leader while securing a third straight MAAA Small-School title on Thursday night.
Senior forward Dori McRaven cruised her way to a game-high 32 points, and surpassed 2011 graduate Katie Gettinger for the overall school mark in an 87-19 rout over Bismarck.
McRaven, a Class 3 all-state selection last winter, passed the previous total of 1,755 that stood for nearly a decade. She can further build upon her record at Kingston on Monday night.
Morgan Simily provided 12 points, and Madalyn Herrera added 10 more for West County (15-3, 4-0), which established leads of 29-4 through one quarter and 50-12 at the break.
Madison Dunn highlighted Bismarck (2-15, 1-3) with seven points.
Ste. Genevieve 60, Potosi 26
STE. GENEVIEVE – Megan Aubuchon scored multiple field goals in every quarter to compile a career-high 27 points as Ste. Genevieve clinched a share of the MAAA Large-School championship.
The Dragons outscored visiting Potosi 23-4 during the second period, and triumphed 60-26 for their 10th consecutive victory on Thursday night.
Maci Reynolds added nine points and Sydney Bumgardaner finished with eight. Abby Moore tossed in seven points, and Marysa Flieg tallied six.
Ste. Genevieve (14-4, 4-0) will seek a third straight outright title on Monday at home against Central with district seeding implications also at stake.
Potosi (8-10, 0-4), which made 7-of-8 free throws collectively, was paced by Kya Gibson with 10 points and Carley Hampton with seven more.
The Lady Trojans teased an upset bid after leading 12-6 through eight minutes. Ste. Genevieve surged back for a 29-16 edge at intermission, and allowed no Potosi field goals in the third quarter.
Northwest 53, St. Paul 43
CEDAR HILL, Mo. – St. Paul Lutheran offered a solid challenge for Class 6 program Northwest before falling to the Lions 53-43 on Thursday night.
Haley Yount scored 17 points and Lexi Sanchez added 13 for Northwest (7-9), which emerged with a 21-15 halftime lead after the opening quarter concluded in an 8-8 tie.
Grace McMillan produced 15 points, and Brylee Durbin netted 14 for St. Paul (8-10).
The Lions connected on 13-of-20 free throws in the victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valley 77, Marquand 24
MARQUAND – Carter Jackson and Keegan Boyer shared game-high honors with 15 points each, and the Valley boys routed struggling Marquand 77-24 in a make-up game on Thursday night.
Colby Maxwell scored 11 points while Hayden Rawlins added eight and Tyler Courtway chipped in seven more for the Vikings.
Valley (9-5) surged to a 23-8 lead through one quarter, and increased it a 45-15 at halftime.
Aiden Homan had nine points and Tim Clippard scored eight to pace Marquand.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Central 41, Potosi 6
POTOSI – Karlee LaChance returned from injury to register an 18-3 technical fall at 127 pounds, and Central topped Potosi 41-6 in a fast girls wrestling dual on Thursday.
Central team members Camilla Di Domenico (112), Hannah Allen (117), Savannah Scheldberg (132), Regan Duncan (137), Karli McFarland (195) and Alayna Ray (235) each won by forfeit.
Freshman Allison Missey (102) prevailed unopposed for Potosi.
BOYS WRESTLING
Central 54, Potosi 18
POTOSI – Kade Willis returned to action with a fall in just 24 seconds, and improved to 22-0 for the Central boys wrestling team on Thursday night.
Dean Parker and Austin Carver pinned their opponents in the second period as the visiting Rebels prevailed over Potosi 54-18 in a rescheduled dual.
Cole Crocker, Joshua Tesreau, Colten Bess, Hunter Settles, Cody Skaggs and Troy Harris were each awarded forfeits during the victory.
Potosi standouts Levi Courtney and Keki Ortiz chalked up pins, and Tanner Adamson won by forfeit.
Match Results:
106 – Double Open
113 – Cole Crocker (C) won by forfeit
120 – Tanner Adamson (P) won by forfeit
126 – Joshua Tesreau (C) won by forfeit
132 – Double Open
138 – Kade Willis (C) fall Zackary Lyons, 0:24
145 – Dean Parker (C) fall Draven Griffin, 3:29
152 – Colten Bess (C) won by forfeit
160 – Hunter Settles (C) won by forfeit
170 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Logan Boyer, 1:22
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) won by forfeit
195 – Troy Harris (C) won by forfeit
220 – Austin Carver (C) fall Aiden Martinez, 2:55
285 – Keki Ortiz (P) fall Michael Weinhold, 0:41