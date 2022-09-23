Thursday Roundup: Potosi still undefeated after opening 16-0 run

POTOSI – Senior Audrey Neel served the first 16 points of the match on Thursday, and the Potosi volleyball team remained unbeaten with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 home victory over West County.

Ava Robart continued a strong sophomore season up front with 17 kills and four blocks for the Lady Trojans. Kadence Sadler finished with 30 assists.

Potosi (12-0-1) received nine kills and two blocks from outside hitter Paige West along with eight kills and two blocks from middle Blair Sitton.

Neel added six more service points to finish with 22 overall.

Valle Catholic 3, North County 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore Abree Zipprich shined with six aces on 14 service points plus five kills, three blocks and a team-high 16 assists for Valle Catholic on Thursday.

Macy Wolk connected for seven kills, Makayla Joggerst added six kills with 13 digs, and the host Lady Warriors rolled past struggling North County 25-9, 25-14, 25-13.

Claire Drury emerged as the top attacker with eight kills while making six digs, and Ava Bauman made four blocks while chipping in three aces and three kills to propel Valle Catholic (6-9).

Addi Donze had 19 serve receptions and seven digs on the back row. Kristen Drury dished out nine assists, and Ade Weiler totaled four kills, 10 digs and two aces.

Jefferson 3, Arcadia Valley 0

FESTUS, Mo. – Jefferson continued a hot streak on Thursday by sweeping Arcadia Valley 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 for its 12th consecutive victory.

Arcadia Valley (3-11-2) was paced by Cate Newstead-Adams with eight kills and 14 digs. Taylor Lorenz finished with 21 assists and 12 digs.

Kayla Sumpter produced six kills and three blocks from the middle, and Riley Brogan connected for five kills while making 11 digs in defeat.

Paige Newstead-Adams totaled a team-high 16 digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

North County 7, Fredericktown 2

BONNE TERRE – Lauren Politte and Lucy Pace posted singles shutouts, and North County moved closer to back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons on Thursday.

Chloe Roach held off Nina Lewis 8-6 in the No. 6 singles match, freshmen Alli Scott and Kinley Tracy also prevailed, and the Lady Raiders defeated Fredericktown 7-2.

Politte and Scott paired for an 8-1 win, and Pace worked alongside Camille Skaggs to coast 8-2 in doubles action for North County (12-0).

The Lady Raiders face Eureka and St. Pius ahead of the MAAA Tournament next Wednesday.

Clara Basden topped Skaggs 8-3 while Danielle West and Lewis picked up an 8-6 doubles victory for Fredericktown (3-9).

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sydney Bell, 8-0

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Emiley Geen, 8-0

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Grace Lewis, 8-1

4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-3

5. Kinley Tracy (NC) def. Danielle West, 8-2

6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Nina Lewis, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Bell/Geen, 8-1

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. G Lewis/Basden, 8-2

3. West/N Lewis (NC) def. Tracy/Roach, 8-6

Potosi 5, Arcadia Valley 4

POTOSI – Kya Gibson and Gracie Lawson followed their respective doubles wins by helping the Potosi girls tennis team secure a needed even split of singles action on Thursday.

Jessica Littrell earned an 8-2 singles victory, and the Lady Trojans celebrated four seniors with a narrow 5-4 edge over visiting Arcadia Valley.

Gibson teamed with Lani Elder for an 8-3 decision, and Lawson was joined by Grace Laramore in an 8-4 win to give Potosi (12-5) the doubles advantage.

Alyssa Glanzer scored a No. 1 singles shutout after dropping just one game with doubles partner Elena Lara for Arcadia Valley (7-5).

Madeline Coles clipped Elder in a tiebreaker, and Ruth Francis carried her singles contest 8-2.

Singles Results:

1. Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Tori Krebs, 8-0

2. Madeline Coles (AV) def. Lani Elder, 9-8 (5)

3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Lily Pursley, 8-2

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Elena Lara, 8-2

5. Ruth Francis (AV) def. Grace Laramore, 8-2

6. Gracie Lawson (P) def. Reese Brogan, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Glanzer/Lara (AV) def. Krebs/Littrell, 8-1

2. Elder/Gibson (P) def. Coles/Pursley, 8-3

3. Laramore/Lawson (P) def. Francis/Hartwick, 8-4

BOYS SOCCER

Farmington 2, Saxony Lutheran 1

JACKSON, Mo. – Farmington returned to the soccer field from a weeklong hiatus, and knocked off Saxony Lutheran 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.

Cade Blackmon netted his fourth goal of the season, and Brenner Gollaher also scored for Farmington (4-2), which prevailed in the 88th minute.

Logan Schaupert stopped two of three shots faced as the winning keeper.

Sullivan 3, St. Paul 1

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Brett Peak scored a goal in the 62nd minute on Thursday to bring the St. Paul boys soccer team closer to host Sullivan.

But the Eagles retaliated with 2:06 remaining to secure a 3-1 triumph that kept the Giants winless.

Cambrian Koch, Eli Peregoy and Dock Thomure tallied for Sullivan (3-8), which carried a 1-0 halftime lead.

BASEBALL

West County 3, Greenville 2

GREENVILLE, Mo. – Ty Harlow was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to push across the go-ahead run, and West County edged Greenville 3-2 in eight innings on Thursday.

Caden Merrill singled twice at the plate, and pitched six strong innings in a no-decision. The right-hander scattered eight hits and struck out four batters while walking one.

Julian Thebeau and Nolan Rawson also contributed two singles, and Harlow had an RBI double for the visiting Bulldogs, who grabbed a 1-0 lead on Hudsen Dunlap’s RBI hit in the opening frame.

Greenville pulled to within 2-1 on a solo home run by William Friley in the fifth – the lone run charged to Merrill, then got the tying run against reliever Noah Sansoucie in the seventh.

Tyler Wood capped his 2-for-4 performance by extending the game. Sansoucie rebounded from the blown save to pick up the win following a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Miles Melvin was a perfect 3-for-3 plus a walk for the Bears, who left 10 runners on base. Talan McDaniel lasted 2 1/3 innings in the loss after relieving starter Trey Porter in the sixth.

West County (14-1) continues its fall season on Monday against Ellington.