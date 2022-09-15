Thursday Roundup: North County sparked by nine-run inning

BONNE TERRE – The North County offense enjoyed a welcomed breakthrough on Thursday, notching nine runs in the second inning against Cape Central.

Zoey Cheek, Amy Layton and Kylie Moebes were each a perfect 3-for-3 overall, and the Lady Raiders prevailed 16-6 in five innings for their first conference victory.

Sammy Waller threw 63 of her 92 pitches for strikes, and compiled nine strikeouts while scattering seven hits and yielding two earned runs in a complete game.

North County (3-7, 1-4) grabbed a 3-1 lead in the opening frame before breaking the game open. Waller helped her own cause by going 3-for-4.

Madi Pyeatt provided a team-high three RBI, and Makenna Pierce was 2-for-3 with two RBI. The Lady Raiders also received hits from Raegan Pierce and Bailey Wimmer.

Seckman 8, Farmington 5

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Grace Deen homered amid a 2-for-4 effort with four RBI, and Seckman rode an early lead past Farmington 8-5 on Thursday.

Josie Lindsey added two hits, Abby Harvell notched an RBI double and Seckman (12-5) jumped ahead 7-0 in the second inning against Knights hurler Avery Graham.

Elly Robbins paced Farmington (11-5) with her third consecutive three-hit game from the leadoff spot, while Jayce Jarvis and Graham contributed two hits each.

Winning reliever Claire Knoll pitched four innings and struck out four while allowing two runs. Jaguars starter Jenna Volz yielded three runs in the top of the third.

Graham settled in the circle to last the duration in defeat. She gave up eight runs, five earned, on seven hits and four walks while fanning eight.

Angelia Davis connected for an RBI single, and Jayden Tucker lifted a sacrifice fly for the Knights. Alayna Resinger and Jocelyn Grimes each had a single and walk.

VOLLEYBALL

Central 3, Arcadia Valley 1

IRONTON – Madison Dunn landed 16 kills, and Central rallied from a slow start on Thursday night for an 18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 volleyball victory at Arcadia Valley.

Addi Miller, Brylee Populis and Khloe Dischbein each produced six kills for Central (7-5-1). Kinley Norris tallied 27 assists, and Natalie Miles dished out 19 more.

Cate Newstead-Adams posted team highs with 12 kills and 21 digs, and added seven service points for Arcadia Valley (2-7-2). Taylor Lorenz compiled 36 assists while making seven digs.

Hannah Tripp knocked down nine kills and made two blocks from the middle. Kayla Sumpter recorded seven kills, 18 digs and three blocks.

Riley Brogan was the top server for the Lady Tigers with 17 points, and picked up 20 digs while chipping in four kills.

Bismarck 3, North County 0

BISMARCK – Ashley Hawkins delivered 12 kills and seven key service aces on Thursday, and Bismarck secured a 25-10, 29-27, 25-18 sweep over visiting North County.

Setter Alyssa Freeman dished out 26 assists, and the Lady Indians snapped a 12-match winless stretch against the Lady Raiders dating back to 2016.

Bismarck (3-7-1) was bolstered by six kills and four blocks from Alyssa Brake, plus 14 digs by freshman Halie Dickey.

North County (1-10-1) picked up its first victory of the season against Herculaneum on Wednesday.

Saxony Lutheran 3, Valle Catholic 0

JACKSON, Mo. – Saxony Lutheran withstood a challenge from Valle Catholic in game three to score a 25-14, 25-21, 25-23 home sweep on Thursday night.

Makayla Joggerst notched 14 kills and a solo block in defeat for the Lady Warriors, who could not fully capitalize on 10 service aces as a team.

Ade Weiler finished with seven kills, 12 digs and 20 serve receptions, and Macy Wolk added six kills to the Valle Catholic (4-8) offense.

Claire Drury made 18 assists, and Kristen Drury tallied 10 assists plus a team-high seven points. Addi Donze received 26 serves and brought up 11 digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Potosi 7, Fredericktown 2

POTOSI – Newly formed No. 1 pairing Tori Krebs and Jessica Littrell posted an 8-1 victory as Potosi swept the doubles portion of 7-2 triumph over Fredericktown on Thursday.

Lani Elder teamed with Kya Gibson, and Grace Laramore joined Gracie Lawson for matching 8-3 results before the Lady Trojans claimed four of six singles contests.

Elder, Littrell, Laramore and Gibson were two-time winners for Potosi (10-4).

Lone senior Sydney Bell edged Krebs in a tiebreaker, and Sarinah Lewis grabbed an 8-5 victory over Lawson to lead Fredericktown (2-7).

Singles Results:

1. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Tori Krebs, 9-8 (4)

2. Lani Elder (P) def. Emiley Geen, 8-6

3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Grace Lewis, 8-3

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Clara Basden, 8-1

5. Grace Laramore (P) def. Danielle West, 8-3

6. Sarinah Lewis (FR) def. Gracie Lawson, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Krebs/Littrell (P) def. Bell/Geen, 8-1

2. Elder/Gibson (P) def. G Lewis/Basden, 8-3

3. Laramore/Lawson (P) def. West/N Lewis, 8-3

CROSS COUNTRY

Steelville Invitational

STEELVILLE, Mo. – West County sophomore Jazmine Morris (24:57) finished fifth among 30 varsity girls during the Steelville Invitational cross country meet on Thursday.

Mason Nelson (18:59) crossed the line seventh and Kingston teammate Logan Berger (20:16) was 13th among 38 runners in the varsity boys contest.

Steelville senior Conner Diaz (16:40) and St. James junior Vanessa Perona (21:52) earned individual titles.