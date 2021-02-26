Thursday Roundup: North County boys, girls win; Warriors stun Oran

JACKSON, Mo. – North County outscored Jackson 19-4 with the help of effective pressure defense over a five-minute stretch of the second half to notch its 13th consecutive win on Thursday night.
Senior guard Karter Kekec shined again with 28 points, and the Raiders prevailed 68-54 to clinch their third 20-win season in four years for head coach Jimmy Palmer.
Kyle Conkright finished with 19 points and six rebounds, and provided a 3-pointer and conventional 3-point play as North County (20-1) began to gain separation.
Jobe Smith scored off a sideline steal and save by Kooper Kekec in the third quarter, and assisted Karter Kekec on a wing triple after Nolan Reed stole the ensuing inbounds pass.
Reed finished with four steals, and found Karter Kekec on a baseline cut to establish the largest lead of the night at 57-37 with 7:09 remaining.
Nick Wasilewski compiled 19 points and eight rebounds for Jackson (12-11). He knocked down a series of jumpers to put his squad ahead 14-6.
North County secured its first lead at 19-18 on a steal and layup by Karter Kekec after Clayton Crow scored on a putback through contact.
A slashing layup from Conkright helped create a 30-25 halftime lead, and Smith extended a 35-31 margin on a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Smith tacked on eight points overall, and Eric Ruess grabbed nine rebounds. The Raiders will face Dexter on Saturday at Three Rivers College to complete the regular season.
Blayne Harris netted 11 points, and Quinn Scott added eight points with five assists for the Indians.
Valle Catholic 43, Oran 40
ORAN, Mo. – Aiden Heberlie provided 15 points and seven rebounds as Valle Catholic secured a second seeding upset in the Class 2, District 3 boys bracket on the road Thursday night.
The Warriors made three straight defensive stops in the closing moments, and knocked off top-seeded Oran 43-40 in a physical semifinal battle.
Carter Hoog added 10 points, and muscled in a go-ahead layup at 41-40 with 46 seconds remaining. He split two subsequent trips to the line after two Oran jumpers missed.
Ty Johnson dribbled end to end within the last four seconds, but his 3-point attempt to force overtime rattled out as time expired.
Valle Catholic (17-8) received six points each from Cory Stoll and Sam Drury, and will travel to Advance for the district final Saturday at 3 p.m.
Johnson compiled 15 points and 10 rebounds for Oran (15-8), which surged ahead 13-7 through one quarter and maintained a 24-22 halftime edge.
The Warriors assumed their initial lead near the midway juncture of the third quarter, and extended it to 33-28 on a feed from Hoog to Stoll.
The Eagles rallied to pull square on a conventional 3-point play by Nick Roma with 5:13 left, but Heberlie drew a charging foul moments later and attacked for a 38-36 lead.
Johnson capped a relentless possession by the Eagles for a fourth-chance putback and 40-39 edge, but the state semifinalists from last season could not hold on.
Diesel Kato had eight points as Oran finished with only four turnovers. Valle went 9-of-13 from the line compared to 5-of-11 by the Eagles.
Sophomore Chase Fallert highlighted the defensive effort of the Warriors by shutting out talented guard and leading scorer Langdon Scheeter.
Oran played its first contest in 20 days.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North County 53, Fredericktown 30
BONNE TERRE – Ella Gant scored 11 points among four seniors honored before the North County girls defeated Fredericktown 53-30 in a conference game on Thursday night.
Kamryn Winch netted a team-high 14 points for North County (17-3, 4-1), which increased a 15-10 lead through one quarter to 27-17 by halftime before pulling away.
Three-sport athletes Emily Veach, Juli Farr and Emily Pruneau were recognized along with Gant. The Lady Raiders hold the top seed and home-court advantage next week for the Class 5, District 2 tournament.
Fredericktown (4-12, 0-5) completed its conference schedule by playing a third postponed game in as many nights following a second two-week hiatus within the season.
Kyndal Dodd and Ava Penuel each scored eight points, and Linley Rehkop chipped in six more for the Lady Blackcats, who will travel to Herculaneum for its Class 4, District 2 opener on Saturday.
Tyler Conkright had seven points and Paris Larkin contributed six for North County.