Thursday Roundup: North County boys, girls win; Warriors stun Oran

JACKSON, Mo. – North County outscored Jackson 19-4 with the help of effective pressure defense over a five-minute stretch of the second half to notch its 13th consecutive win on Thursday night.

Senior guard Karter Kekec shined again with 28 points, and the Raiders prevailed 68-54 to clinch their third 20-win season in four years for head coach Jimmy Palmer.

Kyle Conkright finished with 19 points and six rebounds, and provided a 3-pointer and conventional 3-point play as North County (20-1) began to gain separation.

Jobe Smith scored off a sideline steal and save by Kooper Kekec in the third quarter, and assisted Karter Kekec on a wing triple after Nolan Reed stole the ensuing inbounds pass.

Reed finished with four steals, and found Karter Kekec on a baseline cut to establish the largest lead of the night at 57-37 with 7:09 remaining.

Nick Wasilewski compiled 19 points and eight rebounds for Jackson (12-11). He knocked down a series of jumpers to put his squad ahead 14-6.

North County secured its first lead at 19-18 on a steal and layup by Karter Kekec after Clayton Crow scored on a putback through contact.